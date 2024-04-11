Tandoor Provo (New) 1600 NORTH FREEDOM BLVD
No reviews yet
1600 NORTH FREEDOM BLVD
PROVO, UT 84604
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All day Menu
Salads & Soups
Appetizers
- Samosa$6.95
Mashed Potatoes, Peas, & Thin Pastry Cover
- Chicken Pakora$5.95
Lentil Flour Coated over Chicken Tenders
- Cut Mirchi$5.95
Lentil Flour Battered Anaheim Pepper, Dry Mango Seasoning
- Mixed Platter$8.95
Samosa, Vegetable Pakora and Cut Mirchi
- Bajji$4.95
- Bonda$3.95
- Vegetable Pakora$5.95
A Mixed Vegetable, Lentil Fritter
- Paani Poori$6.95
- Calamari$8.95
- Avocado Jhalmuri$7.95
Dosa
Kebabs
- Chicken Tandoori$13.95
Leg Quarters, Tikka Sauce, Served with Grilled Onions, & Bell Peppers
- Chicken Tikka Kebab$15.95
Chicken Breast Cubes, Mustard, Fenugreek, Yogurt Marination
- Mixed Grill$18.95
Chicken Tikka, Lamb Botti Kabab, & Tandoor Tiger Shrimp
- Salmon Tandoori$18.95
Atlantic Salmon, roasted Cumin, Coriander,Lemon juice
- Lamb Boti Kebab$18.95
Tender Leg of Lamb, Star Anise, Yogurt Marination
- House Special Kebab$15.95
Non-Vegetarian
- Chicken Tikka Masala$13.95
Chicken Grilled in Tandoor Oven, Simmered in a Creamy Tomato Sauce
- Chicken Makhani$13.95
Boneless Chicken Tenders Cooked in Creamy Tomato, & Cashew Sauce
- Chicken Coconut Korma$13.95
Chicken cooked in Creamy sauce ,almond, coconut
- Chicken Madras Masala$13.95
Chicken cooked in Chettinadu style curry sauce made with Pepper, Fennel, &Curry Leaves
- Chicken Cilantro$13.95
- Chicken Korma$13.95
- Chicken Saag$13.95
- Lamb Cilantro$15.95
- Laal Mas$15.95
- Lamb Korma$15.95
- Kadai Lamb$15.95
- Lamb Saag$15.95
- Lamb Tikka Masala$15.95
Boneless Lamb Grilled in Tandoor Oven, Simmered in a Creamy Tomato Sauce
- Lamb Coconut Korma$15.95
Boneless lamb cooked in Creamy sauce ,almond, coconut
- Lamb Madras Masala$15.95
Boneless lamb cooked in Chettinadu style curry sauce made with Pepper, Fennel, &Curry Leaves
- Lamb Vindaloo$15.95
Boneless Lamb Cooked in Sauce Made with Vinegar, Red Chilies, Garlic, Tamarind, & Spices
- Shrimp Coconut Korma$16.95
Shrimp cooked in Creamy sauce ,almond, coconut
- Shrimp Saag$16.95
Shrimp Cooked in Spinach & Onion Sauce
- Shrimp Tikka Masala$16.95
- Kadai Chicken$13.95
- Shrimp Madras Masala$16.95
- Fish Tikka Masala$13.95
- Fish Madras Curry$13.95
Vegetarian Delights
- Aloo Gobi$11.95
Cauliflower & Potatoes in a Masala Sauce
- Paneer Tikka Masala$13.95
Paneer Cheese Stir Fried with Peppers & Onions
- Paneer Saag$13.95
Paneer Cooked with Spinach & Onion Sauce
- Paneer Makhani$13.95
Homemade Cheese Cooked with Tomato Sauce & Onions
- Tomato Dal$11.95
Seasoned Yellow Lentils Simmered Overnight
- Spinach Dal$11.95
Seasoned Yellow Lentils Simmered Overnight and cooked with Spinach
- Dal Makhani$11.95
Seasoned Black Lentils Simmered Overnight and cooked in buttery sauce
- Tandoor's Pumpkin Masala$11.95
Pumpkin Cubes, Onions, Tomatoes, & Home style
- Chana Masala$11.95
Garbanzo Beans, Black Cumin,Onion sauce
- Hyderabadi Bagara Baingan$11.95
Baby Egg Plants Cooked in Sesame, Coconut, & Tomatoes
- Bendi Masala$12.95
Diced tender Okra, Potato, & Mango Stir Fried in Cumin & Coriander
- Malai Kofta$11.95
- Aloo Saag$11.95
- Kadai Paneer$13.95
- Vegetable Coconut Korma$12.95
Indo Chinese
Biryani
- Vegetable Biryani$12.95
Basmati rice slow cooked with vegetables and spices in dum style, served with yogurt raita
- Chicken Biryani$13.95
Basmati rice slow cooked with chicken and spices in dum style, served with yogurt raita
- Lamb Biryani$15.95
Basmati rice slow cooked with lamb and spices in dum style, served with yogurt raita
- Gulf Shrimp Biryani$15.95
Naan
- Butter Naan$2.95
Traditional Indian Butter treated Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven
- Garlic Naan$2.95
Traditional Indian Garlic Touched Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven
- Chilli Naan$2.95
Traditional Indian slightly Chilli stuffed Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven
- Peshawari Naan$4.95
Traditional Indian nuts, coconut and raisin stuffed Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven
- Onion Naan$4.95
Traditional Indian Onion stuffed Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven
- Tandoori Roti$2.95
Whole Wheat Bread
- Cheese Naan$4.95
- Aloo Naan$3.95
- Paratha Methi$2.95
Deserts
Miscellaneous
- Pappadam$2.95
Thin Crispy Lentil flat bread
- Mango Chutney$2.95
Sweet Mango chutney
- Extra Mint Chutney$0.50
- Extra Tamarind Chutney$0.50
- Extra Mint & Tamerind Chutney$0.95
- Extra Raitha$2.95
Yogart Dipping
- Tomato Chutney$1.00
- Coconut Chutney$1.00
- Sambar$1.95
Spicy Lentil Soup
- Achar (Sambar)$1.95
- Coffee$1.95
- Chai$1.95
- Green Tea$1.95
Beverages
All day Menu (3PD)
Salads & Soups
Appetizers
- Samosa$6.95
Mashed Potatoes, Peas, & Thin Pastry Cover
- Chicken Pakora$5.95
Lentil Flour Coated over Chicken Tenders
- Cut Mirchi$5.95
Lentil Flour Battered Anaheim Pepper, Dry Mango Seasoning
- Mixed Platter$8.95
Samosa, Vegetable Pakora and Cut Mirchi
- Bajji$4.95
- Vegetable Pakora$5.95
A Mixed Vegetable, Lentil Fritter
- Calamari$8.95
Dosa
Kebabs
- Chicken Tandoori$13.95
Leg Quarters, Tikka Sauce, Served with Grilled Onions, & Bell Peppers
- Chicken Tikka Kebab$15.95
Chicken Breast Cubes, Mustard, Fenugreek, Yogurt Marination
- Mixed Grill$18.95
Chicken Tikka, Lamb Botti Kabab, & Tandoor Tiger Shrimp
- Salmon Tandoori$18.95
Atlantic Salmon, roasted Cumin, Coriander,Lemon juice
- Lamb Boti Kebab$18.95
Tender Leg of Lamb, Star Anise, Yogurt Marination
- House Special Kebab$15.95
Non-Vegetarian
- Chicken Tikka Masala$13.95
Chicken Grilled in Tandoor Oven, Simmered in a Creamy Tomato Sauce
- Chicken Makhani$13.95
Boneless Chicken Tenders Cooked in Creamy Tomato, & Cashew Sauce
- Chicken Coconut Korma$13.95
Chicken cooked in Creamy sauce ,almond, coconut
- Chicken Madras Masala$13.95
Chicken cooked in Chettinadu style curry sauce made with Pepper, Fennel, &Curry Leaves
- Chicken Cilantro$13.95
- Chicken Korma$13.95
- Chicken Saag$13.95
- Lamb Cilantro$15.95
- Laal Mas$15.95
- Lamb Korma$15.95
- Kadai Lamb$15.95
- Lamb Saag$15.95
- Lamb Tikka Masala$15.95
Boneless Lamb Grilled in Tandoor Oven, Simmered in a Creamy Tomato Sauce
- Lamb Coconut Korma$15.95
Boneless lamb cooked in Creamy sauce ,almond, coconut
- Lamb Madras Masala$15.95
Boneless lamb cooked in Chettinadu style curry sauce made with Pepper, Fennel, &Curry Leaves
- Lamb Vindaloo$15.95
Boneless Lamb Cooked in Sauce Made with Vinegar, Red Chilies, Garlic, Tamarind, & Spices
- Shrimp Coconut Korma$16.95
Shrimp cooked in Creamy sauce ,almond, coconut
- Shrimp Saag$16.95
Shrimp Cooked in Spinach & Onion Sauce
- Shrimp Tikka Masala$16.95
- Kadai Chicken$13.95
- Shrimp Madras Masala$16.95
- Fish Tikka Masala$13.95
- Fish Madras Curry$13.95
Indo Chinese
Biryani
- Vegetable Biryani$12.95
Basmati rice slow cooked with vegetables and spices in dum style, served with yogurt raita
- Chicken Biryani$13.95
Basmati rice slow cooked with chicken and spices in dum style, served with yogurt raita
- Lamb Biryani$15.95
Basmati rice slow cooked with lamb and spices in dum style, served with yogurt raita
- Gulf Shrimp Biryani$15.95
Naan
- Butter Naan$2.95
Traditional Indian Butter treated Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven
- Garlic Naan$2.95
Traditional Indian Garlic Touched Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven
- Chilli Naan$2.95
Traditional Indian slightly Chilli stuffed Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven
- Peshawari Naan$4.95
Traditional Indian nuts, coconut and raisin stuffed Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven
- Onion Naan$4.95
Traditional Indian Onion stuffed Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven
- Tandoori Roti$2.95
Whole Wheat Bread
- Cheese Naan$4.95
- Aloo Naan$3.95
- Paratha Methi$2.95
Deserts
Miscellaneous
Beverages
Vegetarian Delights
- Aloo Gobi$10.95
Cauliflower & Potatoes in a Masala Sauce
- Paneer Tikka Masala$12.95
Paneer Cheese Stir Fried with Peppers & Onions
- Paneer Saag$12.95
Paneer Cooked with Spinach & Onion Sauce
- Paneer Makhani$12.95
Homemade Cheese Cooked with Tomato Sauce & Onions
- Tomato Dal$10.95
Seasoned Yellow Lentils Simmered Overnight
- Spinach Dal$10.95
Seasoned Yellow Lentils Simmered Overnight and cooked with Spinach
- Dal Makhani$10.95
Seasoned Black Lentils Simmered Overnight and cooked in buttery sauce
- Navarathan Korma$10.95
Mixed Vegetables, coconut , onion sauce
- Tandoor's Pumpkin Masala$9.95
Pumpkin Cubes, Onions, Tomatoes, & Home style
- Chana Masala$10.95
Garbanzo Beans, Black Cumin,Onion sauce
- Hyderabadi Bagara Baingan$11.95
Baby Egg Plants Cooked in Sesame, Coconut, & Tomatoes
- Bendi Masala$11.95
Diced tender Okra, Potato, & Mango Stir Fried in Cumin & Coriander
- Malai Kofta$11.95
- Vegetable Masala$10.95
- Mutter Paneer$12.95
- Mushroom Mutter$12.95
- Aloo Saag$11.95
- Kadai Paneer$13.95
- Vegetable Coconut Korma$12.95
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1600 NORTH FREEDOM BLVD, PROVO, UT 84604
Photos coming soon!