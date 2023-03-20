A map showing the location of Tap N Tikka 25 E Ray RdView gallery

Tap N Tikka 25 E Ray Rd

review star

No reviews yet

25 E Ray Rd

Gilbert, AZ 85296

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

APPETIZERS

Veg

Samosa

Savory filling of minced potatoes and peas in a fried pastry dough.

Paneer Pakora

Onion Pakora (Fritters)

Crispy fried onions coated with chickpea flour.

Veggie Pakora (Fritters)

Assorted veggies coated with chickpea flour.

Papri Chaat

Crispy fried dough wafers served with chickpeas, boiled potatoes, yogurt, tamarind and mint sauce.

Peanut Chaat

Mixture of raw peanuts mixed with diced veggies, tangy spices and lemon juice.

Samosa Chaat

Samosa topped with garbanzo beans, onions, tamarind and mint sauce.

Chilli Paneer

Crispy batter fried cottage cheese tossed in slightly sweet, spicy and tangy sauce.

Honey Chilli Cauliflower

Masala Papad

Roasted papadum topped with onions, tomatoes, shredded paneer, light spices and tamarind sauce.

Bhel Poori

Crispy, sweet, tangy, spicy dish made with puffed rice, onions, tomatoes and assorted chutneys.

Non-Veg

Chicken Samosa

Savory filling of minced chicken in a fried pastry dough.

Chicken Pakora (Fritters)

Crispy & Juicy fried chicken coated with chickpea flour , Indian spices & herbs.

Chilli Chicken

Crispy batter fried chicken pieces tossed in slightly sweet, spicy and tangy sauce.

Fisk Pakora

Deep fried fish fritters coated with chickpea flour, light spices and sesame seeds.

Masala Wings

Crispy batter fried chicken wings tossed in slightly sweet, spicy and tangy sauce.

Tikka Masala Wings

Tandoori wings tossed in tikka sauce.

Garlic Chilli Shrimp

Hot & spicy jumbo shrimp with flavors of garlic & butter.

TANDOORI

Veg

Paneer Tikka

Cottage cheese marinated with chef’s special seasoning.

Malai Tikka

Cottage cheese marinated with yogurt, cream & herbs.

Haryali Tikka

Cottage cheese marinated with coriander, mint, yogurt, Indian spices & herbs.

Veg Platter

Non-Veg

Tandoori Chicken

Chicken Drums & Thighs marinated overnight in ground spices and butter milk.

Chicken Tikka

Chicken Breast pieces marinated with chef’s special seasoning.

Rashmi Kebab

Chicken Breast pieces marinated with yogurt, cream & herbs.

Garlic Tikka

Chicken Breast marinated in yogurt with garlic, ginger & cilantro.

Haryali Tikka

Chicken Breast pieces marinated with coriander, mint, yogurt, Indian spices & herbs.

Achaari Tikka

Chicken Breast pieces marinated with assorted Indian pickle.

Tandoori Wings

Chicken wings marinated with chef’s special seasoning.

Tandoori Shrimp

Jumbo Shrimp marinated with chef’s special seasoning.

Tandoori Fish

Fish marinated with chef’s special seasoning.

Chicken Seekh Kebab

Tandoori Platter

CURRILIOUS

Non - Veg

Saag

Authentic Indian style cooked spinach with ginger, chopped onions and garlic.

Korma

creamy sauce made with nuts, fried onions, yogurt, special herbs, and spices.

Tikka Masala

Creamy sauce made with tomatoes, onions, and butter.

Vindaloo

Tangy & spicy curry made with onions, tomatoes & potatoes.

Bhuna

Thick, intensely flavored sauce prepared by frying lots of spices at a high temperature.

Rogan Josh

Rich with clarified butter, aromatic with spices like cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom, deep red in color because of paprika, and complex with a base flavor of onion, garlic, and ginger.

Aachari

Tangy and spicy sauce packed full of Indian pickle flavors.

Karahi

Cooked in Karahi (iron wok) with onions, ginger, green peppers, tomatoes & spices.

Veg

Dal Makhani

Black lentils cooked with butter, cream & mild spices.

Dal Tadka

Yellow lentils cooked with onions, tomatoes, chilies & mild spices.

Matar Paneer

Fresh mild cheese gently cooked with tender green peas & spices.

Channa Masala

Mashroom-do-Piaza

BREADS

Tandoori Roti

Parantha

Naan

Butter Naan

Garlic Naan

Garlic Cheese Naan

Chicken Keema Naan

Bullet Naan

Amritsari Kulcha

Bhatura

BIRYANI

Rice Specilities

Veg Biryani

Paneer Biryani

Chicken Biryani

Lamb Biryani

Pulao Rice

DESSERT

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

Kheer

Falooda Kulfi

Gaajar ka Halwa

SALADS

Caesar Salad

The Almost Traditional Recipe with Croutons, Parmesan cheese and Caesar Dressing.

Chicken Tikka Salad

Garden salad with chicken tikka and choice of dressing.

CHEF SPECIAL

Traditional Butter Chicken

Rara Chicken

Chicken Korma

Malai Goat

Mango Coconut Rose Cream Burlee

Kashmiri Naan

DRINKS

Mango Lassi

Masala Chai

Indian Coffee

Mint Mojito

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

25 E Ray Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Desert Monks Brewing Co - 1094 S Gilbert Road
orange starNo Reviews
1094 S Gilbert Road Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurantnext
Philadelphia Sandwich Company - Located inside Flying Basset Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
720 West Ray Road Gilbert, AZ 85233
View restaurantnext
El Taco Santo - Gilbert - 835 S. Gilbert Rd
orange starNo Reviews
835 S. Gilbert Rd Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurantnext
Over Easy - Gilbert
orange star4.2 • 1,842
211 E Warner Rd STE A-101 Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurantnext
DEZ Burrito Company -
orange starNo Reviews
1929 E. Ray Rd. Suite #6 Chandler, AZ 85225
View restaurantnext
Brightside Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
685 South Gilbert Road Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gilbert

Barrio Queen - Heritage Marketplace
orange star4.2 • 4,240
388 N Gilbert Rd Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Sushi Ave - 866 N. Higley Rd
orange star4.5 • 2,606
866 N. Higley Rd Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Ta Lew Thai Bistro 1 - 1493 S. Higley Rd - (Ray Rd and Higley Rd)
orange star4.6 • 1,872
1493 S Higley Rd Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurantnext
Sushi Brokers - 50 W Vaughn Suite 101
orange star4.1 • 1,853
50 W Vaughn Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Over Easy - Gilbert
orange star4.2 • 1,842
211 E Warner Rd STE A-101 Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurantnext
Arizona BBQ Company
orange star4.6 • 1,525
1534 E. Ray Rd. #110 Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gilbert
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston