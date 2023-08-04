Bebidas-Drinks

Agua Embotellada

$1.99

Aguas Frescas Naturales

$3.49+

Agua de Mango,Horchata, Jamaica Juice , Melon, Flavor of the day

Agua Mineral

$3.49+

Hangover Special

Pina Colada

$7.99

Margarita

$7.99

Michelada

$8.99+

Beer , Lime Juice and Tomato Spice

Cubetazo

$24.99

Beer Bucket

Cerveza

$5.99+

Beer

Cafe

$2.99

Coffee

Soda

$3.49

Soda

Jarritos

$3.49

Mexican Soda

Caguama

$14.99+

Clamato

$5.99+

Judo de Manaza

$3.99

Desayuno-Breakfast

Cafe Con Leche Y Pan con mantequila

$3.99

Coffe and milk with Toast and Butter

Queso y Cebolla Omelet

$7.99

Cheese and Onion Omlet with toast

Tocino Y Queso Omelet

$7.99

Bacon and Chese Omlet with toast

Crea tu propio Omelet

$9.99

Create your own omlet

Jamon Y Queso Omelet

$7.99

Hevos Revueltos

$9.99

Scrambled Eggs with Rice and Beans

Huevos Estrellados

$9.99

Sunny-side-up-Eggs with Rice and Beans

Huevos con Tocino

$9.99

Eggs, Bacon with Rice and Beans

Huevos a la Mexicana

$9.99

Mexican Style eggs with green and red peppers and Rice and Beans

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Eggs in Tomato-Chili Sauce with Rice and Beans

Huevos Con Jamon

$9.99

Eggs & Jamon with Rice and Beans

Huevos Divorciados

$9.99

Sunny-side-up-Eggs in green and red chilie sauce with Rice and Beans

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.99

Ensalada-Salads

Ensalada De Jamon

$8.99

Diced Ham Salad

Ensalada con Pavo

$8.99

Turkey Salad

Ensalada de Atun

$8.99

Tuna Salad

Ensalada de pollo

$8.99

Chicken Salad

Ensalada Dona Raquel

$8.99

Our House Salad

Ensalada Chica

$4.49

Small Green Salad

Antojitos-Appetizers

Sopes

$4.99

Thick corn tortilla fried and filled with Beans,Sour Cream,Cheese,Lettuce,Avocado,Tomatoes

Quesadilla A la Planca

$4.99

Thick Corn Taco Grilled and filled with your choice of meat and Beans,Sour Cream, Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes

Quesadilla Frita

$4.49

Thick Corn Taco Fried and filled with your choice of meat Beans,Sour Cream, Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes

Gorditas

$4.99

Fried Corn Tortilla with your choice of meat and Beans,Sour Cream, Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes

Huaraches

$10.99

Long Fried Corn Tortilla with your choice of meat and Beans,Sour Cream, Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes

Sincronizadas

$5.49

Grilled Flour Tortilla Sanwich

Tostadas

$4.99

Corn Tortilla with your choice of meat and Beans,Sour Cream, Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes

Queso Fundido

$5.99

Melted Chese dip

Choriqueso

$7.99

Mexican Chorizo with Cheese

Burritos

$9.99

Flour Tortilla enrolled with your choice of Meat,Rice,Sour Cream,Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado

Pambazos

$9.99

Tacos

Taco de Tripa

$3.99

Beef tripe Tacos

Taco de Suadero

$3.49

Pulled ribs Tacos

Taco de Cabeza

$3.49

Extreamly soft, fat free Beef Tacos

Taco de Carnitas

$3.49

Braised or simmered Pork Shoulder Tacos

Tacos De Camaron

$3.99

Taco de Cecina

$3.49

Salt-cured, air-dried Beef Tacos

Taco de Cueritos

$3.49

Pork rinds Tacos

Taco De Carnitas y Cueritos

$3.49

Taco de Lengua

$3.99

Beef Tongue Tacos

Taco Campechanos

$3.49

Grilled steak with Sausage Tacos

Taco de Carne Asada

$3.49

Grilled steak Tacos

Taco de Barbacoa

$3.99

Slow-cooked pulled lamb Tacos

Taco de Pollo

$3.49

Chicken Tacos

Taco de Chorizo

$3.49

Mexican Sausage Tacos

Taco de Al Pastor

$3.49

Split Roasted Marinated Pork Tacos

Libra De Carne

$25.99

Choice of meat by the pound

Media Libra

$13.99

Cebollines

$2.99

Gringa

$6.49

Tacos Dorados

Tacos Dorados de Pollo

$14.99

Five crispy corn tortillas, deep fried, filled with chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes,avocado,cheese and sour cream.

Tacos Dorados de Carne

$14.99

Five crispy corn tortillas, deep fried, filled with steak, topped with lettuce, tomatoes,avocado,cheese and sour cream.

Tacos Dorados de Chorizo

$14.99

Five crispy corn tortillas, deep fried, filled with Mexican sausage, topped with lettuce, tomatoes,avocado,cheese and sour cream.

Tacos Dorados Especiales

$15.99

Torta

Torta de Huevo con Jamon

$12.99

Ham and Egg Sandwich

Torta de Huevo con Chorizo

$12.99

Mexican Sausage and egg Sandwich

Torta de Pollo

$12.99

Chicken Sandwhich

Torta de Carne

$12.99

Grilled Steak Sandwich

Torta de Milanese

$12.99

Breaded Steak Sandwich

Torta de Pastor

$12.99

Split Roasted Marinated Pork Sandwich

Torta de Pierna de Puerco

$12.99

Roast Pork Leg Sandwich

Torta Cubana

$14.99

Mexican style cuban Sandwich filled with Breaded Steak ,Ham,Sausage,White cheese and cheddar cheese

Torta Nortena

$14.99

Northern Mexico Sandwich filled with Breaded steak, Pork and white cheese

Torta Hawaiana

$12.99

Hawain sandwich filled with Ham,white cheese,cheddar cheese and pineapple

Torta Especial 1

$13.49

Torta Especial 2

$13.99

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$14.99

Fried Corn Tortilla Chips topped with a green tomatillo sauce your choice of meat and Beans,Sour Cream, Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes

Chilaquiles Sencillos

$12.99

Fajita

Fajita de Pollo

$14.99

Strips of grilled chicken with onions,Tomatoes and bell peppers served with torilla rice and beans

Fajita de Res

$14.99

Strips of grilled steak with onions,Tomatoes and bell peppers served with torilla rice and beans

Fajita de Camarones

$16.99

Grilled Shrimp with onions,Tomatoes and bell peppers served with torilla rice and beans

Fajita Mixtas

$16.99

Stips of grilled steak, chicken,Shrimp, onions,Tomatoes and bell peppers served with torilla rice and beans

Tamale

Tamale de Mole

$3.99

Corn dough filled with you choice of meat and topped with a Chocolate-Chilie Sauce

Tamale Verde

$3.99

Corn dough filled with green curry chicken

Tamale Rojo

$3.99

Corndough filled with steamed pork

Tamale Dulces

$3.99

Sweet Corndough with raisins

Tamale de rajas

$3.99

Corndough filled with cheese and Jalapeno

Tamale de Elote

$3.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Entomatadas

$14.99

Corn Tortilla filled with your choice of meat and covered in tomato sauce, Beans,Sour creame, Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes

Enchiladas en Mole

$14.99

Corn Tortilla filled with your choice of meat and covered in a Chocolate-Chilies Sauce, Beans,Sour creame, Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.99

Corn Tortilla filled with your choice of meat and covered in a Green Tomatillo and chilie pepper sauce , Beans,Sour creame, Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes

Enchiladas Rojas

$14.99

Corn Tortilla filled with your choice of meat and covered in a Red Tomatillo and chilie pepper sauce , Beans,Sour creame, Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes

Mariscos

Mojarra Frita

$17.99

Fried Fish served with Rice,Beans and salad.

Coctel de Camarones

$15.99

Shrimp Cocktail served with Rice,Beans and salad.

Filete de pescado asado

$14.99

Grilled Tilapia served with Rice,Beans and salad.

Filete de pescado breaded

$14.99

Filete de pescado empanizado served with Rice,Beans and salad.

Camarones empanizados

$14.99

Breaded fried shrimp served with Rice,Beans and salad.

Camarones a la mexicana

$14.99

Mexican style shrimp served with Rice,Beans and salad.

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.99

Deviled Shrimps served with Rice,Beans and salad.

Camarones Dona Raquel

$15.99

Breaded and Grilled Shrimp served with Rice,Beans and salad.

Coctel De Camaron Grande

$24.99

A La Carte

Pechuga de Pollo Asada

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Breast served with Rice,Beans,Salad and Tortillas

Pechuga de Pollo Empanizada

$14.99

Breaded Chicken Breast served with Rice,Beans,Salad and Tortillas

Hidago encebollado

$14.99

Grilled liver and onions served with Rice,Beans,Salad and Tortillas

Bistec encebollado

$14.99

Grilled Steak and Onions served with Rice,Beans,Salad and Tortillas

Bistec Asado

$14.99

Grilled Steak and Onions served with Rice,Beans,Salad and Tortillas

Bistec Empamizado

$14.99

Breaded Chicken Breast served with Rice,Beans,Salad and Tortillas

Bistec a la Mexicana

$14.99

Mexican Style Steak Served with Rice,Beans,Salad and Tortillas

Chuleta de Puerco Ahumada

$13.99

Smoked Pork chop served with Rice,Beans,Salad and Tortillas

Chilles Rellenos

$13.99

Large Poblano chili pepper filled with cheeese andd topped with Tomato sauce Rice,Beans,Salad and Tortillas

Carne a La Tampiquena

$15.99

Marinated grilled Steak served with cheese enchiladas, topped with sour cream, Rice,Beans,Salad and Tortillas

Alambre

$14.99

Extras

Una Libra de Salsa Roja / Pound of Red Salsa

$7.49

Una Libra de Salsa Verde / Pound of Green Salsa

$7.49

Media libra de Salsa Roja

$3.75

Media libra de Salsa Verde

$3.75

1 Libra Chips

$4.99

1/2 Chips

$2.99

Guacamole

$5.99+

Frijoles/Beans

$3.49+

Arroz

$3.49+

Chiles Toreados/ Roasted Jalapenos

$2.99

2 Huevo Extra

$2.50

Pico de Gallo/ Mild Salsa

$4.49+

Crema/ Sour Cream

$2.59

Queso Fresco / Soft white cheese

$1.99

Aquacate/ Avocado

$2.99

Mole

$3.99+

1 Huevo Extra

$1.50

Extra De Pollo

$2.50

Extra Carne

$2.99

Tortillas de Harina

$2.99

Side de Tocino

$1.99

Side de Nopal

$3.99+

Tortilla De Arina

$4.50

Especiales del Dia - Daily Specials

Daily Special

$12.99

Caldos

Pozole

$14.99+

Hominey Stew

Menudo

$14.99+

Beef Tripe Stew

Caldo de Pollo

$14.99+

Chicken Soup

Caldo de Rez

$14.99+

Beef & Vegetable Soup

Mole Verde

$14.99

Chicken in a Green Tomatillo Sauce

Mole Rojo

$14.99

Chicken in a Red Tomatillo Sauce

Caldo de Camaron

$15.99+

Shrimp & Vegetable Soup

Postres-Desserts

Flan Napolitano

$4.99

Sweet custard made from Eggs, Milk,Cream Cheese and sugar , soaked in caramel

Arroz con Leche

$4.99

Mexican Rice pudding

Champurrado

$4.99

Mexican style hot chocolate(Weekend Only)

Tres Leches

$5.49

Sponge Cake

Para Ninos-Kids Menu

Papas Fritas

$5.99

French Fries

Pollo con Papas fritas

$6.99

Chicken nuggets with Fries

Perro Caliente

$6.99

Hot Dog

Huevos con Jamon

$6.99

Eggs and Ham

Hevos Revueltos

$6.99

Scrambled Eggs

Huevos con Salchicha

$6.99

Eggs and Sausage

Huevos Estrellados

$6.99

Sunny side-up Eggs

Salchichas fritas con Papitas

$6.99

Fried Sausage and fries

Hamburguesa

$8.99

Burger