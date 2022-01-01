Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Gastropubs
Burgers

Legends Tavern & Grille

review star

No reviews yet

10 SW 6th Street

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

Order Again

Popular Items

The Legendary Burger
French Dip
Mozzarella Sticks

Bar Classics

Corn Nuggets

$8.99

Sheet Pan Nachos

$12.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Starters

Chicken Chili

$7.99

Bangin' Shrimp

$13.99

Pork Belly Bites

$14.99Out of stock

Smoked Fish Dip

$14.99

Falafel & Hummus

$13.99

Reuben Rolls

$12.99

Asian Edamame

$8.99

Pork Totchos

$12.99

Salads

House Salad

$9.99

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.99

Wedge Salad

$13.99

Baby Arugula Salad

$13.99

Asian Salmon Salad

$18.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.99

Cucumber Caprese

$13.99

California Cobb

$16.99

Burgers & Dogs

The Legendary Burger

$13.99

Cheddar Horseradish Burger

$15.99

Double Smash Burger

$14.99

Bistro Burger

$16.99

Black & Blue Bacon Burger

$15.99

Creamy Brie & Bacon Burger

$16.99

Black Bean Burger

$15.99

Chicago Dog

$11.99

Rattlesnake Dog

$11.99

Coney Dog

$11.99

Salty Dog

$11.99

Plain Dog

$8.99

Sandwiches

The Havana

$15.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.99

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.99

Mahi Sandwich

$17.99

Falafel Wrap

$13.99

California Club

$15.99

French Dip

$16.99

Tuscan Chicken Cutlet

$16.99

Buffalo Chicken Ciabatta

$16.99

The Philly

$14.99

Prosciutto Caprese

$14.99

Pot Roast Grilled Cheese

$15.99

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.99

Pastrami Rachel

$16.99

Entrees

Balsamic Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Blackened Chicken Fettucine

$16.99

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$20.99

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Wings

8 Traditional Wings

$13.99

12 Traditional Wings

$18.99

16 Traditional Wings

$26.99

Half Pound Boneless Wings

$10.99

One Pound Boneless Wings

$18.99

8 Plant-Based Wings

$13.99

12 Plant-Based Wings

$18.99

16 Plant-Based Wings

$26.99

Sides

Shoestring Fries

$4.99

Slaw

$3.99

Kettle Chips

$1.99

Tator Tots

$4.99

Side House Salad

$5.99

Side Caesar

$5.99

Broccoli

$4.99

Sweet Fries

$8.99

Extras

4oz Au Jus

$1.00

4oz Marinara

$1.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$0.75

Sauteed Onions

$0.75

Sauteed Red Peppers

$1.00

2oz Blue Cheese

$0.50

2oz Ranch

$0.50

2oz Balsamic Reduction

$0.50

2oz Sour Cream

$0.50

2oz Balsamic Vinagrette

$0.50

2oz Honey Mustard

$0.50

2oz Caesar

$0.50

2oz 1000 Island

$0.50

2oz Toasted Sesame

$0.50

2oz Horseradish

$0.50

2oz Reuben Sauce

$0.50

2oz BBQ

$0.50

2oz Mild

$0.50

2oz Medium

$0.50

2oz Hot

$0.50

2oz Myong

$0.50

2oz Honey Garlic

$0.50

2oz Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

2oz Jerk

$0.50

2oz Kickin' Bourbon

$0.50

2oz Mango Habanero

$0.50

2oz Tartar Sauce

$0.50

2oz Salsa

$0.50

2oz Cocktail

$0.50

2oz Bang Sauce

$0.50

2oz Tzatziki

$0.50

Extra Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Extra Celery

$1.00

Extra Carrots

$1.00

Extra Jalapenos

$0.75

Extra Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Extra Cheddar Jack Cheese

$1.00

Extra American Cheese

$1.00

Extra Provolone Cheese

$1.00

Extra Swiss Cheese

$1.00

Extra Brie Cheese

$1.00

Extra Goat Cheese

$1.00

Extra Fresh Mozzarella

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Wings

$7.99

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kid's 1/4lb Hot Dog

$7.99

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.49

Diet Pepsi

$3.49

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Mist Twist

$3.49

Pink Lemonade

$3.49

Fresh Iced Tea

$3.49

Fresh Iced Sweet Tea

$3.49

Brisk Raspberry Tea

$3.49
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Legendary Food and Legendary Service

Website

Location

10 SW 6th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33069

Directions

Gallery
Legends Tavern & Grille image
Legends Tavern & Grille image

Search similar restaurants

Map
