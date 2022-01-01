Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Latin American

Marco's Top Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

3350 NW 22nd terrace #400B

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

Order Again

Popular Items

X-Tudo
X-Bacon
X-Burger

Beverages

Fountain drink

Fountain drink

$2.99
Natural Juices

Natural Juices

$3.99
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$1.99
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$1.99
Guarana Antartica

Guarana Antartica

$2.29
Diet Guarana

Diet Guarana

$2.29Out of stock
Sprite

Sprite

$1.99
Water bottle

Water bottle

$1.49

Water Cup

Perrier

Perrier

$2.99
Brisk Iced Tea

Brisk Iced Tea

$1.99

Apple Juice

$2.69
Coconut water

Coconut water

$2.49
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99
Espresso

Espresso

$1.49

Cafe com Leite

$1.99

Cafe

$1.49
Monster Energy Drink

Monster Energy Drink

$2.99

Mango Juice Box

$1.00Out of stock

Grape Juice Box

$1.00Out of stock

Apple Juice Box

$1.00Out of stock

Coconut Water (Big)

$3.49

Appetizers

Frango a Passarinho (Fried chicken)

$12.99

Frango a passarinho

French fries with bacon & cheddar

$8.99

Calabresa with onions and fries

$10.99

Calabresa sausage with onions served with French fries.

Top sirloin cap in strips with yucca

Top sirloin cap in strips with yucca

$16.99

Top sirloin in strips with onions served with fried yucca

Beef quesadilla

$12.99

Shredded rib eye steak, bacon, cheese and special mayo

Chicken quesadilla

$12.99

Shredded chicken, bacon, cheese and ranch dressing

Chicken wings

$7.99+

Traditional style chicken wings. 6 pc or 10 pc

A La Carte

Top sirloin steak

Top sirloin steak

$14.99

Served with rice, beans, salad and 1 choice of side.

Portuguese grilled chicken

$12.99

Grilled chicken, ham, cheese, mushrooms, and tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad, and 1 choice of side.

Brazilian steak & egg

Brazilian steak & egg

$12.99

Steak, 2 fried eggs. Served with rice, beans, salad, and 1 choice of side.

Steak with onions

$12.99

Steak with onions. Served with rice, beans, salad, and 1 choice of side.

Chicken parmigiana

$12.99

Breaded chicken, cheese and tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad, and 1 choice of side.

Churrasco mix

Churrasco mix

$15.99

Sirloin steak, grilled chicken, calabresa sausage, vinaigrette, and farofa (toasted cassava flour). Served with rice, beans, salad, and 1 choice of side.

Top Sirloin In Strips

$15.99

Grilled chicken

$11.99

Burgers

X-Burger

$9.99

Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun.

X-Salad

$10.99

Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, ham, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun

X-Egg

$10.99

Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, fried egg, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun

X-Bacon

$10.99

Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, bacon, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun

X-Egg Bacon

$11.99

Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, fried egg, bacon, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun

X-Shredded Chicken

$13.99

Shredded chicken, mozzarella cheese, catupiry cheese, bacon, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun.

X-Grilled Chicken

$13.99

X-Tudo

$12.99

Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, ham, fried egg, bacon and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun.

X-Contra File

$13.99

Shredded ribeye steak, mozzarella cheese, catupiry cheese, fried egg, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun

X-Calabresa

$14.99

Calabresa sausage, mozzarella cheese, fried egg, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun

X-Picanha

$14.99

Top sirloin steak in strips, mozzarella cheese, fried egg, bacon and our homemade mayo served on a toasted bun

X-Churrasco

$16.99

Top sirloin steak in strips, calabresa sausage, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, fried egg, and our homemade garlic mayo served on a toasted sesame bun

X-Veggie

$13.99

Falafel patty, mozzarella cheese, fried egg, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun

X-Cabuloso

$14.99

Double Angus meat burger, double mozzarella cheese, ham, fried egg, bacon and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun

X-Baconator

$14.99

Double Angus met burger, double mozzarella cheese, 4x bacon, and our homemade mayo on a sesame bun

Gourmet Burgers - NEW!

MTB

MTB

$15.99

Double Angus beef burger, catupiry cheese, gorgonzola cheese, queijo prato, bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce and tomato, and Brazilian sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Detonator

Detonator

$15.99

Double Angus beef burger, cheddar cheese, fried egg, bacon, onion rings, lettuce and tomato and Brazilian sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Double Smash Burger

Double Smash Burger

$15.99

Double Angus beef burger, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, cheddar cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, and Brazilian sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Americano Burger

Americano Burger

$13.99

Angus beef burger, cheddar cheese, mushrooms, onions, lettuce, tomato, and Brazilian sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Cheesesunami

Cheesesunami

$16.99

Brand new burger, we built it, you named it. Meet: Cheesunami. Angus beef burger, cheddar cheese, onion ring wrapped in bacon, cheddar sauce, lettuce and tomato and our Brazilian sauce smoked mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Try it out, you won’t regret it!

Hot Dogs - NEW!

Marco's Top Dog

Marco's Top Dog

$9.99

Brioche hot dog bun, sausage with tomato sauce, special sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with corn, potato sticks and parmesan cheese. Includes a side of French fries.

Philly Dog

Philly Dog

$11.99

Brioche hot dog bun, shredded ribeye and sausage with tomato sauce, special sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with corn, potato sticks and parmesan cheese. Includes a side of French fries.

Shredded Chicken Dog

Shredded Chicken Dog

$10.99

Brioche hot dog bun, sausage and shredded chicken with tomato sauce, special sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with corn, potato sticks and parmesan cheese. Includes a side of French fries.

Subs

Brazilian Top Sirloin Sub

$12.99

Top Sirloin steak in strips, onions, melted cheese, and special mayo in a long hoagie roll

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$12.99

Philly cheese steak, melted cheese, onions, mushrooms, and special mayo in a long hoagie roll.

Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.99

Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, gorgonzola cheese and special mayo, mushrooms in a long hoagie roll.

Chicken Parm Sub

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.99

Chicken a parmigiana, special mayo in a long hoagie roll

Calabresa Sub

Calabresa Sub

$11.99

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese served with caesar dressing.

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese served with caesar dressing on the side.

Burger House Salad

$8.99

Chopped Angus beed burger, romaine lettuce, tomato, topped with parmesan cheese and Italian dressing served on the side.

Sides

Rice

$3.29

Beans

$3.29

Side of black beans

Fried Yuca (6 ct)

$6.99

Fried Plantains

$4.99

Vinagrete

$1.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Farofa

$1.99

Toasted cassava flour

French Fries

$2.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Desserts

Oreo Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Mousse De Oreo

$6.99Out of stock

Ice Cream

$3.99

Passion Fruit Mousse

$5.99Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Pudim de leite condensado ( FATIA)

$2.99Out of stock

Pave De Sonho De Valsa MTB

$5.99Out of stock

Mousse De Maracuja Com Chocolate

$6.49Out of stock

Casquinha De Sorvete

$2.99Out of stock

Pave De Limão

$5.99

Brigadeirao De Chocolate

$3.99Out of stock

Corn Pudim / Cural De Milho

$3.99Out of stock

Cocada

$2.99Out of stock

Pave De Brigadeiro Marquinhos

$6.99

Torta De Chocolate

$3.99Out of stock

Dois Amores

$5.99Out of stock

Pudim De Leite Condensado

$4.99

Pudim De Ninho Com Nutella

$5.29

Brigadeiro

$3.99Out of stock

Delicia De Abacaxi Com Coco

$5.99Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse With Oreo

$6.99

Brownie With Ice Cream

$5.99Out of stock

Strawberry Mousse With White Chocolate

$5.99Out of stock

Brigadeiro Sortido (6 Unidades)

$3.99

Açaí

Açaí with granola (200g)

$4.99Out of stock

EcoFresh Açaí bow with granola 200g

Açaí bowl

$7.99Out of stock

Açai Casquinha

$3.99Out of stock

Shakes

Milkshake

$5.49

Sliders - NEW!

Deluxe Sliders - NEW!

$8.99

2 Mini Angus beef burgers, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato, special mayo on a toasted sesame bun.

Sparkle Trio - NEW!

Sparkle Trio - NEW!

$18.99

3 bite sized burgers come with lettuce, tomato, and special mayo on a toasted sesame bun. Bacon slider: mini Angus beef burger, mozzarella cheese, and bacon. Smash slider: Mini smash Angus beef burger, cheddar cheese sauce, bacon bits. Contra file slider: Shredded ribeye steak, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onion.

Lunch Specials

Strogonoff (Tuesday)

$10.99Out of stock

Tilapia (Wednesday)

$10.99Out of stock

Bacalhau a Natas - Cod with Cream (Friday)

$11.99Out of stock

Feijoada (Saturday)

$12.99Out of stock

Parmegiana (Thrusday)

$10.99+Out of stock

Chicken or beef a parmigiana served with rice and French fries. Beans and side salad are optional at no extra charge.

Bacon burger (Lunch Special)

$9.99Out of stock

Calabresa Acebolada

$10.99Out of stock

Costela

$15.99Out of stock

Double Cheese Burger (Lunch Special)

$11.99Out of stock

Marco's Brazilian Sauce

House mayo

$0.99

The original homemade mayo "Maionese caseira". Marco's secret recipe makes for a great sauce for dipping fries, adding to burgers and eating with rice and beans as well. This is the same mayo that goes on the burgers.

Garlic Mayo

$0.99Out of stock

Homemade mayo with a garlic touch.

MTB tasty sauce

$0.99Out of stock

The famous tasty sauce, MTB style. Perfect for dipping fries, or eating with your favorite top burger.

Pesto sauce

$0.99Out of stock

Pesto sauce...MTB style.

Spicy mayo

$0.99Out of stock

Homemade mayo, with a hint of spicy. Delicious for eating with burgers, a la carte options or dipping our crispy French fries.

Smoked mayo

$0.99Out of stock

Homemade mayo with a smoked touch. Simply delicious.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy fresh and tasty burgers and Brazilian food, from BR to USA. Here our motto is top quality, top service, top burgers.

Website

Location

3350 NW 22nd terrace #400B, Pompano Beach, FL 33069

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Marco's Top Burgers image
Marco's Top Burgers image
Marco's Top Burgers image

