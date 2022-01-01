A map showing the location of Taste - 16 Tech 1210 Waterway BlvdView gallery
Salad
Chicken

Taste - 16 Tech 1210 Waterway Blvd

No reviews yet

1210 Waterway Blvd

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Breakfast

Bagel

Granola Parfait

$4.75

Croissant

$2.95

Pain au Chocolate

$3.75

Almond Croissant

$3.75

Cinnamon Bun

$3.75

Muffin

$3.25

Mini Danish

$1.50

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.25

Dozen Cookies

$12.00

Bread Pudding

$4.00

Grab & Go

Bang Energy

$3.25

Broad Ripple Chips

$2.50

Chobani & Chobani Flips

$2.00

Circle City Kombucha

$4.50

Bottle Soda

$2.00

Extra Spearmint Gum

$2.25

Fiji

$2.00

Ice Mountain H2O

$1.00

La Croix/ Spindrift

$1.75

Smart Water Lg

$3.50

Made Good Granola Minis

$2.25

Nature Valley Biscuit

$1.50

Nature Valley Nut Bar

$1.50

Nutella To-Go

$2.75

Perfect Bar

$2.75

Pop Corners

$1.75

Power-Up Trail Mix

$2.25

Pure Organic Fruit Bar

$1.50

San Pellegrino Essenza

$2.00

San Pellegrino Italian soda

$2.50

Sun Chips

$1.75

Toast Cafe Mug

$8.95

Topo Chico

$2.00

Whisps

$2.50

Lunch

BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.00

Pastrami Panini

$10.00

Italian Beef

$10.00

Roast Beef & Horseradish

$10.00

Hot Turkey & Cheese

$10.00

Hot Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Prosciutto Caprese

$10.00

Veggie Caprese

$8.00

Cold Turkey Provolone

$10.00

Cold Ham & Swiss

$10.00

Tuna

$10.00

Quiche of the Day

$8.00

Burrata Salad

$10.00

V6 Salad

$10.00

Wake Up Juice

Fresh Brewed Joe

$2.25+

Cold Brew

$2.85+

Espresso

$2.50+

Americano

$2.85+

Cappuccino

$3.60+

Latte

$3.60+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.60+

Mocha Latte

$4.25+

Spanish Latte

$4.25+

Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Masala Chai

$4.25+

Hot Cocoa

$4.25+

Iced Tea

$2.65+

Lemon Shake-up

$2.65+

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$3.75+

Hot Tea

$3.25+

Fresh Pressed Juice

$7.75

Iced Coffee

$2.25+

Arnold Palmer

$2.65+

Smoothie

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.65+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1210 Waterway Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

