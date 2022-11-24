Bars & Lounges
French
TBD... Hawaii THANKSGIVING TO GO MENU AVAILABLE!
134 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
French Cuisine "Classics Curated with Culture"
Location
2885 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Honolulu
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave
4.5 • 8,152
1229 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 96825
View restaurant