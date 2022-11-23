Restaurant header imageView gallery

TOASTI - Fort Apache

review star

No reviews yet

4845 S Fort Apache Rd Unit D

Las Vegas, NV 89147

Order Again

Popular Items

Super Fruit
Boba Milk Tea
Taiyaki

Milk Tea

Boba Milk Tea

Boba Milk Tea

$6.50

No.1 customer favorite. Daily fresh brewed black tea blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made sugar cane syrup and top of our deliciously chewy golden sugar boba (come with BOBA!)

Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$6.50

Premium Grade Imported Thai tea combined with our signature house milk and sugar cane syrup (Boba will be added with additional charge)

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$6.50

House-brewed Jasmine green tea blend in our signature house milk creamer, drizzle in sugar cane syrup. (Boba will be added with an additional charge)

Oreo Brulee Milk Tea

Oreo Brulee Milk Tea

$7.30

Our most popular drink! Freshly brew tea with drizzle in sugar cane syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with whipping cream.

Mochi Milk Tea

Mochi Milk Tea

$6.50

Freshly black tea blend with house creamer sweetened with our sugar cane syrup and served with mochi pudding.

Peach Oolong Tea

Peach Oolong Tea

$6.80

White Peach Oolong Tea Topped with Sea Salt Foam

Fall Special Thai Tea

Buy 2 drinks Get a Thai Tea for free!

Handcraf-TEA

Super Fruit

Super Fruit

$5.80

Our super fruit tea is made with frangrant jasmine green tea or oolong tea, a dash of freshly squeezed watermelon juice, passionfruit , orange pulp, and served with watermelon slice, orange dice, lemon & orange slices.

Fresh Lemon

Fresh Lemon

$5.80

Freshly squeezed lemon and lime mix with jasmine green tea or oolong. This beverage is incredibly refreshing and perfect for you!

Mango Pomelo Sago

Mango Pomelo Sago

$7.50

Customer Most Favorite Drink! This tropical fruit Mango Pomelo Sago combines the sweet nectar of fresh mangos, grapefruit pulps, and chewy tapioca crystal boba and french vanilla ice cream.

Passion Tea

Passion Tea

$5.80

Passion Tea is a refreshing beverage made using passion fruit pulp, green tea leaves. It is packed with tropical flavors with the tanginess from the passion fruits and sweetness from sugar cane juice.

Mango Tea

$5.80

Strawberry Tea

$5.80

Matcha

i-Sea Matcha

i-Sea Matcha

$7.50
Mochi Matcha

Mochi Matcha

$7.50

Premium matcha combined with our signautre creamer and coated with creamy mochi pudding.

Creme Brulee Matcha

$7.50

Premium matcha combined with our signature creamer and coated with delicious creme brulee

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.50

Premium imported matcha imported combined blended with our signature house creamer. Topped with whipping cream and matcha powder!

Smoo-Tea

Avo Nice Day

Avo Nice Day

$6.80

Fresh avocado ice-blended with signature green tea. You can customize sweetness level.

Strawberry Blast

Strawberry Blast

$6.80

Fresh strawberry ice-blended with signature green tea.

Berry Special

Berry Special

$6.80

Fresh blueberry and raspberry ice-blended with our house signature jasmine green tea.

Pineapple

Pineapple

$6.80

Fresh pineapple ice-blended with our house signature jasmine green tea

Mango Cooler

Mango Cooler

$6.80
Watermelon Sugar

Watermelon Sugar

$6.80

Fresh watermelon ice-blended with our house signature jasmine green tea

Specialtea

Fresh Ube

Fresh Ube

$6.80

Fresh milk tea (or organic milk/oat milk/almond milk ) with fresh purple yam and served with boba

Fresh Taro

Fresh Taro

$6.80

Fresh milk tea (or organic milk/oat milk/almond milk) with fresh mashed taro, and served with boba

Mango Cream

Mango Cream

$6.80

House made fresh mango puree served with crystal boba and topped with french vanilla ice cream, pick your base : milk tea, organic milk, oat milk or almond milk

Strawberry Cream

Strawberry Cream

$6.80

Coco-Loco

Classic Coco

Classic Coco

$6.80

Signature organic coconut juice served with crystal boba and coconut jelly.

Coco Mango

Coco Mango

$6.80

House made fresh mango puree with coconut milk and coconut water, layered with crystal boba abd coconut jelly

Coco Strawberry

Coco Strawberry

$6.80

Handcrafted cocout juice, coconut milk, fresh house made strawberry puree and served with crystal boba and coconut jelly.

Coco Taro

$6.80

Coco Ube

$6.80

Yakult Series

Mango Yakult

Mango Yakult

$6.80

Yakult ice blended with fresh mango

Pineapple Yakult

Pineapple Yakult

$6.80

Yakult ice blended with fresh pineapple

Lemon Yakult

Lemon Yakult

$6.80

Yakult ice blended with freshly squeezed lemon Juice and served with lemon slices

Passion Yakult

Passion Yakult

$6.80

Yakult ice blended with passion fruit pulp and passion fruit puree.

Ice Cream

Classic Frenchie

Classic Frenchie

$6.80
Strawberry Delight

Strawberry Delight

$6.80
Piña Colada

Piña Colada

$6.80
Oreo Blast

Oreo Blast

$6.80
Tea-Rex

Tea-Rex

$6.80
BYO Ice Cream

BYO Ice Cream

$6.80
1 Scoop

1 Scoop

$3.50

2 Scoops

$4.50

3 Scoops

$5.50

Dessert

Taiyaki

Taiyaki

$4.50
Egg Waffle

Egg Waffle

$5.50

Freshly baked egg shaped waffle filled with custard, nutella creme or red bean

Taiyaki x 4

Taiyaki x 4

$16.00

Freshly Baked Fish Shape Waffle filled with custard or nutella creme of your choice

Egg Waffle x4

Egg Waffle x4

$20.00

Freshly baked egg shaped waffle filled with custard, nutella creme or red bean

Catering/Party/Event

50 x Boba Milk Tea

50 x Boba Milk Tea

$325.00

50 x Boba Milk Tea No.1 customer favorite. Daily fresh brewed black tea blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made sugar cane syrup and top of our deliciously chewy golden sugar BOBA! **Enter in Special Request: Event Day & Time, Contact and Phone number **All order must be pre-Order at least 48 hours in advance

50 x Boba Thai Tea

50 x Boba Thai Tea

$365.00

50 x Boba Thai Tea Premium Grade Imported Thai tea combined with our signature house milk and sugar cane syrup. Topped with Boba! **Enter in Special Request: Event Day & Time, Contact and Phone number **All order must be pre-Order at least 48 hours in advance

50 x Mochi Milk Tea

50 x Mochi Milk Tea

$325.00

50 x Mochi Milk Tea Freshly black tea blend with house creamer sweetened with our sugar cane syrup and served with mochi pudding. **Enter in Special Request: Event Day & Time, Contact and Phone number **All order must be pre-Order at least 48 hours in advance

50 x Lemon Green Tea

50 x Lemon Green Tea

$290.00

50 x Fresh Lemon Tea Freshly squeezed lemon and lime mix with jasmine green tea. This beverage is incredibly refreshing and perfect for you! **Enter in Special Request: Event Day & Time, Contact and Phone number **All order must be pre-Order at least 48 hours in advance

50 x Passion Green Tea

50 x Passion Green Tea

$290.00

50 x Passion Ice Tea Green Passion Tea is a refreshing beverage made using passion fruit pulp, green tea leaves. It is packed with tropical flavors with the tanginess from the passion fruits and sweetness from sugar cane juice. **Enter in Special Request: Event Day & Time, Contact and Phone number **All order must be pre-Order at least 48 hours in advance

50 x Super Fruit Green Tea

50 x Super Fruit Green Tea

$290.00

50 x Super Fruit Tea Our super fruit tea is made with frangrant jasmine green tea or oolong tea, a dash of freshly squeezed watermelon juice, passionfruit , orange pulp, and served with watermelon slice, orange dice, lemon & orange slices. **Enter in Special Request: Event Day & Time, Contact and Phone number **All order must be pre-Order at least 48 hours in advance

25 x Taiyaki Waffle

25 x Taiyaki Waffle

$100.00

25 pieces of Taiyaki Fish Waffle Snacks Filling Option: Custard/Nutella Cream/Red Bean/ No Filling 1) Please write on the Special Request: how many custard filling, nutella cream filling, red bean filling or no filling 2) Enter in Special Request: Event Day & Time, Contact and Phone number 3) All order must be pre-Order at least 48 hours in advance

25 x Egg Waffle

25 x Egg Waffle

$125.00

25 pieces of Egg Waffle Snacks Filling Option: Custard/Nutella Cream/Red Bean/ No Filling 1) Please write on the Special Request: how many custard filling, nutella cream filling, red bean filling or no filling 2) Enter in Special Request: Event Day & Time, Contact and Phone number 3) All order must be pre-Order at least 48 hours in advance

Self Pick up (FREE)

Self Pick up (FREE)

Self Pick up (FREE)

$50 Delivery Charge

$50 Delivery Charge

$50.00

Point to Point Delivery Services: Pick up your orders from TLC store and deliver to your event Delivery within 12 miles radius

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4845 S Fort Apache Rd Unit D, Las Vegas, NV 89147

Directions

