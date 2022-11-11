Restaurant header imageView gallery

TeaLux Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

7870 Tidewater Dr, #201, Norfolk, VA 23505

Norfolk, VA 23505

Order Again

Fruit Tea

Islander

Islander

$7.00

Jasmine Tea | Mango, Pineapple & Passionfruit Comes with fresh apple and kiwi bits

Meadow

Meadow

$6.50

Black Tea | Peach & Lemongrass Comes with peach slices and lemongrass

Marigold

Marigold

$5.50

Jasmine Tea | Mango & Ginger Comes with fresh mango bits

Black Current

Black Current

$5.50

Jasmine Tea | Blueberry & Grape Comes with sliced grapes

Sunrise

Sunrise

$6.00

Jasmine Tea | Mango & Peach Comes with fresh mango bits

Sunset Paradise

Sunset Paradise

$6.00

Jasmine Tea | Strawberry & Mango Comes with fresh mango bits

Lime Mojito

Lime Mojito

$5.50

Jasmine Tea | Mint & Lime

Luna

Luna

$6.50

Jasmine Tea | Lychee & Butterfly Pea Comes with lychee and butterfly pea petals

Scarlet

Scarlet

$5.50

Jasmine Tea | Strawberry

Leviathan

Leviathan

$6.00

Jasmine Tea | Blueberry

Canary

Canary

$5.50

Jasmine Tea | Pineapple

Poppy

Poppy

$5.50

Jasmine Tea | Passionfruit

Man on the Go

Man on the Go

$6.00

Jasmine Tea | Mango

Jasmine Tea

Jasmine Tea

$4.50
Heart on Fire

Heart on Fire

$7.00

Jasmine Tea | Strawberry & Dragonfruit

Aphrodite

Aphrodite

$5.50

Jasmine Tea | Hibiscus & Mint

Milk Tea

Tealux Signature Milk Tea

Tealux Signature Milk Tea

$6.25+

Black Milk Tea with Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearls

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

$6.25+

Our own special fresh milk recipe with Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearls

Oat Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

Oat Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

$6.25+

Comes with Brown Sugar Pearls

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$6.25+

Thai tea with Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearls

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$6.25+

Our own recipe for Jasmine milk tea with Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearls

Honey Jasmine Milk Tea

Honey Jasmine Milk Tea

$6.25+

Honey Jasmine milk tea with Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearls

Strawberry Milk

Strawberry Milk

$6.25+

Comes with Strawberry Jelly

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$6.25+

Comes with Brown Sugar Pearls

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$6.25+
Grass Jelly Milk Tea

Grass Jelly Milk Tea

$6.25+

Black milk tea with Grass Jelly

Smoothies

Taro Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

$6.50
Matcha Smoothie

Matcha Smoothie

$6.50
Coconut Smoothie

Coconut Smoothie

$6.50
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.50
Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$6.50
Cookies n' Cream Smoothie

Cookies n' Cream Smoothie

$6.50Out of stock

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Dark Blend

Dark Blend

$6.25+

Vietnamese-style coffee & Condensed Milk Tapioca pearls pictured are NOT included in original price

Black Iced Coffee

Black Iced Coffee

$6.25+
Light Blend Coffee

Light Blend Coffee

$6.25+

Whole and Condensed Milk

Street Food

Rice Paper Salad / Bánh Tráng Trộn

Rice Paper Salad / Bánh Tráng Trộn

$10.00

Banh Trang Tron. Spicy!

Rice Paper Rolls / Bánh Tráng Cuốn

Rice Paper Rolls / Bánh Tráng Cuốn

$10.00
Fried Rice Flour Cake / Bột Chiên

Fried Rice Flour Cake / Bột Chiên

$9.00
Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$6.25

Papaya Salad / Gỏi Đu Đủ

$9.00Out of stock
Fruit Mix / Xoài Lắc

Fruit Mix / Xoài Lắc

$5.00
Fried Buttered Corn / Bắp Xào Bơ

Fried Buttered Corn / Bắp Xào Bơ

$8.00

Egg Rolls / Chả Giò

$2.50Out of stock

Banh Mi Sandwiches

Special Combination / Banh Mi Dac Biet

Special Combination / Banh Mi Dac Biet

$6.00

Pate, Char Siu, Pork Roll, Pork Floss

Pork Roll / Banh Mi Cha Lua

$5.50

Vietnamese Pork Roll & Pate

Grilled Pork / Banh Mi Thit Heo Nuong

Grilled Pork / Banh Mi Thit Heo Nuong

$5.50

Grilled Chicken / Banh Mi Ga Nuong

$5.50

Red Roasted Pork / Banh Mi Xa Xiu

$5.50

Braised Pork Belly

Pork Floss / Banh Mi Cha Bong

$5.50

Fried Egg / Banh Mi Op La

$5.00

Bulgogi / Korean BBQ

$7.00

Korean BBQ Beef

Offal Stew / Banh Mi Pha Lau

Offal Stew / Banh Mi Pha Lau

$8.00

Comes with a side of lightly toasted bread

Bread / Bánh Mì

$1.00

Accessories

Tealux Bottle

$4.00

Tealux Tote Bag

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Leave you feeling refreshed!

Website

Location

7870 Tidewater Dr, #201, Norfolk, VA 23505, Norfolk, VA 23505

Directions

