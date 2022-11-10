Restaurant header imageView gallery

High Street Place Tenderoni's

review star

No reviews yet

100 High Street

Boston, MA 02110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Tenderoni
Cheese Please!
Sausage 'N Pepps

Whole Pizza

Tenderoni

Tenderoni

$28.00

red, mozz, fontina, roni cups

Cheese Please!

Cheese Please!

$23.00

red, mozz, fontina, parm, crispy cheese

Mushroom & Cheese

Mushroom & Cheese

$28.00

white, taleggio, gorgonzola, roasted 'shrooms

Sausage 'N Pepps

Sausage 'N Pepps

$28.00

red, hot Italian sausage, onions & peppahs

Chickie Chickie Boom

Chickie Chickie Boom

$28.00

spicy Q, roasted chicken, fontina, red onion, pickles

Issa Meatball

Issa Meatball

$28.00

red, danny's meatballs, ricotta, basil, crispy cheese

Eggplant Parm

Eggplant Parm

$28.00

red, crispy eggplant, hand pulled mozz, parm, basil

Ono Grinds

Ono Grinds

$28.00

red, charred pineapple, Canadian bacon, smoked & pickled jalapeno

Shishito & Salumi

Shishito & Salumi

$28.00

red, fontina, ricotta, charred shishitos, salumi

Broccoli Salad

Broccoli Salad

$28.00

white, fontina, charred broccoli, black olives, lemon & chili flake

Grindahs

My Pal Sal

My Pal Sal

$15.00

meats, cheeses, hots, shreddy letty, tomato, onion

Chickie Parm

Chickie Parm

$15.00

hand breaded chicken, red sauce, cheese

Eggplant Boom

$15.00

Salads/Chips

Whoa Caesar!

Whoa Caesar!

$13.00

yogurt caesar, charred broccoli, charred kale, romaine

Roni Chop Chop

Roni Chop Chop

$15.00

romaine, creamy italian, marinated veggies & beans, provolone, & salumi

Chips

$2.00

Desserts

Pumpkin Pie

$3.00

Divebar Cookie

$4.00

Catering Packages

It's Strictly Business

It's Strictly Business

$200.00

Serves 12-15 . Package includes 1 half pan of salad and 6 whole pizzas . Choice of Roni Chop Chop or Caesar Salad & choice of three pizza flavors.

An Offer You Can't Refuse

An Offer You Can't Refuse

$225.00

Serves 12-15 . Package includes 1 half pan of salad, 4 whole pizzas, and 5 grindahs . Choice of Roni Chop Chop or Caesar Salad, choice of two grindah sandwiches, and choice of two pizza flavors.

Thanksgiving

artichokes, ronis, props, creamy mozz, garlicky breadsticks

Artichoke and Roni Dip

$16.00

artichokes, ronis, props, creamy mozz, garlicky breadsticks

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 High Street, Boston, MA 02110

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Row 34 Boston
orange star4.7 • 1,519
383 CONGRESS ST Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
LoLa 42 | Seaport
orange star4.4 • 2,127
22 Liberty St Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Serafina - Boston Seaport
orange starNo Reviews
11 Fan Pier Boulevard Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Aceituna Grill - Seaport
orange star4.5 • 324
57 Boston Wharf Road Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Flour Bakery - Farnsworth (Fort Point)
orange starNo Reviews
12 Farnsworth Street Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
The Barking Crab
orange star3.6 • 4,308
88 Sleeper St Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boston

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston