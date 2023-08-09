Online Menu

Appetizer

Sampler Platter

$20.00

combination of egg rolls, fried dumpling, crab Rangoon, crispy pork belly and garlic chicken wing served with lettuce wrap and house dipping sauce

Fresh Spring Rolls

$10.00

Lettuce, cucumber, mint & cilantro w/ your choice of shrimp or tofu wrapped in rice paper. Served w/ peanut sauce topped w/ crushed peanuts & chili paste.

Thai Samosa

$10.00

Chicken, Yellow Curry, Potatoes, Carrot, served with Thai Style Cucumber Salad

Stay Chicken

$13.00

Marinated w/ herbs, then grilled. Served w/ warm peanut sauce & cucumber salad.

Egg Rolls

$9.00

Fried Vegetarian rolls of cabbage, celery, carrot, served with fresh vegetable and sweet'n sour sauce

Spicy Wonton

$10.00

A delicious combination of sweet soy sauce, raw garlic, roasted red chili and touch of vinegar to balance.

Garlic Wings

$13.00

Deep fried chicken wings w/house special Garlic tossed.

Crunchy Calamari

$13.00

Deep fried calamari served with our house sauce.

Potstickers

$9.00

Fried wrapper are filled with chicken and cabbages served with house sauce.

Crab Rangoon

$13.00

Imatation crab meat, cream cheese, wrapped w/ wonton skin serve with sweet and sour sauce

Garlic Edamame

$9.00

Fresh soy bean (edamame), Garlic Sauce

Ahi Tuna Poke

$13.00

Tuna, Cucumber, Mango, Fried Onion, Green Onion, mixed in house spicy dressing served with Garlic Shrimp Chips

Crispy Pork Belly

$13.00

Deep fried marinated pork belly served with house made and spicy sauce.

Isan Sausage

$13.00

Fermented Pork Sausage from Northeastern Thailand. Pork and Cooked rice with a characteristically of Sour Flavor

Salad

Mango Salad

$16.00

Grilled Prawn, Fresh mango, red onion, green onion, cilantro, mint leaf, lime dressing

Thai Time Salad

$13.00

A salad of lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, carrot topped with crispy wonton, fried tofu and Thai peanut sauce dressing.

Larb

$14.00

Minced chicken or pork tossed with spicy lime dressing red onions, dried chili and a touch of rice powder.

Yum Neau

$22.00

ribeye steak mixed with lime juice, cucumbers, chili, red onions, tomatoes and fresh mint.

Moroheiya Seafood Salad

$19.00

Sliced seafood, Thai Chili, red onion, green onion, cilantro, mint leaf, lime dressing.

Papaya Salad

$13.00

Shredded green papaya, carrot, tomato, green bean mixed with Thai chili, lime juice, garlic and top with peanut.

Soup

Tom Yum (H&S)

$10.00

Lemon grass broth, mushrooms, tomato, fresh kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass, galangal, green onion, lime juice and cilantro.

Tom Kha (Coconut)

$10.00

Lemon grass broth, mushrooms, tomato, fresh kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass, galangal, green onion, tomato, lime juice and cilantro

Wonton Soup

$10.00

Ground pork and shrimp wontons served in a clear broth with chicken, shrimp and vegetables.

Thai Beef Hot Pot

$19.00

Thai hot pot style, sliced beef, beef, meat balls, native thai herb and meat boiled soup, fried garlic, cilantro, celery, chinese broccoli, served with Fresh bean sprouts, Jalapeño and Thai sweet Basil.

Specialties

Mango Branzino

$28.00

Deep fried fresh whole Branzino tossed with delicious spicy sweet sauce, Diced mango, Red Bell Pepper, Green Onions, Served with Mango Salad.

Grilled Sea Bass

$24.00

Wild Caught Chilean Sea Bass (8oz), green onion, ginger, cabbage, soy sauce, soy bean topped with fried shallot and cilantro.

Tiger Cry Steak

$24.00

Grilled Ribeye Steak served with authentic roasted rice powder Thai spicy sauce.

Garlic lamb

$23.00

Rack of lamb marinated w/ light soy sauce, black pepper. Tossed w/ garlic sauce

Panang Salmon

$20.00

Salmon topped with panang curry sauce. Served on freshly steamed broccoli and carrot

Immortal Beef

$23.00

Seared Ribeye Steak cube Cubes in Black pepper sauce, garlic, yellow onion, red bell pepper, and green onion.

Khao Soi Gai

$18.00

a deliciously rich, creamy, slightly spicy yellow curry dish originating in Northern Thailand. This classic Northern Thai soup will satisfy your craving for a Thai curry dish combined with tender braised chicken in a coconut curry broth with boiled and fried noodles top with pickle.

Khao Soi Tofu

$16.00

a deliciously rich, creamy, slightly spicy yellow curry dish originating in Northern Thailand. This classic Northern Thai soup will satisfy your craving for a Thai curry dish combined with crispy tofu in a coconut curry broth with boiled and fried noodles top with pickle.

Orange Chicken

$15.00

Crispy diced chicken with Thai sweet orange sauce.

Honey Duck

$21.00

Roasted Duck breast, steamed box ahoy topped with honey served with house sauce

Pad Cha Sizzling

$22.00

Calamari, Shrimp, Scallop, Mussels, Fish, Galangal, Finger root, Young Peppercorn and Sweet Thai Basil, Serve on the hot sizzling plate.

Peanut Steak

$24.00

Grilled Ribeye steak served with grilled pineapple & broccoli topped with a warm peanut sauce.

Noodles Soup

Beef Noodles Soup

$15.00

Sliced beef, Beef MeatBalls, Native Thai style herb and meet boiled soup, Fried Garlic, rrice noodles with bell pepper, chili, and Thai basil, Cilantro, Celery, Chinese Broccoli and rice noodles served with Fresh bean aJo sprouts, Jalapeño and Thai sweet Basil.

Stir Fry

Stir Fry Spicy Basil

$14.00

Sauteed sweet Thai basil with Thai chili, bell pepper, onion, zucchini, carrot, bamboo shoots and garlic.

Spicy Eggplant

$14.00

Sauteed eggplant, sweet Thai basil, garlic, zucchini, carrot, bell pepper and onion.

Cashew Nut

$14.00

Stir fried water chestnuts, green and white onion, carrot, bell pepper, celery and cashew nuts in special sweet Thai chili sauce.

Garlic&Pepper

$14.00

Stir fried choice of meat with fresh garlic and fresh ground black pepper over shredded cabbage.

Mixed Vegetables

$14.00

Sauteed broccoli, zucchini, napa, snow peas, carrots, cabbage, garlic, onion, mushroom and bean sprout.

Fresh Ginger

$14.00

Sauteed fresh ginger root with mushroom, carrot, onion, snow peas, bell pepper and celery.

Param

$14.00

Steamed broccoli topped with warm peanut sauce.

Curry

Green Curry

$14.00

Coconut milk, bamboo, eggplant, sweet Thai basil and bell pepper in green curry sauce.

Red Curry

$14.00

Coconut milk, bamboo, sweet Thai basil and bell pepper in red curry sauce.

Yellow Curry

$14.00

Coconut milk, potatoes, carrot and white onions in yellow curry sauce.

Panang Curry

$14.00

Coconut milk, green bean, pea & carrot, bell pepper and sweet Thai basil in Panang curry sauce

Massamun Curry

$14.00

Coconut milk, potatoes, onion, carrot, and cashew nuts in Massaman curry sauce.

Duck Curry

$19.00

Roasted Duck, coconut milk, tomato, pineapple, bell pepper and sweet Thai basil in red curry sauce.

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir fried rice with egg, pea, carrot and onion.

Spicy Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir fried rice with egg, garlic, Thai basil, bell pepper, onion and chili.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.00

Stir fried shrimp, chicken, pineapple, onion, egg, cashew nuts, peas carrot and yellow curry powder.

Chinese Sausage Fried Rice

$17.00

Stir fried jasmine rice with Chinese sausage, egg, green & white onions, peas, carrots and Chinese broccoli in special sauce.

Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

Stir fried jasmine rice with fresh crab meat, egg, green & white onions, peas, carrots in special sauce.

Noodle

Pad Thai

$14.00

Stir fried small rice noodles with egg, chive, bean sprouts and ground peanuts aside.

Pad Se Iew

$14.00

Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, carrot and broccoli, Chinese broccoli

Pad Kee Mao

$14.00

Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, onion, bell pepper, chili, and Thai basil

Chow Mein

$14.00

Stir fried egg noodles with onion, celery, napa cabbage, bean sprout, snow peas, carrot, zucchini and broccoli.

Desserts

Mango Sticky Rice

$11.00

Fresh seasonal mango with coconut sticky rice

Side Order

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Steam Noodles

$3.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

Steamed Moroheiya

$4.00

Small Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Large Penut Suace

$5.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Tea & Coffee

Lychee Iced Tea

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Organic Hot Tea

$3.00

Small Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Large Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Regular Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Americano (Iced)

$4.00

Americano (Hot)

$4.00

Pym’s Cup (Black Berry Iced Mocha)

$5.00

Yuzu Espresso Soda

$5.00

Beverage

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Mexican Fanta

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Yuzu Soda

$5.00

IBC Root Beer

$4.00

Cock N’ Bull Ginger Beer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Roy Rogers

$5.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Fresh Young Coconut

$6.00

Still Water (Surfwater)

$3.00

Sparkling Water (Surfwater)

$4.00

Party-Catering

Party-Sampler

$50.00

Party-Egg Roll

$35.00

Party-Samosa

$40.00

Party-Fried Tofu

$35.00

Party-Pot Stickers

$35.00

Party-Fresh Roll Tofu

$50.00

Party-Fresh Roll Shrimp

$50.00

Party-Papaya Salad

$50.00

Party-Thai Time Salad

$50.00

Party-Pad Thai

$50.00

Party-Pad Kee Mao

$50.00

Party-Green Curry

$50.00

Party-Red Curry

$50.00

Party-Yellow Curry

$50.00

Party-Panang Curry

$50.00

Party-Spicy Basil

$50.00

Party-Cashew Nut

$50.00

Party-Mixed Vegetable

$50.00

Party-Spicy Eggplant

$50.00

Party-Rice

$15.00

Party-Steamed Vegetable

$20.00