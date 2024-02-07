That’s A Burger - Stony Island 8301 South Stony Island Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Home if the original Turkey Burger
8301 South Stony Island Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
