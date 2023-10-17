Get 10% off your order using code 1122 upon checkout
Golden Deals

Golden Deal Meal
$19.99

20pc Chicken, Extra Large Fries and 2ltr Pop

Chicken Mix

Special - 20pc Chicken Mix
$16.99
Special - 50pc Chicken Mix
$39.99
Special - 100pc Chicken Mix
$74.99

2 For $7.99 Menu

Pick Any 2 For $7.99
$7.99

Family Combos

Pick Any 2 for $21.99 W/LG Fries & 2ltr POP
$21.99

Party Combos

Pick any 2 for $31.99 W/XL Fries & 2ltr POP
$31.99

Crunchy Legs & Thighs

3pc Legs & Thighs W/SM Fries
$4.99
4pc Legs & Thighs W/SM Fries
$6.49
5pc Legs & Thighs W/MD Fries
$7.49
10pc Legs & Thighs W/LG Fries
$10.99
20pc Legs & Thighs W/LG Fries
$19.99
30pc Legs & Thighs W/XL Fries
$28.99
50pc Legs & Thighs W/Box Fries
$44.99

Whole Wings

3pc Whole Wings W/SM Fries
$4.99
4pc Whole Wings W/SM Fries
$6.49
5pc Whole Wings W/MD Fries
$7.49
10pc Whole Wings W/LG Fries
$10.99
20pc Whole Wings W/XL Fries
$19.99
30pc Whole Wings W/XL Fries
$28.99
50pc Whole Wings W/Box Fries
$44.99

Crispy Tenders

3pc Tenders W/SM Fries
$7.99
4pc Tenders W/MD Fries
$8.99
5pc Tenders W/MD Fries
$9.99
10pc Tenders W/LG Fries
$16.99
20pc Tenders W/XL Fries
$29.99

Party Wings

4pc Party Wings W/SM Fries
$4.99
6pc Party Wings W/MD Fries
$5.99
10pc Party Wings W/LG Fries
$8.99
20pc Party Wings W/XL Fries
$17.99
50pc Party Wings W/BOX Fries
$36.99

Sandwiches

Deluxe Burger
$4.99
Street Style Burger
$4.99
Spicy Love Burger
$4.99
Swiss Mushroom Burger
$4.99
Cowboy Burger
$4.99
Gyro Burger
$6.49
Al Capone Burger
$6.49
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$4.89
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$4.89
Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich
$4.89
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$4.89
Italian Beef
$6.49
Juicy Gyro Sandwich
$5.99
Fish Fillet Sandwich
$4.99
Surf n Turf Sandwich
$5.99

Catfish Fillet

2pc Catfish Fillet W/SM Fries
$6.99
3pc Catfish Fillet W/MD Fries
$8.99
4pc Catfish Fillet W/LG Fries
$10.99
5pc Catfish Fillet W/LG Fries
$12.99
10pc Catfish Fillet W/XL Fries
$23.99
20pc Catfish Fillet W/BOX Fries
$39.99
Special - 30pc Catfish Fillet
$49.99
Special - 40pc Catfish Fillet
$59.99
Special - 50pc Catfish Fillet
$74.99

Ocean Perch

2pc Ocean Perch W/SM Fries
$6.99
3pc Ocean Perch W/MD Fries
$8.99
4pc Ocean Perch W/LG Fries
$10.99
5pc Ocean Perch W/LG Fries
$12.99
10pc Ocean Perch W/XL Fries
$23.99
20pc Ocean Perch W/BOX Fries
$39.99

Tilapia

2pc Tilapia W/SM Fries
$6.99
3pc Tilapia W/MD Fries
$8.99
4pc Tilapia W/LG Fries
$10.99
5pc Tilapia W/LG Fries
$12.99
10pc Tilapia W/XL Fries
$23.99
20pc Tilapia W/BOX Fries
$39.99

Medium Shrimp

10pc Shrimp W/SM Fries
$7.99
15pc Shrimp W/SM Fries
$11.99
20pc Shrimp W/MD Fries
$16.99
25pc Shrimp W/MD Fries
$17.99

Fish Nuggets

10pc Fish Nuggets W/SM Fries
$5.99
15pc Fish Nuggets W/SM Fries
$7.99
20pc Fish Nuggets W/MD Fries
$9.99
25pc Fish Nuggets W/LG Fries
$11.99
40pc Fish Nuggets W/XL Fries
$19.99

Drinks

12oz Soda
$1.29
2 Ltr Soda
$2.29
Water Bottle
$1.29

Sides & Extras

Small Fries
$1.50
Large Fries
$2.25
Extra Large Fries
$2.50
Fries & Drink
$1.99
Box of Fries
$4.99
1pc Pizza Puff
$2.49
1pc Pizza Puff W/Fries
$3.99
3 Hot Peppers
$1.25
Smokey BBQ Sauce Cup
$0.50
Buffalo Sauce Cup
$0.50
Hot Peppers Cup
$0.50
Mild Peppers Cup
$0.50
Gyro Sauce Cup
$0.25
Cheese Sauce Cup
$0.59
Ranch Sauce Cup
$0.25
Extra Piece Chicken
$1.49
Extra Piece Fish
$1.79
1 Slice American Cheese
$0.39