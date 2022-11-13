A map showing the location of The Blue Mug - 59th Ave 1923 59th AveView gallery

The Blue Mug - 59th Ave 1923 59th Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1923 59th Ave

Greeley, CO 80634

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito
Chai Tea
Cafe Latte

Classic Drinks

Coffee 12oz

Coffee 12oz

$2.60
Coffee 16oz

Coffee 16oz

$2.90
Coffee 20oz

Coffee 20oz

$3.20

Coffee 24oz

$3.49
Americano

Americano

$3.75+
Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$4.55+
Cafe Mocha

Cafe Mocha

$4.70+
Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+
Cappucino

Cappucino

$4.45+
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.70+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.55+
Double Shot

Double Shot

$3.05

Signature Drinks

Bee Hive

Bee Hive

$4.70+

Honey and Vanilla

Grasshopper

Grasshopper

$4.70+

Chocolate and Frosted Mint

Monkey Mocha

Monkey Mocha

$4.70+

Chocolate and Banana

Royal Mug

Royal Mug

$4.70+

Lavendar Honey and Vanilla

Twisted Turtle

Twisted Turtle

$4.70+

Chocolate Caramel and Toffee Nut

Build your own

$4.70+

Special Teas

Chai Tea

Chai Tea

$4.70+
Matcha

Matcha

$4.70+
Mighty Leaf Tea

Mighty Leaf Tea

$2.85+
London Fog Tea

London Fog Tea

$3.95+

Earl Grey Tea

Honey Comb Tea

Honey Comb Tea

$3.95+

Honey and Vanilla

Royal Tea

Royal Tea

$3.95+

Lavendar Honey and Vanilla

Cinnamon Swirl Tea

Cinnamon Swirl Tea

$3.95+

Cinnamon Caramel and Vanilla

Frozen Mugslides

Frozen Delicious Mugslide Frappucino
Twisted Turtle Mugslide

Twisted Turtle Mugslide

$5.75+

Chocolate Caramel and Toffee Nut

Royal Mug Mugslide

Royal Mug Mugslide

$5.75+

Lavendar Honey and Vanilla

Bee Hive Mugslide

Bee Hive Mugslide

$5.75+

Honey and Vanilla

Grasshopper Mugslide

Grasshopper Mugslide

$5.75+

Chocolate and Frosted Mint

Monkey Mocha Mugslide

Monkey Mocha Mugslide

$5.75+

Banana and Chocolate

Chai Tea Mugslide

Chai Tea Mugslide

$5.75+

Build Your Own

$5.75+

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.25+

Strawberry

Peach Smoothie

Peach Smoothie

$5.25+

Peach

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.25+

Mango

Wildberry Smoothie

Wildberry Smoothie

$5.25+

Wildberry

Seasonal Specials

Seasonal Chai

Seasonal Chai

$4.45+
Seasonal Hot Chocolate

Seasonal Hot Chocolate

$4.45+

Seasonal Cold Foam Cold Brew

$4.20+

Seasonal Mugslide

$5.05+

Seasonal Macchiato

$4.45+

Seasonal Tea Latte

$3.65+

Seasonal Matcha

$4.45+

Other Drinks

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.55+
Steamer

Steamer

$3.55+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.15+
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.55+
Chunky Monkey

Chunky Monkey

$7.45
Power Mug

Power Mug

$7.95
Sprite

Sprite

$2.05
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.05
Water bottle

Water bottle

$1.95
La Croix

La Croix

$2.05
Juice

Juice

$2.05

Baked Goods

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$3.75

Our baked goods sometimes go fast. If you order online and we are out of this product you can choose another baked good instead!

Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Bread

$3.75

Our baked goods sometimes go fast. If you order online and we are out of this product you can choose another baked good instead!

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$3.75

Our baked goods sometimes go fast. If you order online and we are out of this product you can choose another baked good instead!

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Our baked goods sometimes go fast. If you order online and we are out of this product you can choose another baked good instead!

Cranberry Orange Muffin

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.75

Our baked goods sometimes go fast. If you order online and we are out of this product you can choose another baked good instead!

Chocolate Chip Muffin

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.75

Our baked goods sometimes go fast. If you order online and we are out of this product you can choose another baked good instead!

Brownie

Brownie

$3.75

Our baked goods sometimes go fast. If you order online and we are out of this product you can choose another baked good instead!

Cookie

Cookie

$3.75

Our baked goods sometimes go fast. If you order online and we are out of this product you can choose another baked good instead!

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.75

Our baked goods sometimes go fast. If you order online and we are out of this product you can choose another baked good instead!

Three Berry Scone

Three Berry Scone

$3.75

Our baked goods sometimes go fast. If you order online and we are out of this product you can choose another baked good instead!

Breakfast

Burrito

Burrito

$5.25
Ham and Cheddar

Ham and Cheddar

$6.55
Egg and Cheese

Egg and Cheese

$6.15
Oats

Oats

$6.95
T.E.C.O.

T.E.C.O.

$6.95
Bagel

Bagel

$3.95

Lunch

Turkey Stack

Turkey Stack

$7.60
Lexi

Lexi

$7.95
Blue Mug Club

Blue Mug Club

$8.35
Cheese Please

Cheese Please

$7.35
Boulder Chips

Boulder Chips

$2.05

Whole Bean Coffee

Whole Bean Coffee 1/2 lb

Whole Bean Coffee 1/2 lb

$8.55
Whole Bean Coffee 3/4 lb

Whole Bean Coffee 3/4 lb

$6.25
Whole Bean Coffee 1 lb

Whole Bean Coffee 1 lb

$16.15

Special Orders

Box of Coffee to go

Box of Coffee to go

$23.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1923 59th Ave, Greeley, CO 80634

Directions

