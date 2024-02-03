The Boss Bar | Tacos Don Berto
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A River North icon, Roberto Velazco aka Don Berto, has been with the Boss Bar family for over 25 years. Working his way up through every position, Roberto is now not only the heart and soul of Boss Bar but the face of Tacos Don Berto. Alongside with his Boss Bar family, Roberto helped create our no frills taqueria with authentic Mexican recipes straight from the heart.
Location
420 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60654
