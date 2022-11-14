Bar Goa 116 West Hubbard Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A River North Gastropub that transports Chicagoans year-round to India’s sunny southwest coast, a region known for electronic music, beautiful beaches and where Indian Flavors meet Portuguese influences.
Location
116 West Hubbard Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Gallery