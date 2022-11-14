Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bar Goa 116 West Hubbard Street

review star

No reviews yet

116 West Hubbard Street

Chicago, IL 60654

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

**Butter Chicken
Grilled Naan
Basmati Rice

To Start

House Spiced Peanuts

$4.00

(Vegan, Gluten free)

Rice and Lentil Crisps (Papad)

$4.00

(Vegan, Gluten free)

Appetizers

**Butter Chicken Croquettes

$16.00

Makhani Sauce - Contains NUTS

*Tuna & Watermelon

*Tuna & Watermelon

$18.00

Ahi tuna, avocado, radish sol kadi (Gluten free)

Black Tiger Prawns

Black Tiger Prawns

$24.00

Recheado (3pcs) (Gluten free)

Chili Garlic Potatoes

Chili Garlic Potatoes

$14.00

Peppers, cilantro (vegan, gluten free)

Dahi Bhalla

Dahi Bhalla

$16.00

Lentil fritters, sweet yogurt, tamarind, mind chutney, house spice (Gluten free)

Fried Chicken Xacuti Wings

Fried Chicken Xacuti Wings

$18.00

Lemon & black pepper aioli, lemon wedge (Gluten free)

Green Pea Hummus

Green Pea Hummus

$14.00

Semolina farofa, poi bread (Vegan)

Pork Vindaloo Sliders

$18.00

Braised pork, coconut, jicama & pineapple salsa

Keema Chili Fries

Keema Chili Fries

$16.00

Lamb Keema, Cheddar Cheese, Recheado Remoulade, Crispy Onion

Cheesy Poi Bread

$12.00

Mains

**Butter Chicken

**Butter Chicken

$28.00

Makhani sauce, cashews - Contains NUTS (Gluten free)

Fried Chicken Cafreal Sandwich

$18.00

Cabbage slaw, pickle, cafreal aioli

Goan Chicken Curry

$26.00

Pao bread, curry leaf (Gluten free without pao bread)

Goan Whole Fish

$48.00

Fish of the day wrapped in banana leaf, balchao sauce, lemon, basmati rice - Takes approx. 20 mins (Gluten free)

Grilled Paneer

$24.00

Ghee roast, mix greens (Gluten free)

Lamb Keema

Lamb Keema

$28.00

Spiced ground lamb, pao bread

*Mushroom Fried Rice

*Mushroom Fried Rice

$24.00

Portobello, shiitake, fried egg, madras curry aioli (Gluten free)

VEGAN Mushroom Fried Rice

$24.00

Portobello, shiitake, madras vegan aioli (Vegan, Gluten free)

*Prawn & Chorizo Fried Rice

$26.00

Fried egg, madras curry aioli (Gluten free)

**Roasted Cauliflower

**Roasted Cauliflower

$24.00

Makhani sauce, cilantro cress - Contains NUTS (Gluten free)

VEGAN Roasted Cauliflower

$24.00

Xacuti sauce, cilantro cress (Vegan, Gluten free)

Sides

Basmati Rice

$4.00

(Vegan, Gluten free)

Grilled Naan

$4.00

Lemon & Black Pepper Aioli

$2.00

(Gluten free)

Madras Curry Aioli

$2.00

(Gluten free)

Mint Chutney

$2.00

Pao Bread

$3.00

Peri-Peri Fries

$8.00

Recheado remoulade (Gluten free)

Poi Bread

$3.00

(Vegan)

Recheado Remoulade

$2.00

(Gluten free)

Spicy Aioli

$2.00

(Gluten free)

Tamarind Chutney

$2.00

Makhani sauce

$4.00

Beer (togo)

Bira 91 Blonde

$9.00

Golden Lager. 4.7% ABV. Must be delivered to someone with a valid ID.

Kingfisher

$8.00

Indian Lager. 4.8% ABV. Must be delivered to someone with a valid ID.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A River North Gastropub that transports Chicagoans year-round to India’s sunny southwest coast, a region known for electronic music, beautiful beaches and where Indian Flavors meet Portuguese influences.

Location

116 West Hubbard Street, Chicago, IL 60654

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Flight Club - West Wacker
orange starNo Reviews
111 West Wacker Dr Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Weber Grill Restaurants - Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
539 North State Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Catch 35 - Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
35 W Wacker Dr Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand
orange starNo Reviews
44 East Grand Ave Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,726
216 N Wabash Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
India House Chicago
orange star4.5 • 2,511
59 W Grand Ave Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston