The Brass Onion

review star

No reviews yet

5501 W 135th St

Overland Park, KS 66224

Dinner

Appetizers and Sharing

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$15.00

Peach and bacon jam

Brass Onion Dip

$12.00

Boursin, caramelized onion, herb bread chips

Burnt End

$16.50

Housemade BBQ, onion straws

Calamari

$17.00

Crab Cakes

$19.00

Cajun remoulade, fennel, red bell pepper, scallion, micro greens, champagne vinaigrette

Daily Flatbread

$12.00

Daily creation from 200-year old starter

Dueling Hummus

$12.50

Chipotle black-eyed pea hummus, lemon caper hummus, grilled pita, roasted veggies

Extra Cristini

$1.00

Extra Garlic Bread

$1.00

Extra Pita

$1.00

Honey Cornbread

$7.00

Whipped butter

Mawmaw's Meatballs

$11.00

beef + pork, herbal tomato sauce, mozzarella

Nola BBQ Shrimp

$17.00

Gulf shrimp, sweet and spicy creole butter, grilled bread

Smoked KC Jumbo Wings

$8.50+

Half order $8.50 or Full order $16.00. Chipotle Ranch

The Brass Onion Rings

$8.00

KC BBQ ranch

Lobster Deviled Eggs

$14.00

From The Fields

Butter Bibb Salad

$8.00

Bibb lettuce, hard-cooked egg, crisp bacon, tomato, asparagus tips, avocado, gorgonzola, cornbread croutons, housemade ranch

Gumbo

$6.00

Made from scratch. Includes chicken, andouille

House-Tossed Side Salad

$6.00

Chickpeas, tomato, cucumber, hearts of palm, champagne vinaigrette

Pan Fried Brie

$8.00

Romaine, toasted pecan, dried cranberries, fresh berries, Victoria Ashley dressing

Tenderloin Steak

$18.00

Mixed greens, bacon, tomato, tobacco onion, roasted mushrooms, gorgonzola, spiced garbanzo beans, roasted garlic dressing. Consuming raw or under cooked meats can increase the risk of food / borne illness

Between The Breads

Served with Fries, Side Salad, or Cup of Soup

Corned Beef Short Rib Reuben

$16.50

House brined short rib, braised red cabbage, 1000 island, swiss, rye. Served with Fries, Side Salad, or Cup of Soup

Prime Rib Dip

$18.00

Melted swiss, caramelized onion, baguette, creamy horseradish, au jus. Served with Fries, Side Salad, or Cup of Soup

The Brass Onion Burger

$15.00

(2) 4 ounce brisket and chuck blend patties, benneseed bun, tomato, lettuce. Consuming raw or under-cooked meats can increase the risk of food borne illness

Tuesday Burger Special $10

$10.00

Mains

Fish Feature

$36.00

Forno Cedar Plank Salmon

$28.00

Deep south farro, roasted vegetables, roasted tomato, kale pesto, cucumber-dill cream. Consuming raw or under-cooked meats can increase the risk of food borne illness

Jambalaya Pasta

$22.00

Shrimp, andouille sausage, chicken, bell pepper and onion, linguine, spicy creole sauce

Low Country Macaroni and Cheese

$19.00

Shrimp, smoked bacon, roasted mushrooms, cavatappi, smoked gouda and gruyere, crisp herb panko

Mr. B's Fried Chicken

$19.75

3 pieces, Charleston braised collard greens, Yukon mashers and gravy, cornbread, whipped butter

Sautéed Shrimp and Grits

$25.00

Jumbo gulf shrimp, redeye-tasso ham gravy, hoppin john's grits, cornbread, whipped butter

Seared Jumbo Scallops

$35.00

Vegetable risotto, lemon-caper pan sauce. Consuming raw or under-cooked meats can increase the risk of food borne illness

Showtime Mac and Cheese

$23.00

The Obedient Bird

$21.00

1/2 brick chicken, deep south farro, natural herb jus, sautéed green beans and shallots

Steaks and Chops

14 Oz Kc Strip

$38.00

Yukon gold mashers, cabernet Demi, creamed brussels sprouts . Consuming raw or under-cooked meats can increase the risk of food borne illness

8 Oz Filet of Beef

$38.00

Smashed red bliss potatoes, cabernet Demi, creamed brussels sprouts. Consuming raw or under-cooked meats can increase the risk of food borne illness

Braised Beef Short Rib

$29.00

Yukon gold mashers, crispy onion, braising jus, roasted vegetables

Double Cut Iowa Pork Chop

$29.00

House brine, Yukon mashers, roasted mushrooms, smoked gouda mornay

Blackend Ribeye

$45.00

Sides

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Braised Greens

$8.00

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Grits

$6.00

Farro

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Vegetables

$6.00

Green Beans and Shallots

$6.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$8.00

Smashed Red Bliss

$6.00

Yukon Mashers

$6.00

Cornbread (1)

$1.00

Chicken Breast Fried

$5.00

Leg

$3.00

Thigh

$4.00

Wing (2)

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Crispy Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Honey mustard, fruit cup or fries

Kid's Mini Burgers

$8.00

American cheese, pickles, fruit cup or fries

Kid's Pasta

$7.00

Butter or red sauce

Kid's Pizza

$7.00

Cheese or pepperoni

Kid's Simply Macaroni & Cheese

$7.00

Desserts

Dessert

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Wild berry coulis, housemade whipped cream

Laura's Carrot Cake

$8.00

Cream cheese pecan frosting

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Graham crust, housemade whipped cream

Chef's Daily Cobbler

$8.00

Vanilla bean ice cream

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso

$3.50

Latte

$5.00

Whole Cake

$64.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bringing an upscale, but comfortable dining experience to Prairiefire, The Brass Onion is a place to enjoy great food, drinks and conversation.

Website

Location

5501 W 135th St, Overland Park, KS 66224

Directions

