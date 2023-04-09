The Brass Onion
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Bringing an upscale, but comfortable dining experience to Prairiefire, The Brass Onion is a place to enjoy great food, drinks and conversation.
5501 W 135th St, Overland Park, KS 66224
