The Bullpen (NEW)
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Great Food and Great Drinks! The Bullpen is a Place Where EVERYONE is Family! Ask Your Server About our Loyalty Program. THANK YOU FOR VISITING TODAY!!
Location
11316 West 135th Street, Overland Park, KS 66221
