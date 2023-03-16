The Bullpen (NEW)

Main picView gallery

DRINKS

DRAFT BEER

BUD LITE PINT

$4.50

COORS LITE PINT

$4.50

MILLER LITE PINT

$4.50

ULTRA PINT

$4.75

Busch Lt. PINT

$4.50

BUD LITE SCHOONER

$6.50

COORS LITE SCHOONER

$6.50

MILLER LITE SCHOONER

$6.50

ULTRA SCHOONER

$6.75

Busch Lt. SCHOONER

$6.50

BLUE MOON PINT

$5.50

BLVD WHEAT PINT

$5.50

BLVD PALE ALE PINT

$5.50

BLVD SEASONAL PINT

$5.50

YUENGLING PINTS

$5.50

BLUE MOON SCHOONER

$7.75

BLVD WHEAT SCHOONER

$7.75

BLVD PALE ALE SCHOONER

$7.75

BLVD SEASONAL SCHOONER

$7.75

YUENGLING SCHOONER

$7.75

HARDWAY IPA

$5.50

DUNKEL PINT

$5.50

LAGUNITAS PINT

$5.50

Black N Tan

$6.00

Tank 7

$7.50

HARDWAY IPA SCHOONER

$6.75

DUNKEL SCHOONER

$7.75

LAGUNITAS SCHOONER

$7.75

DOMESTIC PITCHER

$13.75

IMPORT PITCHER

$15.25

DOMESTIC BUCKET

$17.50

IMPORT BUCKET

$22.50

Modelo Pint

$5.50

Models Schooner

$7.75

BTL BEER

BUD LITE (B)

$4.25

BUD SELECT (B)

$4.25

BUDWEISER (B)

$4.25

COORS LITE (B)

$4.25

MILLER LITE (B)

$4.25

ULTRA (B)

$4.25

BUSCH LITE (CAN)

$3.00

CORONA LITE (B)

$5.25

CORONA (B)

$5.25

Redds Apple Ale

$5.25

QUIRK STRAW LEMON

$5.25

Quirk Cherry Blossom

$5.25

KONA BIG WAVE (B)

$5.25

GUINESS (CAN)

$7.00

WHITE CLAW BLK CHERRY

$5.25

(N/A) (CAN)

$3.50

SPACE CAMPER

$5.25

Coors Banquet

$4.25

HIGH NOON

$6.00

KC PILS- Can

$5.25

Heineken

$5.25

MC Pink Lemonade

$5.25

Blue Money

$6.50

Quirk Tropical

$5.25

Bud Light Hard Soda

$5.25

Berry Noir

$5.25

Nutcracker

$2.50

Martin City Coffee STOUT

$5.50

Southwest Blvd

$5.25

Quirk Whipped

$5.25

Stella Artois

$5.25

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Yuengling Flight

$4.50

BuschLight - Maloney Only

VODKA

WELL VODKA

$4.50

TITOS

$6.00

360 CHERRY

$5.25

360 CHOCLATE

$5.25

360 GRAPE

$5.25

360 HUCKLEBERRY

$5.25

360 LEMON

$5.25

360 LIME

$5.25

360 MANGO

$5.25

360 ORANGE

$5.25

360 PEACH

$5.25

360 PINEAPPLE

$5.25

360 VANILLA

$5.25

360 WATERMELON

$5.25

360 Raspberry

$5.25

ABSOLUT

$5.25

ABSOLUT CITRON

$5.25

ABSOLUT PEPPAR

$5.25

BELVEDERE

$6.50

CIROC

$6.50

DEEP EDDY CRAN

$5.25

DEEP EDDY GRAPEFRUIT

$5.25

DEEP EDDY LEMON

$5.25

DEEP EDDY LIME

$5.25

DEEP EDDY ORANGE

$5.25

DEEP EDDY PEACH

$5.25

DEEP EDDY SWEET TEA

$5.25

DEEP EDDY VODKA

$5.25

KETTLE 1

$6.50

PINK WHITNEY

$5.25

PRARIE CUCUMBER

$6.25

UV BLUEBERRY

$5.25

UV CHERRY

$5.25

UV GRAPE

$5.25

UV ORANGE

$5.25

WESTERNSON BLUEBERRY

$5.25

WESTERSON WATERMELON

$5.25

WESTERNSON STRAWBERRY

$5.25

Truly Pineapple- Mango

$5.25

Truly Wild Berry

$5.25

UV CAKE

$5.25

3 Olives- LOOPY

$5.25

EFFEN ORANGE

$6.00

WHISKEY

ANGELS ENVY

$8.00

Basil Haden

$7.25

BUFFALO TRACE

$7.00

BULLEIT

$7.00

BUSHMILLS

$6.00

CANADIAN MIST

$5.25

CHIVAS

$6.75

Clyde Mays

$9.00

CROWN

$6.50

CROWN APPLE

$6.50

CROWN PEACH

$6.50

CROWN SALTED CARAMEL

$6.50

Crown Vanilla

$6.50

DEWARS

$6.00

FIREBALL

$4.00

GLENLIVET

$6.75

J W BLACK

$6.50

JACK DANIELS

$6.00

JACK DANIELS FIRE

$6.00

JACK DANIELS HONEY

$6.00

JACK DANIELS RYE

$6.50

JAMESON

$6.00

JAMESON COLD

$6.00

Jameson Orange

$6.00

JIM BEAM

$5.25

JIM BEAM PEACH

$5.25

JIM BEAM VANILLA

$5.25

KNOB CREEK

$6.75

MAKERS

$6.75

SCREWBALL

$5.75

SEAGRAMS 7

$5.25

SEAGRAMS VO

$5.50

SMOREGASM

$5.25

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$5.25

TEMPLETON RYE

$6.50

WELL BOURBON

$4.50

WELL SCOTCH

$4.50

WILD TURKEY

$5.25

WOODFORD

$7.00

RUM

WELL RUM

$4.50

BACARDI

$5.25

BACARDI LIMON

$5.25

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$5.25

CAPTAIN ORANGE VAN

$5.25

CAPTAIN COCONUT

$5.25

BLK CHERRY RUM

$5.25

MALIBU

$5.25

Sailor Jerry

$5.25

Captain Cherry Van

$5.25

Myers Dark

$5.25

Parrot Bay

$5.25

Cruzan Blueberry Lemonade

$5.25

Cruzan Passion Fruit

$5.25

TEQUILA

WELL TEQUILA

$4.50

DULCE VIDA BLANCO

$5.25

DON JULIO SILVER

$6.50

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$8.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$7.50

Teramana

$6.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Patron

$9.00

GIN

WELL GIN

$4.50

TANQUERAY

$6.00

HENDRICKS

$7.00

LIQUER

DR. ROOTBER

$4.00

DR. PEPPERMINT

$4.00

DR. CHERRY

$4.00

DR. GRAPE

$4.00

DR. MENTHOL

$4.00

DR. APPLE PIE

$4.00

DR. BUTTERSCOTCH

$4.00

DR. PEACH

$4.00

WELL LIQUEOR

$4.25

Liquor 43

$5.25

OIL FIRE

$5.75

BAILEY'S

$5.50

AMARETTO

$5.25

COINTREU

$6.75

BANANA CREAM

$5.25

RUMPLE MINZE

$5.25

SCREWBALL

$5.75

TEQUILA ROSE

$5.25

CHILA ORCHADA

$5.25

TUACA

$6.25

FRANGELICO

$6.00

GOLDSHLOGER

$5.25

GRAND MARNIER

$6.00

ICE 101

$4.75

JAGERMEISTER

$5.25

KAHLUA

$6.50

KINKY

$5.25

MALORT

$5.25

Sambuca

$5.50

E&j Brandy

$5.00

Hennessy

$8.00

WINE

Chardonnay

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Cabernet

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Riesling

$5.00

Pinot Noir

$5.00

White Zin

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Champagne

$5.25

Kim Crawford Sauvingnon Blanc - Glass

$14.00

Kim Crawford SB - Bottle

$36.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay - Glass

$15.00

Kendall Jackson Chard - Bottle

$38.00

SHOTS/BOMBS

ALMOND JOY

$5.50

CAPRISUN

$5.25

CHIEFS BOMB

$6.75

CINN TOAST CRUNCH

$5.25

DEEP EDDY BOMB

$5.25

GREEN TEA SHOT

$5.75

JAGER BOMB

$6.75

JELLO SHOT

$2.00

LUNCH BOX

$6.50

MAHOMES BOMB

$4.25

NYC Bomb

$5.50

OATMEAL COOKIE

$6.75

PEANUT BUTTER BANANA

$4.75

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN SHOT

$6.00

ROOT BEER BARREL

$5.50

T&A PRINCESS

$5.50

VEGAS BOMB

$6.75

WASHINGTON APPLE

$5.50

MAHOMES MAGIC SHOT

$2.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.50

Baby Beer

$5.50

Scooby Snack

$6.00

Red Headed $L*T

$6.00

Deep Eddy Bomb

$5.00

4 Horsemen

$6.50

Slippery Nipple

$5.25

Kamikaze

$5.50

Tha Gahdamn Bomb

$6.25

Baja Blast

$5.00

360 Bomb

$4.00

Tang

$5.50

Sex On The Beach

$6.00

Sweet Tart

$6.00

COCKTAILS A-J

BALLPARK LEMONADE

$6.75

BLOODY MARY

$6.75

Bullpen Mule

$6.75

Cherry Limeade

$6.25

Derwoods Peanut Butter Cup

$6.75

HOUSE MARGARITA

$6.75

Jim & Ginger Peach

$6.75

COCKTAILS K-Z

KC ICE WATER

$6.75

L.I.T

$6.75

MARGARITA

$6.25

KYIV MULE

$6.25

OLD FASHIONED

$6.50

ORANGE CREAMSICKLE

$6.75

Perfectly Pineapple Margarita

$6.75

Sideline Sipper

$6.75

Tequila Sunrise

$6.75

The Great Rumbino

$6.75

THE SPEEDBUMP

$6.75

WHITE UKRAINIAN

$6.50

MANHATTAN

$5.25

LEMON DROP

$5.25

Mimosa

$6.00

MARTINI

BULLPENTINI

$7.25

CHERRY LIMEADE

$7.25

CHOCLATE

$7.25

DIRTY D MARTINI

$7.25

DIRTY LEMONHEAD

$7.25

DIRTY MARTINI

$7.25

DREAMSICKLE

$7.25

ESPRESSO

$7.25

KEY LIME PIE

$7.25

LEMON DROP

$7.25

PAMA COSMO

$7.25

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN

$7.25

RAISED ROYALl

$7.25

SALTED PB PRETZEL

$7.25

WATERMELONTINI

$7.25

MARTINI

$7.25

FOOD

APPS

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

$4.00

CHICKEN STRIPS

$10.00

PRETZEL

$6.00

NACHOS

$12.00

FRIED PICKLES

$8.00

QUESADILLA

$14.00

SLIDERS

$14.00

MOZZ STIX

$8.00

CHEESE CURDS

$8.00

Chips N Dip

$9.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.00

PLATTER

$18.00

JAP POPPERS

$9.00

POTATO SKINS

$9.00

TAQUITOS

$10.00

BULLPEN BITES

$10.00

WINGS

$10.00+

BONELESS WINGS

$10.00+

BOWL OF CHILI

$6.99

TOGO

$0.79

BULLPEN BURGER

BYOB

$11.00

MUSH & SWISS

$12.00

BLACK & BLEU

$13.00

PATTY MELT

$11.99

BBQ

$13.00

BREAKFAST

$13.00

PBBJ

$13.00

TOGO

$0.79

SANDWICHES

PORK TENDERLOIN

$13.00

REUBAN

$13.00

STEAK SANDWICH

$14.00

FRENCH DIP

$12.00

CHICKEN PHILLY

$12.00

PHILLY BEEF

$12.00

PULLED PORK

$12.00

BACON JAM BLT

$12.00

SPICY CHICKEN

$12.00

TURKEY CLUB

$12.00

TOGO

$0.79

CHICKEN CHANGE UP

$11.99

PIZZA

12" Mighty Meatzza

$13.00

12" Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

12" Vegetarian

$13.00

12" Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.00

12" Mac and Cheese

$13.00

12" BBQ

$13.00

12" BYO

$12.00

TOGO

$0.79

LUNCH SPECIALS

6 WINGS & SALAD

$9.99

CHICKEN STRIPS & SALAD

$9.99

9" 1 TOPPING PIZZA & SALAD

$9.99

2 SLIDERS & SALAD

$9.99

MOZZ STIX & SALAD

$9.99

TOGO

$0.79

ENTREES

SMOTHERED CHICKEN

$14.00

SIRLOIN STEAK

$18.00

FISH TACOS

$14.00

FISH PLATTER

$14.00

BLACK CHICKEN PASTA

$13.00

PROTEIN BOWL

$11.00

MAC & CHEESE PLATTER

$12.00

TOGO

$0.79

SALADS

House Salad

$9.00

Half Salad

$4.50

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Greek Salad

$11.99

Taco Salad

$13.00

TOGO

$0.79

WRAPS

CHICKEN WRAP

$11.00

BLTT WRAP

$11.00

SOUTHWEST WRAP

$11.00

VEGGIE WRAP

$11.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS PIZZA

$5.99

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$5.00

KIDS BURGER

$6.00

KIDS GRILL CHEESE

$6.00

DESSERT

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Cheese Cake

$6.00

TOGO

$0.79

SIDES

FRIES

$4.00

TOTS

$4.00

BROCOLLI

$5.00

VEG MEDLEY

$5.00

SLAW

$4.00

COTTAGE CHEESE

$5.00

WILD RICE

$4.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

O-RINGS

$5.00

MAC & CHEESE

$5.00

CHEESE CURDS

$6.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

TOGO

$0.79

Baked Potato

$5.00

XTRA SAUCE

QUESO

$1.00+

SALSA

$0.75+

BEER CHEESE

$1.00+

RANCH

$0.75+

BLEU CH

$0.75+

SOUR CREAM

$0.75+

DAILY SPECIALS

FRIDAY CHEF SPECIAL

Friday Chef Special

$10.99

MONDAY MEATBALL SPEC

MEATBALL SUB

$8.99

SUNDAY BRUNCH

Breakfast Brunch

$9.99

SUNDAY SPAG & BALLZ

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLZ

$10.99

TACO TUESDAY

BEEF

$1.50

CHICKEN

$2.00

TAQUITOS & CHIPS/SALSA

$6.99

PORK

$2.00

THURSDAY STEAK

STEAK

$12.99

Cinco Special-FOOD

Cinco De Maya-Nachos

$9.99

Cinco Special-Margaritas

Dulce Vida Margarita

$6.00

Don Julio Margarita

$8.00

Dulce Vida Paloma

$6.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Great Food and Great Drinks! The Bullpen is a Place Where EVERYONE is Family! Ask Your Server About our Loyalty Program. THANK YOU FOR VISITING TODAY!!

Location

11316 West 135th Street, Overland Park, KS 66221

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

