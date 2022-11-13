Craft Putt 11440 W 135th St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Indoor mini golf bar in Overland Park with a wide section of local craft beer, hand-crafted cocktails, and small pub bites.
Location
11440 West 135th Street, Overland Park, KS 66221
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Overland Park
Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS - 14319 Metcalf Ave
4.9 • 4,258
14319 Metcalf Ave Overland Park, KS 66223
View restaurant
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar - 119TH & QUIVIRA
4.3 • 3,050
11922 West 119th Street Overland Park, KS 66213
View restaurant
More near Overland Park