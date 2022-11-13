Restaurant header imageView gallery

Craft Putt 11440 W 135th St

review star

No reviews yet

11440 West 135th Street

Overland Park, KS 66221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

OP Poutine

OP Poutine

$14.00

Sweet potato fries, marshmallow BBQ sauce, shredded pork, garlic cheese curds, bacon

Crispy Birdies

$13.00

Crispy biscuit breaded chicken bites with your choice of sauce

Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds

$11.00

Garlic breaded fried cheese curds served with house-made ranch

Onion Rings

$8.00

Papa Fritas

$7.00

Hand-Wedge Hummus

$12.00

Two Toasted Flatbreads with Curried Hummus, Fresh Vegetable Slaw, Tahini, Honey, and Lemon

The Shanks

$13.00

Bucket Of Balls

$13.00Out of stock

Gosh Dang Quesadilla

$10.00

Build your own Quesadilla! Base order comes as a plain cheese quesadilla with salsa/sour cream

Chips-In Queso

$8.00

Build your own nachos. basic order comes with chips and queso

Yip Dippers

$8.00Out of stock

Wraps, Sliders, Sandwhiches

Straight Outta Nashville

Straight Outta Nashville

$12.00

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken Romaine, spicy Nashville sauce, fried onions, shredded cheddar cheese, ranch

Bagger Vance Wrap

$13.00

Seared Seasoned Steak, Peppers, and Onions, Crispy Romaine, Shredded Cheddar, House BBQ in a flour tortilla.

Dew Sweeper BLT

$11.00

Clunkers In A Bunker

$13.00Out of stock

The Big Dog

$10.00

Double Eagle

$10.00

Back 9 Burger

$10.00

Seared Diner Style Angus Beef topped with Crispy Bacon, Fried Onions, Cheddar, House BBQ all on a Pretzel Bun. Served with Beer Cheese. Make it a pulled Pork or shredded nashville chicken sandwhich for $1. Add crunchy slaw for just a little extra.

Lefty's Philly

$12.00Out of stock

For The Juniors

Mini Birdie

$8.00

Small portion of chicken bites with french fries

Doggy Slumber Party

$8.00Out of stock

Mini corn dogs (5) with ketchup

Lunch Lesson

$8.00

Single hamburger with cheese, ketchup, mustard

Sauces/Dressings

Item Sauces / Dressing Extra

$0.50

Add Queso

$2.00

Tour D' Tot

Philly Tots

$14.00

Steak, peppers, onion, scallions, cilantro, crispy tater tots. Covered in house-made queso

KC Tots

$14.00

Grilled Peppers and Onions, Chili Honey Braised Pork, Fried Onions, Ranch, Toasted Sunflower Seeds

Nashville Tots

$14.00

California Tots

$14.00

Daily Special

Bacon Queso Curly Fries

$11.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Indoor mini golf bar in Overland Park with a wide section of local craft beer, hand-crafted cocktails, and small pub bites.

Website

Location

11440 West 135th Street, Overland Park, KS 66221

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sir Walter Coffee-Raleigh
orange star4.5 • 840
145 E Davie St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Ritual - 2028 Warwick Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2028 Warwick Avenue Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
KRAK BOBA - NORWALK
orange starNo Reviews
11005 Firestone Boulevard Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
Fishbones Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220 Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
Grove City Brewing & Winery
orange star4.0 • 161
3946 Broadway Grove City, OH 43123
View restaurantnext
High Street Provisions
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Walnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Overland Park

Talk of the Town Leawood
orange star4.3 • 4,301
5201 W 135th St Leawood, KS 66224
View restaurantnext
Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS - 14319 Metcalf Ave
orange star4.9 • 4,258
14319 Metcalf Ave Overland Park, KS 66223
View restaurantnext
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar - 119TH & QUIVIRA
orange star4.3 • 3,050
11922 West 119th Street Overland Park, KS 66213
View restaurantnext
Tortilla Ranch Mexican Grill
orange star4.5 • 2,771
8617 College Blvd Overland Park, KS 66210
View restaurantnext
Crushed Red - Overland Park
orange star4.5 • 2,632
10640 Roe Ave Overland Park, KS 66207
View restaurantnext
Hawaiin Bros - Overland Park
orange star4.5 • 1,225
12120 College Blvd Overland Park, KS 66210
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Overland Park
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Olathe
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Lees Summit
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston