A map showing the location of Taos Ale House - Santa Fe 207 W San Francisco St

Taos Ale House - Santa Fe 207 W San Francisco St

No reviews yet

207 W San Francisco St

Santa Fe, NM 87501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Burgers

Green Chile Cheeseburger

$14.50

The Classic Burger

$13.50

Diner Burger

$10.00

Smoke Burger

$14.00

Shroom and Swiss Burger

$14.00

Fire Burger

$13.50

Kobe Burger

$15.00

Barnyard Bash

$14.50

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Spicy Shitake Burger

$12.50

Romesco Burger

$12.50

Smoked Pork Sandwich

$12.50

Catfish Po Boy

$12.50

BLTA

$11.00

Meat & Cheese

$11.00

French Fries

side Regular Fries

$4.00

side Duck Fat Fries

$5.00

side Nacho Fries

$5.50

side Parmesan Truffle Fries

$6.00

side Red Chile Tajin Fries

$5.00

side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

side Onion Rings

$6.00

side tots

$4.50

bsk Regular Fries

$6.50

bsk Duck Fat Fries

$8.50

bsk Nacho Fries

$8.50

bsk Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.50

bsk Red Chile Tajin Fries

$8.00

bsk Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

bsk Onion Rings

$8.50

bsk tots

$6.50

Salads

Side - Plaza Caesar

$7.00

Side - Farmers Market Seasonal

$7.00

Side - Quinoa Arugula Salad

$7.00

Full - Plaza Caesar

$12.00

Full - Farmers Market Seasonal

$12.00

Full - Quinoa Arugula Salad

$12.00

Mains

Falafel

$9.00+

Fish & Chips & Slaw

$15.00

Hot Dogs

Classic Dog

$7.00

Chicago Dog

$7.50

Green Chile Cheese Dog

$7.00

Corn Dog

$6.50

Wings

5-Piece Wings

$13.00

10-Piece Wings

$15.00

Pizza

Pizza Margherita

$17.00

Red Sauce, Cheese Blend, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, & Pesto

Ale House Special

$17.00

Red Sauce, Cheese Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, & Basil

Pepperoni

$16.00

Pepperoni, cheese Blend, & Red Sauce

Mushroom & Arugula

$17.00

house Citrus Cream Sauce, Mushrooms, Cheese Blend, Gruyere, & Truffled Arugula

Sausage Tapenade

$18.00

House Made Sausage, Cheesed Blend, Red Sauce, & Olive Tapenade

extras

pickles

$0.50

bacon

$2.50

puppy patty

$5.00

extra charge

$0.50

na bevs

SODA

$3.50

kids

$1.99

ice tea

$3.50

zia sodas

$4.50

hot t/coffee/cocoa

$4.50

Kombucha

$4.50

Pellegrino Can

$3.50

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Corn Dog

$7.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Lentil Burger

$7.00

merch

t-shirt

$20.00

hum reg

$9.99

hum fancy

$10.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

207 W San Francisco St, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

