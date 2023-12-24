The Daily Refresher
No reviews yet
293 Alexander St
Rochester, NY 14607
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Small Plates
- Chicken Poppers$11.00
Fried chicken bites served with daily sauce
- Mushroom Poppers$11.00Out of stock
Locally grown lion's mane mushrooms from fun guys' farms, battered & fried. Served with daily sauce
- Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, goat cheese, mushrooms, carrots, chickpeas, pickled onion, and smoked tomato vinaigrette
- Charcuterie$21.00
Chef's choice meat, cheese, crostini, and crudités
- Cup Beer Chili$6.00
Housemade beef beer chili, carrots, onions, jalapenos, beans, and cornbread
- Bowl Beer Chili$9.00
Housemade beef beer chili, carrots, onions, jalapenos, beans, and cornbread
- Naan Bread Pizza$9.00
Sandwiches
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Tossed in bourbon BBQ, with pickles & daily sauce
- Brisket Philly$15.00
Peppers, onions, bourbon BBQ, jalapeño aioli, beer cheese, and Pepper Jack
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Cheddar & apple slaw
- Smoked Veggie Wrap$15.00
Tofu, smoked veg medley, romaine, and spicy ranch
- Big BLT$13.00
Bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli
From the Smoker
Sides
Desserts
Specials
To Go Cocktails
Bottle Keep
Happy Hour Specials
Daily Libations
Cocktails
- Custom Cocktail$14.00
- Mixed Shot$7.00
- NY Apple Spritz$14.00
Sweet & bubbly. Vodka, maple-apple-sage syrup, soda, prosecco, and orange oil
- Rocket Science$14.00
Earthy & vegetal. Bourbon, cynar, lemon, and sweet potato
- Autumn Riptide$14.00
Fruity & nutty. Bumbu rum, dry curacao, orgeat, amaro di angostura, lime, and OJ
- Soul Cleanser$14.00
Tangy & savory. Tequila, dry curacao, lemon, cucumber-lemon-jalapeño shrub, soda, tonic, and basil
- Ryeter's Block$14.00
Herbal & sweet. Rye, spiced pear liqueur, sorel, lemon, simple syrup, peach bitters, and ginger beer
- Snazzy Sweater$14.00
Sweet & spiced. Rye, Amaro Nonino, lime, brown sugar, allspice dram, soda, and scorched rosemary
- Pumpkin Spiced What?$14.00
Creamy & sweet. Rum, pumpkin spice & espresso syrup, whole egg, and cinnamon
- Little Life$14.00
Dank & complex. Scarlet ibis rum, cachaca, lime, rambutan syrup, and nut bitters
- Sidewinder$14.00
Bitter & rich. Gin, Averna, Braulio, Cocchi Torino, spiced pear liqueur, and cardamom bitters
- Campfire Sunset$14.00
Bright & smokey. Bourbon, Amaro di Angostura, lime, pineapple, brown sugar, grapefruit bitters, and smoked cinnamon
- Vesper$14.00
- Negroni$14.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Oaxacan Old Fashioned$14.00
- Daiquiri$14.00
- Amaretto Sour$14.00
- Americano Cocktail$14.00
- Aperol Spritz$14.00
- April Showers$14.00
- Art of the Choke$14.00
- Autumn Riptide$14.00
- Aviation$14.00
- Banana Brulee$14.00
- Bee's Knees$14.00
- Bitter Guiseppe$14.00
- Blood & Sand$14.00
- Boulevardier$14.00
- Bramble$14.00
- Brooklyn$14.00
- Caipirinha$14.00
- Campfire Sunset$14.00
- Cat's Eye$14.00
- Clover Club$14.00
- Corpse Reviver 2$14.00
- Cosmopolitan$14.00
- Daiquiri$14.00
- Dark n Stormy$14.00
- Espresso Martini$14.00
- Final Say$14.00
- French 75$14.00
- Froggy Fresh$14.00
- Gimlet$14.00
- Gin Fizz$14.00
- Harvey Wallbanger$14.00
- Hemmingway Daiquiri$14.00
- Honey Pear Backwoods$14.00
- Huntress$14.00
- Improved Whiskey Cocktail$14.00
- Jungle Bird$14.00
- Last Word$14.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$14.00
- Local Talent$14.00
- Long Island$14.00
- Mai Tai$14.00
- Margarita$14.00
- Martinez$14.00
- Martini$14.00
- Mint Julep$14.00
- Mojito$14.00
- Moscow Mule$14.00
- Naked & Famous$14.00
- NY Sour$14.00
- Old Fashioned$14.00
- Old Pal$14.00
- Paloma$14.00
- Paper Plane$14.00
- Penicillin$14.00
- Pimm's Cup$14.00
- Pink Lady$14.00
- Pisco Sour$14.00
- Ramos Gin Fizz$18.00
- Ruby Splash$14.00
- Sazerac$14.00
- Screamin' Leland$14.00
- Sex on the Beach$14.00
- Sidecar$14.00
- Southside$14.00
- Summer Negroni$14.00
- Suzy, BB$14.00
- Tequila Sunrise$14.00
- Tom Collins$14.00
- Tuxedo$14.00
- Vesper$14.00
- Vieux Carre$14.00
- Whiskey Sour$14.00
- White Lady$14.00
Zero Proof
- 86 the Gin$9.00
Smokey & bright. Lemon, honey, peychauds, ginger beer, tonic, and smoked rosemary
- Whiplash$9.00
Rich & refreshing. Espresso syrup, lemon, orange, cardamom bitters, and tonic
- Eighth Chakra$9.00
Tangy & savory. Cucumber-lemon-jalapeño shrub, lemon, soda, tonic, and basil
- Proofless Shandy$9.00
Sweet & bready. Bready cranberry, lemon, sugar, OJ, and non-alcoholic beer
- Where's the Wine?$9.00
Sweet % bubbly. Non-alcoholic riesling, lemon, maple apple-sage-syrup, and soda
- Shirley Temple$5.00
- Soft Drink$3.00
Wine
Wine BTL
Beer
From the Tap
- Rohrbach$6.00
NY, ABV 5.9%, Marzen
- Hefeweizen$7.00
Munich, ABV 5.5%, Weissbier
- Genesee Cran Orange Kellerbier$6.00
NY, ABV 6.5%, fruited sour
- Fiddlehead - IPA$7.00
VT, ABV 6.2%, American IPA
- Equilibrium - Mmm...osa$9.00
NY, ABV 4.8%, photon pale ale
- Other Half - Chicken Riggies$9.00
NY, ABV 8.5%, Imperial IPA
- Stone - IPA$7.00
CA, ABV 6.9%, American IPA
- OSB$8.00
NY, ABV 6.4%, cider
- Guinness$6.00
Ireland, ABV 4.2%, stout
Beer That Tastes Like Beer
IPA's
- Ithaca - Flower Power$8.00
NY, ABV 7.2%, American IPA
- Big Ditch - Dayburner$6.00
NY, ABV 4.9%, session IPA
- Big Ditch - Hayburner$6.00
NY, ABV 7.2%, hazy IPA
- Sierra Nevada - Torpedo$7.00
NY, ABV 7.2%, American IPA
- Southern Tier - 2x IPA$8.00
NY, ABV 8.2%, double IPA
- Elysian - Space Dust$6.00
WA, ABV 8.2%, American IPA
Ciders & Sours
Everything Else
Whiskey List
Bourbon
- 1792 Bottled in Bond$7.00
- Angel's Envy Cask Strength 10Th Release$50.00
- Angel's Envy$8.00
- American Barrels$7.00
- Ardbeg Bizarre BQ$24.00
- Bakers 7 Year$15.00
- Bardstown Collaborative Plantation Rum Cask$36.00
- Bardstown Collaborative Chateau De Laubade$31.00
- Bardstown Discovery #8$31.00
- Bardstown Ferrand$25.00
- Bardstown Fusion #1$29.00
- Basil Hayden$11.00
- Basil Hayden Toast$10.00
- Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke$10.00
- Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask$12.00
- Benjamin Prichard's Double Barrel$14.00
- Blackened Wes Henderson$21.00
- Blanton's$12.00
- Bomberger's Declaration$23.00
- Broken Barrels Small Batch$7.00
- Brothers Bond$8.00
- Buffalo Trace$7.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$10.00
- Calumet 15$15.00
- Case Study$8.00
- Colonel E. H. Taylor Small Batch$12.00
- Eagle Rare$13.00
- Elijah Craig Small Batch$7.00
- Elijah Craig 18$15.00
- Elmer T. Lee$40.00
- Great Jones$11.00
- Hancock's President's Reserve$10.00
- Hartman's Bourbon$9.00
- Heaven Hill$15.00
- Henry Duyore's$9.00
- Henry Mckenna 10$16.00
- High West$8.00
- Hudson Bright Lights, Big Bourbon$10.00
- Isaac Bowman Port Barrel$9.00
- Jefferson Estates Grand Selection$25.00
- Jefferson Estates Very Small Batch$12.00
- Jefferson Estates Ocean Aged$25.00
- Jefferson Estates Ocean Aged NY Edition$30.00
- Jefferson Estates Pritchard Hill Cab. Cask$14.00
- Jim Beam$8.00
- Jim Beam Black$7.00
- Jim Beam Bonded$9.00
- Jim Beam Distiller's Masterpiece Px Sherry$50.00
- Jim Beam Signature Craft Quarter Cask$10.00
- Jim Beam Single Barrel$9.00
- Kentucky Owl Batch #11$55.00
- Kentucky Owl Confiscated$26.00
- Kentucky Owl St Patrick$26.00
- Knob Creek$8.00
- Knob Creek 12 Year$12.00
- Knob Creek 18 Year$32.00
- Larceny Barrel Proof$12.00
- Legent$10.00
- Lexington$6.00
- Maker's Mark$10.00
- Maker's Mark Cask Strength$9.00
- Maker's Mark 46 French Oaked$11.00
- Maker's Mark 101$8.00
- Metze's Select Limited Edition$9.00
- Middle West Wheated$11.00
- Michter's Small Batch$10.00
- Michter's Toasted Barrel$20.00
- Milam & Greene Very Small Batch$13.00