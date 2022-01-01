The Fox Den: No Waste Cafe & Roastery 1680 Laporte Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and sit in our cozy living room space or grab a coffee to-go. We have ELIMINATED to-go cups so please bring your own or pay the 1$ deposit, and then once you return the jar you get your 1$ back! We also serve beer, wine, tea, kombucha, our signature gourmet PB&J's & local pastries. We also offer freshly roasted whole bean coffee and our retail section is full of "no waste" and thrift items for sale! Stop in and Enjoy!"
Location
1680 Laporte Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stodgy Brewing Co - 1802 Laporte Ave
No Reviews
1802 Laporte Ave Fort Collins, CO 80521
View restaurant
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Campus West
4.2 • 128
1118 W Elizabeth St Fort Collins, CO 80521
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort Collins
Nick's Italian - Fort Collins
4.4 • 1,742
1100 South College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurant
More near Fort Collins