The Fox Den: No Waste Cafe & Roastery 1680 Laporte Ave

Restaurant info

Come in and sit in our cozy living room space or grab a coffee to-go. We have ELIMINATED to-go cups so please bring your own or pay the 1$ deposit, and then once you return the jar you get your 1$ back! We also serve beer, wine, tea, kombucha, our signature gourmet PB&J's & local pastries. We also offer freshly roasted whole bean coffee and our retail section is full of "no waste" and thrift items for sale! Stop in and Enjoy!"