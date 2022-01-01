Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Fox Den: No Waste Cafe & Roastery 1680 Laporte Ave

1680 Laporte Ave

Fort Collins, CO 80521

Order Again

ALL Lattes

No Flavor

$5.50+

Create Your Own Latte

$6.50+

Choose up to 2 syrup flavors. and any additional syrup is .25 Choose any milk- all milk is included in the price.

Vanilla Latte

$6.00+

Lavender Latte

$6.00+

Rosemary Latte

$6.00+

Sage Latte

$6.00+

Mocha

$6.00+

Toasted Coconut Turmeric Latte

$6.00+

Basic Witch Latte

$6.50+

Fall Spice Latte

$6.00+

Pumpkin Latte

$6.50+

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$2.25+

Cortado

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Americano

$3.00+

Iced Coffee

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Iced Coffee

$4.50+

Spooky deal

$2.00

Black Hot Coffee

Foxy Gal

$3.00+

Black Eyed Fox

$3.00+

Refill

$1.50

Jar deposit

Hot Jar

$1.50

Cold jar

$1.00

Pastries

All Muffins

$5.25+

Vegan Pastry

$5.20

Cinnamon Roll

$6.30

Power Balls

$2.89+

Cookies

$3.68

Coconut Macaroon - GF

$4.73

PB&J

The OG

$5.00+

Sourdough, Peanut butter, Berry Jam - Toasted

FOCO-CO Berry

$5.50+

Peanut Butter, Nutella, Berry Jam, toasted on sourdough bread

Ikle Me Pickle Me

$5.00+

Peanut butter, Pickles toasted on sourdough

HOT MAMA

$5.00+

Peanut Butter, habanero Peach jam, Fresh Basil, toasted on Sour Dough bread

QUE-KAS

Tofu Quekas

$12.00

Egg Quekas

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$10.50+

Sides

Soup & Salad

$8.50

Soup

$5.00

Salad

$5.00

Jam Toast

$4.50

Peanut butter honey

$4.50

Herbal

Mango Medley

$4.58+

Hibiscus Lemon Ginger

$4.58+

Carrot ginger orange

$3.43+

Green

Matcha

$4.28+

Lemon Dragon

$4.28+

Black

Scottish Breakfast

$4.28+

Chai

$4.28+

Drinks

Espresso Shot

$1.50

Syrups

$0.50

Carboy Wine

Malbec

$5.00

WINE

Rose

$9.00

Pinot Nior

$8.50

White Blend

$8.00

MAXLINE

West Coast IPA

$7.25

Basil Rasp SAISON

$8.50

Juicy Sesh

$6.00

Hazy IPA

$7.00

COFFEE PORTER

$7.50

Canned Beer

Voo-doo

$6.00

Steamer

Steamer

$2.00+

Bottled Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00

Mexican Hot Choc

Mexican Hot Coco

$4.50+

3 Kings Kombucha

Wxmens Brew

$6.00

Peach

$6.00

Chair Kombucha

$6.50

Mimosa

Buch-mosa

$6.00

sage- mosa

$6.00

Rosemary-Mosa

$6.00

lavender-mosa

$6.00

Just Champagne

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:59 pm
Come in and sit in our cozy living room space or grab a coffee to-go. We have ELIMINATED to-go cups so please bring your own or pay the 1$ deposit, and then once you return the jar you get your 1$ back! We also serve beer, wine, tea, kombucha, our signature gourmet PB&J's & local pastries. We also offer freshly roasted whole bean coffee and our retail section is full of "no waste" and thrift items for sale! Stop in and Enjoy!"

1680 Laporte Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80521

