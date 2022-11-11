Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek

The Greek Grill & Fry Co -Eden Prairie

1,007 Reviews

$

8795 Columbine Rd

Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro Pita
Greek Salad
Athena Gyro Pita

Gyros

Gyro Pita

$10.99

Spicy Gyro Pita

$10.99

Athena Gyro Pita

$11.99

Philly Gyro Pita

$11.99

Lamb Shawarma

$12.99

Chicken Gyros

Chicken Gyro

$10.99

Spicy Chicken Gyro

$10.99

Athena Chicken Gyro

$11.99

Chicken Philly Gyro

$11.99

Chicken Shawarma

$11.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Kabob Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken Kafta Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Shawarma

$10.99

Fish Sandwich

$10.49

Lamb Kabob Sandwich

$14.99

Lamb Kafta Sandwich

$13.99

Steak Kabob sandwich

$13.99

Steak Kafta Sandwich

$12.99

Steak Philly Sandwich

$10.99

Falafel Sandwich

$10.49

Falafel Arabic

$10.49

Lamb Shawarma

$12.99

Burgers

Lamb Burger

$10.99

Lamb Cheeseburger

$10.99

Gyro Burger

$10.99

Cheese Gyro burger

$11.99

Philly Burger

$9.99

Chicken Burger

$7.99

Chicken Cheeseburger

$8.99

Chicken Philly Burger

$8.99

Duble Cheese Burger

$11.99

Duble Chicken Ch Burger

$11.99

Salad/Veggies

Greek Salad

$6.99+

Caesar Salad

$6.99+

Spinach Pie W/ Side Salad

$11.99

Grape Leaves W/ Side Salad

$11.99

Vegetarian Platter (2)

$15.99

Side Orders

Hummus

$6.99+

French Fries

$4.99+

Falafel

$6.99+

Spinach Pie

$7.99+

Rice

$3.99+

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Chicken Wings

$7.99+

Chicken Tenders

$7.99+

Grape Leaves

$5.99+

Soup

$4.99+

Onion Rings

$5.99+

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99+

Jalapenos Poppers

$5.99+

Platter 1 Side

Gyro Platter (1)

$15.99

Chicken Gyro Platter (1)

$15.99

Chicken Kabob Platter (1)

$15.99

Chicken Kafta Platter (1)

$15.99

Chicken/Lamb Kafta Platter (1)

$16.99

Lamb Kabob Platter (1)

$17.99

Lamb Kafta Platter (1)

$16.99

Lamb/Chicken Platter (1)

$17.99

Lamb/Steak Platter (1)

$17.99

Chicken/Steak Kafta Platter (1)

$16.99

Steak Kabob Platter (1)

$16.99

Steak Kafta Platter (1)

$15.99

Fish Platter (1)

$15.99

Falafel Platter (1)

$14.99

Platter 2 Side

Gyro Platter (2)

$15.99

Chicken Gyro Platter (2)

$15.99

Chicken Kabob Platter (2)

$16.99

Chicken Kafta Platter (2)

$15.99

Chicken/Lamb Kafta Platter (2)

$16.99

Lamb Kabob Platter (2)

$18.99

Lamb Kafta Platter (2)

$17.99

Lamb/Chicken Platter (2)

$17.99

Lamb/Steak Platter (2)

$18.99

Chicken/Steak Kafta Platter (2)

$16.99

Steak Kabob Platter (2)

$17.99

Steak Kafta Platter (2)

$16.99

Fish Platter (2)

$15.99

Vegetarian Platter (2)

$15.99

Falafel Platter (2)

$14.99

Baskets

Chicken Tenders Basket

$12.99

Shrimp Basket

$13.99

Fish N' Chips Basket

$13.99

Hot Wings Basket

$13.99

Dry Wings Basket

$13.99

Kid's Meals

Kid’s Gyro

$8.99

Kid’s Chicken Gyro

$8.99

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.99

Kid’s Burgers

$8.99

Kid's Corn Dog

$8.99

Kid's Chicken Tender 2 PC

$8.99

Kid's Chicken Tender 3 PC

$9.99

Combo Meals

Gyro Combo

$15.99

Spicy Gyro Combo

$15.99

Athena Gyro Combo

$15.99

Philly Gyro Combo

$15.99

Falafel Pita Combo

$14.99

Chicken Gyro Combo

$15.99

Spicy Chicken Gyro Combo

$15.99

Athena Chicken Gyro Combo

$15.99

Chicken Philly Gyro Combo

$15.99

Falafel Arabic Combo

$14.99

Chicken Shawarma Combo

$15.99

Lamb Shawarma Combo

$16.99

Chicken Philly Combo

$15.99

Philly Steak Combo

$15.99

Fish Sand combo

$14.99

Burger Combo

$14.99

Cheeseburger Combo

$14.99

Chicken Burger Combo

$14.99

Chicken Cheeseburger Combo

$14.99

Philly Burger Combo

$14.99

Gyroburger Combo

$15.99

GyroCheeseburger Combo

$16.99

Hot Wings Combo(5)

$14.99

Dry Wings Combo(5)

$14.99

Chicken Tender Combo

$14.99

Gyro By Pound

Gyro Meat

$7.99+

Chicken Gyro Meat

$7.99+

Regular Sauce

$1.00+

Spicy Sauce

$1.00+

Tahini Sauce

$1.00+

Garlic Sauce

$1.00+

Beverages

Can Soda 12OZ

$1.99

Bottle Soda 2.69

$2.69

Kids Juice

$1.99

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade 3.49

$3.49

Fountain Drink

$1.99+

Peace Tea

$1.79

Bottle Water

$1.99+

Monster

$2.99

Red Bull

$2.99

Snapple

$2.99

Ice Tea Bottle

$2.69

Juice Box?

$1.99

1 Litter Pop

$2.99

2 Bottle Coke

$4.99

2Litter Pop

$3.99

Desserts

Baklava 1

$4.99

Baklava 2

$9.99

Extra

Regular Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Sauce

$1.00

Shatta Hot Sauce

$0.99

Tahini Sauce

$1.00

American Cheese

$0.99

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Provolone Cheese

$0.99

Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Extra Pita (1)

$0.99

Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Chicken Kabob Skewer

$5.99

Chicken Kafta Skewer

$4.99

Feta Cheese

$1.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Side Mayo

$0.99

Extra Gyro Meat

$3.99

Extra Chicken Gyro Meat

$3.99

Extra Burger Meat

$3.99

Extra Chicken Burger Meat

$3.99

Greek Dressing

$0.99

Lamb Kabob Skewer

$6.99

Lamb Kafta Skewer

$5.99

Extra Pita (10)

$8.99

Extra 10 Pita Rwa

$6.99

2oz Hummus

$1.00

Steak Kafta Skewer

$5.99

Steak Kabob Skewer

$6.99

Catering Menu

Gyro Meat

$7.99+

Chicken Gyro Meat

$7.99+

Lamb Kabob Skewer

$6.99

Steak Kabob Skewer

$6.99

Chicken Kabob Skewer

$5.99

Lamb Kafta Skewer

$6.99

Steak Kafta Skewer

$6.99

Chicken Kafta Skewer

$5.99

Greek Salad

$29.99+

Caesar Salad

$29.99+

Tabouli Salad

$49.99+

Basmati Rice

$29.99+

Hummus Tray

$49.99+

PC Wings

$1.29

PC Falafel

$1.25

PC Grape Leaves

$1.25

PC Spinach Pie

$2.99

Pita Bread(1)

$1.25

Cucumber Sauce

$1.00+

Spicy Cucumber Sauce

$1.00+

Garlic Sauce

$1.00+

TEHENA SAUCE

$1.00+

BAKLAVA (1)

$4.99

Delvery Charge

$20.00

Gratituite

$50.00

Greek Dressing

$0.99+

ICE CREAM

Mr field

$3.49

Good Humor

$3.49

Magnum

$3.49

Oreo Cone

$3.49

Oreo Good

$2.49

Spongbob

$1.99

Strawbery

$2.19

Ice Cream Sundw

$1.99

Twix

$2.19

Snickers

$2.19

M&M Sundw

$2.99

Choco Taco

$2.99

Puch Up

$1.79

Pop Side

$1.79

Kempswich

$2.99

Giant King

$3.79

Doves

$2.79

Candy

Candy Bar 1.49

$1.49

Candy Bar 2.49

$2.49

Cumm 1.99

$1.99

Cumm 2.29

$2.29

Roasted Chicken

1/2 Chicken With Rice

$14.99

1/2 Chicken With Fries

$14.99

1/2 Chicken With Salad

$15.99

1/2 Chicken With Salad

$14.99

Whole Chicken

$12.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! FRESH GREEK FOODS MADE TO ORDER

Location

8795 Columbine Rd, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Directions

The Greek Grill & Fry Co -Eden Prairie image
The Greek Grill & Fry Co -Eden Prairie image
The Greek Grill & Fry Co -Eden Prairie image

Search similar restaurants

