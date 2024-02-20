The Hive Bar & Grill - RVA 23 W. Marshall Street
No reviews yet
23 W. Marshall Street
Richmond, VA 23220
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
MARKET
Breakfast
- Acocado Toast$10.00
gluten free bread, avocado spread
- The Rosa Leigh Lox Bagel$15.00
bagel, salmon, pickled onion, two eggs
- Mary Francis Finest Fried Catfish$15.00
fried catfish, red potatoes, two eggs
- Uncle Charlie's Fried Chicken Biscuit$8.00
chicken breast, egg, biscuit
- Almond Butter Toast$9.00
grain bread, almond, butter, banana, strawberries, honey, granola
- Northside Bacado$10.00
english muffin, vegan bacon, avocado, tomato, aioli sauce
- Gerties Waffle$14.00
house waffle, seasonal fruit, maple syrup
- Red Potatoes$5.00
- Eggs$6.00
- Fish$7.00
Smoothies
Cold Pressed Juice
Lunch
- Turkey Club w. Fries$14.99
turkey, vegan bacon, avocado, spinach, tomato, aioli sauce, 9 grain bread, w. fries
- Turkey Panini w. Fries$14.99
turkey, roasted red peppers, vegan cheese, spinach, aioli sauce, 9 grain bread, w. fries
- Chicken Salad$8.99
- Tuna Salad$7.99
- Karat Tuna$9.99
- Seafood Salad$9.99
- Fries$5.00
handcut fries
Sandwiches & Wraps
- Vegan Grilled Cheese$6.99
vegan cheese, 9 grain bread
- Tuna Salad Wrap$12.00
red onion, vegenaise, red pepper, relish, tuna, spinach, tomato, choice of 9 grain bread or wrap
- Karat Tuna Salad Wrap$13.00
carrot, vegenaise, red onion, red pepper, celery, cilantro, spinach, tomato, choice of 9 grain bread or wrap
- Chunky Chicken Mango Salad Wrap$12.00
chicken, vegenaise, red onion, red pepper, cilantro, mango, spinach, tomato, choice of 9 grain bread or wrap
- BBQ Jackfruit$13.00
House Brewed Teas
- Black Seed Ginger Tea 16oz$7.99
sweetened with organic blue agave
- Soursop Tea 16oz$7.99
sweetened with organic blue agave
- Elderberry Tea 16oz$9.99
sweetened with organic blue agave
- Hibiscus Tea 16oz$7.99
sweetened with organic blue agave
- Gallon Black Seed Ginger Tea$50.00
sweetened with organic blue agave
- Gallon Soursop Tea$50.00
sweetened with organic blue agave
- Gallon Elderberry Tea$60.00
sweetened with organic blue agave
- Gallon Hibiscus Tea$50.00
sweetened with organic blue agave
Bottled Drinks
Wellness Shot
Wine
- 901 Summit Cabernet Sauvignon 2020$15.00
- 901 Summit Chardonnay 2021$15.00
- 901 Summit Zinfandel 2019$15.00
- Ant Moore Estate Sauvignon Blanc 2023$18.00
- Bricco dei Tati 2022$10.00
- Cacciata Chianti Classico Riserva 2018$30.00
- Chevalier Famaey Cotes de Gascogne 2022$10.00
- Crios Melbec 2021$15.00
- Ilauri Salto Sangiovese 2022$10.00
- Ilauri Tavo Pinot Grigio 2022$10.00
- illi Prosecco NV$15.00
- Josef Bauer Riesling Feuerbrunn 6pk$18.00
- Lodali Moscato D'Asti 2022$15.00
- Malvasia little Bosco 2021$16.00
- Michel Fonne Pinot Gris 2019$19.00
- Miguel Merino Lora Red Organic 2021/22$12.00
- Miguel Merino Lora White Organic 2022$12.00
- Misiones de Rengo Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon 2019$18.00
- Oregon Trails Pinot Noir 2021$20.00
- Tattoo Girl Riesling 2022$15.00
- Veuve Parisot Blanc de Blancs Brut Nv$10.00
- Ze Becco Montepulciano D'Abruzzo 2021$10.00
Pastries & Desserts
EXTRAS
Salads
Bar Food
Appetizers
- Fried Green Tomatoes$12.00
spicy horseradish, fresh herbs
- Bo's Wings$16.00
choice of hot hunni, lemon pepper, dry rub
- Jack Fruit Asada Nachos$14.00
black beans, fresh jalapeno, avocado, green onion, diced tomato, pickled red onions, radish, and herbs
- Shrimp & Grits$14.00
spicy horseradish, fresh herbs
- Fried Shrimp$14.00
- Coconut Curry Mussels$15.00
fresh herbs, chorizo, red coconut curry
- Shrimp Sliders 3 pc.$19.00
- Crab Mac & Cheese$19.00
- Gumbo$10.00