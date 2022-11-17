thehouse Newport Beach 2601 W. Coast Hwy
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
private, members-only club
Location
2601 W. Coast Hwy, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Newport Beach
Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
4.2 • 6,748
3010 Lafayette Avenue Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurant
FIG & OLIVE - Newport Beach
4.1 • 6,253
151 Newport Center Drive Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurant
Cucina Enoteca - Newport Beach
4.4 • 3,554
951 Newport Center Dr Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurant
Ten Asian Bistro - 4647 MacArthur, Ten
4.4 • 3,394
4647 MacArthur Blvd Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurant