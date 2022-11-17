thehouse Newport Beach 2601 W. Coast Hwy

thehouse Newport Beach imageView gallery

Popular Items

SAN MARZANO
14oz WAGYU RIBEYE
CHARRED BROCCOLINI

Raw + Chilled

BLUEFIN TUNA TARTARE

$21.00

Yuzu kosho, paddlefish roe, black truffle, avocado, sourdough

OLD BAY COCKTAIL PRAWNS

$15.00

colossal shrimp, creole mustard aioli, bloody mary cocktail

KAMPACHI JALAPEÑO CRUDO

$12.00

smoked ponzu, serrano, scallion

TUNA TATAKI

$11.00

togarashi, white soy yuru ponu, sesame oil, ginger, scallion

For The Table

DEVILED EGGS

$6.00

jumbo lump crab, caviar, 8-minute eggs, dijonnaise, chives

ARTISANAL CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$27.00

Chef's Selection of Meats + Cheeses

Flatbreads

SAN MARZANO

$9.00

San Marzano tomato, mozzarella di bufala, basil, EVOO

WILD MUSHROOM + TARTUFFO

$12.00

mushroom medley, fontina, sage, garlic, black truffle flecks

PROSCIUTTO + ARUGULA

$11.00

pesto, burrata, fontina, balsamic

FIG + GOAT

$8.00

fig goat cheese, pine nuts, arugula, hot honey

Dips

CRAB + ARTICHOKE DIP

$7.00Out of stock

Jumbo lump blue, artichoke hearts, three cheeses, Old Bay

Salads

BURRATA + HEIRLOOM TOMATOES

$8.00

champagne vinaigrette, microbasil, sourdough toasts

LITTLE GEM CAESAR

$5.00

classic caesar dressing, torn sourdough croutons

THE HOUSE WALDORF

$10.00

greens, walnuts, blue cheese, dried cranberry, pink lady apple, cider vinaigrette

LOBSTER LOUIE

$25.00

Maine lobster claws + knuckles, butter lettuce, local tomatoes, bacon, louie dressing, egg

House Specialties

WAGYU CHEESEBURGER

$6.00

white cheddar, tomato, lettuce, pickles, truffle aioli

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.00

Nashville hot sauce, muenster, pickles, comback sauce

SEARED BLUEFIN TUNA BURGER

$11.00

sashimi grade tuna served rare, wasabi aioli, pickled ginger

BLACK TRUFFLE TAGLIATELLE

$21.00

braised beef shortrib, mushroom cream, chives, shaved black truffle

Australian Waygu Beef

5oz WAGYU FILET

$29.00

served w/ dipping sauces on a volcanic rock

10oz WAGYU FILET

$56.00

served w/ dipping sauces on a volcanic rock

12oz WAGYU STRIP

$48.00

served w/ dipping sauces on a volcanic rock

14oz WAGYU RIBEYE

$52.00

served w/ dipping sauces on a volcanic rock

Sides

CREAMED SPINACH

$4.00

MAC + CHEESE

$3.00

WILD MUSHROOM MEDLEY

$10.00

CHARRED BROCCOLINI

$4.00

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$5.00

HOUSE FRIES

$3.00

TRUFFLE PARM FRIES

$5.00

POMME PUREE

$5.00

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

Desserts

BIRTHDAY SUNDAE

thehouse Mudpie

$5.00

Apple Raspberry Crisp

$6.00

bread pudding

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

private, members-only club

Location

2601 W. Coast Hwy, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Directions

