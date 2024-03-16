The Landing 101 Lake Shore Drive West
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
At The Landing, we believe that dining is not just about the food; it's a celebration of togetherness. Our bright & beautiful dining room nestled along the shore of Lake Superior space serves as a backdrop for shared moments, whether it be a memorable dinner for two or a gathering of friends and family. We strive to be a place where connections are deepened and lasting memories are cultivated.
101 Lake Shore Drive West, Ashland, WI 54806
