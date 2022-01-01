Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Maverick King of Clubs

31 Reviews

$$

6622 E Tanque Verde Rd

Tucson, AZ 85715

STARTERS

CHIPS & SALSA

$6.50
NACHOS

$10.00

tortilla chips, house cheese sauce, beans, house salsa, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, black olives and mexican crema

QUESADILLA

$10.50

flour tortilla, 3 cheese blend, house salsa

CHICKEN WINGS

$13.50

carrots, celery, choice of ranch or bleu cheese, tossed in honey sriracha or whiskey BBQ sauce or buffalo wing sauce

FRIED AVOCADO

$9.00

Chipotle aioli, lettuce, ranch

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.00

choice of marinara or ranch dipping sauces

MAVERICK ROUND UP

$15.00

sampler platter of boneless chicken wings, fried cauliflower, mozzarella sticks, & sweet potato fries. served with ranch, honey sriracha

SUPER FRIES

$10.50

house cheese sauce, ranch beans, house or pico salsa, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, black olives and mexican crema

FRIED CAULIFLOWER BASKET

$9.00

choice of ranch, honey sriracha, whiskey bbq sauce, or buffalo wing sauce

CUP OF CHILI

$5.00

SOUPS & SALADS

COWBOY SALAD

$14.00

Grilled BBQ chicken, pico de gallo, cucumber, fritos, bacon, spring mix, ranch

CAESAR SALAD

$11.50

romaine hearts, caesar dressing, cheese, croutons

COBB SALAD

$13.00

seasoned diced chicken, bacon, cherry tomatoes, egg, bleu cheese, red wine vinaigrette

FRITO PIE

$11.00

Corn chips, house made chili, cheese, crema, chives

HOUSE CHILI IN BREAD BOWL

$9.00

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

MAVERICK BURGER

$14.50

double 1/4 lb patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, fried avocado, bacon, chipotle mayo

PONY BURGER

$10.50

single 1/4 lb patty, lettuce, onion, tomato

WHISKEY BURGER

$14.00

double 1/4 lb patty, bacon, jack daniel's bbq sauce, lettuce, onion, tomato

GREEN CHILE BURGER

$14.00

double 1/4 lb patty, spicy pepperjack cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$13.00

impossible patty, lettuce, onion, tomato

GREEN CHILE TURKEY MELT

$13.50

thin sliced turkey breast on sourdough, monterey and pepperjack cheeses, hatch green chile, mayo

SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, jack cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato

CUBANO SANDWICH

$13.00

Ham, roasted pork, swiss, mustard, pickles on a grilled roll

MAINS

FISH & CHIPS

$15.00

arctic cod, house fries, tartar sauce

COWBOY STEAK DINNER

$24.00

t-bone steak, smashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables

COWBOY BUTTER SALMON

$19.00

spanish rice, green beans

CHICKEN TENDERS

$13.50

served with fries & ranch

POT PIE

$13.00
2 TACO COMBO

$11.00

2 Corn tacos with beans and rice. Your choice of chicken, beef, cod, or fried avocado (cannot mix and match). Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and baja sauce

DESSERTS

FRIED APPLE BLOSSOM

$6.00
NY CHEESECAKE

$6.00

chocolate or raspberry topping

SCOOP VANILLA

$3.00

SIDES

SEASONED FRIES

$5.00
SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES

$6.00
GREEN BEANS

$4.00
SMASHED POTATOES

$4.00
ONION RINGS

$6.00
SPANISH RICE

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

Add Ons

Fried Onion Strings

$3.50

Ranch

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Mexican Crema

$0.75

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Sriracha Honey

$0.75

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Blue Cheese Crumbles

Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Monterey Jack

$1.00

Pepper Jack

$1.00

Mayo

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Jalapeno

$1.00

Green Chili

$0.75

Black Olives

$0.75

Green Olives

$0.75

Onions

$0.75

Bacon

$2.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Reg. Pepsi

$3.00

22oz Pepsi

$3.50

Reg. Diet Pepsi

$3.00

22oz Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Reg. Ginger Ale

$3.00

22oz Ginger Ale

$3.50

Reg. Sierra Mist

$3.00

22oz Sierra Mist

$3.50

Reg. Ice Tea

$3.00

22oz Ice Tea

$3.50

Reg. Tonic

$3.00

22oz Tonic

$3.50

Reg. Club Soda

22oz Club Soda

Reg. Juice

$3.25

22oz Juice

$3.75

Ginger Beer Can

$4.75

Red Bull Can

$4.75

Bottle Water

$2.25

Glass of Water

Pitcher Iced Tea

$7.50

Pitcher Soda

$7.50

Coffee

$3.00

DEFY MIXED BERRY

$5.50

DEFY LEMONADE

$5.50

DEFY ORANGE CITRUS

$5.50

BRUNCH

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$11.00

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$10.00

COWBOY BREAKFAST

$10.00

TITOS BLOODY MARY

$5.00

Single Mimosa

$5.00

Mimosa Refill

$0.01

Free Flowing Mimosa

$14.97
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6622 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715

Directions

