The Maverick King of Clubs
31 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
6622 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Taegukgi - AZ - 6118 E Speedway Blvd. Ste. 152
No Reviews
6118 E Speedway Blvd. Ste. 152 Tucson, AZ 85712
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tucson
Lucky Wishbone - 1- 5220 S. Nogales Hwy
4.6 • 2,828
5220 South Nogales Highway Tucson, AZ 85706
View restaurant