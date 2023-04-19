  • Home
  Tucson
  The Cork Tucson - 6320 East Tanque Verde Road
The Cork Tucson 6320 East Tanque Verde Road

No reviews yet

6320 East Tanque Verde Road

Tucson, AZ 85715

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

FOOD

MAINS

BABY BACK RIBS

$31.00

BAR B QUE DUCK

$34.00

BASEBALL TERIYAKI

$34.00

BISON FILET

$46.00

BLACKEND CHICKEN

$24.00

BURGER

$17.00

CORK PRIME

$50.00

FILET MIGNON

$49.50

GREEN CHILI BEEF

$27.00

LAMB CHOPS

$47.00

LIVER AND ONIONS

$25.00

NEW YORK STRIP

$38.00

PETITE FILET

$44.00

PRIME RIB

$38.00

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN

$26.00

SURF AND TURF

$74.00

VENISON DINNER

$37.00

SEAFOOD

LOBSTER TAIL

$37.00

SALMON

$26.00

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$29.00

FISH OF THE DAY

APPETIZER

ARTICHOKE

$13.00

BACON SHRIMP

$16.50

BLACKENED CALAMARI

$12.00

BLACKENED TWIST

$12.50

ESCARGOT

$14.00

GRILLED ARTICHOKE

$13.00

QUESADILLA

$10.00

RIB STRIPS

$16.00

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$11.00

SHRIMP CAKES

$15.00

SHRIMP ON ICE

$16.00

VENISON 3 WAY APP

$18.00

SOUP

SOUP OF THE DAY

$9.00

CUP OF SOUP

$7.00

SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

GRILLED ROMAINE

$14.00

CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

SPINACH AND FETA SALAD

$14.00

CHOPPED ROMAINE

$13.00

1/2 HOUSE SAL

$6.00

1/2 GR ROMAINE

$8.00

1/2 CAESAR SAL

$8.00

DESSERT

A LA MODE

$3.50

APPLE CAKE

$10.00

BERRIES W CREAM

$10.00

BIRTHDAY BROWNIE

BREAD PUDDING

$10.00

BROWNIE

$10.00

CARROT CAKE

$10.00

CHEESE CAKE, Baileys

$10.00

CHEESE CAKE, NY

$10.00

CHEESE CAKE, Oreo

$10.00

CHEESE CAKE, Raspberry

$10.00

CHEESE CAKE, Rocca

$10.00

CHOC FLOURLESS

$10.00

COCONUT TART

$10.00

CREME BRULE

$12.00

DESSERT TRAY

$10.00

FLOURLESS PEANUT BUTTER

$10.00

ICE CREAM

$10.00

ITALIAN LEMON CAKE

$10.00

MUDPIE

$10.00

PEANUT BUTTER TART

$10.00

POT DE CRÈME

$10.00

HAPPY HOUR

BACON SHRIMP

$13.50

BLACKENED CALAMARI

$10.00

BLACKENED TWIST

$9.00

ESCARGOT

$12.00

QUESADILLA

$8.00

RIB STRIPS

$13.00

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$9.00

SHRIMP CAKES

$12.00

SHRIMP ON ICE

$13.00

NIGHTLY BAR SPECIALS

Meatloaf Monday

$17.00

Taco Tuesday (Fish)

$6.00

Green Chili Stew Wednesday

$7.00

Cheeseburger Thursday

$13.00

ADD SIDE

MAC N CHEESE

$8.00

GRILLED WEDGES

$4.50

SD RICE

$4.00

BAKED POTATO

$4.00

SD MASHED POTATO

$4.00

BROCCOLI

$8.00

MIXED VEGETABLES

$8.00

ENTREE SALAD

ENTREE HOUSE SAL

ENTREE CAESAR

ENTREE GR ROMAINE SAL

BEER

DRAFT

Barrio Blonde

$6.00

Stella

$7.00

Dragoon

$5.00

Tower IPA

$6.00

La Cumbre Amber

$6.00

Kilt Lifter

$6.00

Citrazona

$6.00

HH Barrio Blonde

$5.00

HH Stella

$6.00

HH Dragoon

$5.00

HH Tower St IPA

$5.00

HH La Cumbre Amber

$5.00

HH Kilt Lifter

$5.00

HH Citrazona

$5.00

BOTTLED

Bud

$4.00

Bud Lt

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors lt

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Ace Cider

$5.00

Tecate

$4.00

Heineken

$5.00

NA Stella

$4.00

NA O'douls

$4.00

NA St Pauli Girl

$4.00

CANNED

Guinness

$6.00

High noon

$5.00

WINE

HH WINE

HH Chard

$6.00

HH Cabernet

$6.00

GLASS RED WINE

GL House red

$7.00

GL Penfolds Max's Cab

$12.00

GL Beringer Knights Valley Cab

$13.50

GL Earhquake Zinfandel

$11.25

GL Opolo Zinfandel

$12.50

GL Finca el Origen Malbec

$10.00

GL Kunde Merlot

$12.00

GL J Vineyards Pinot Noir

$12.00

1/2 GL House Red

$4.00

1/2 GL Penfolds Cab

$6.50

1/2 GL Beringer Cab

$7.25

1/2 GL Earthquake Zin

$6.25

1/2 GL Opolo Zin

$6.75

1/2 GL Finca el Origen Malbec

$5.50

1/2 GL Kunde Merlot

$6.50

1/2 GL J Vineyards PN

$6.50

GLASS WHITE WINE

1/2 GL Benvolio PG

$4.50

1/2 GL Blk Stallion SB

$4.75

1/2 GL Ferrari

$5.75

1/2 GL Heins Eifel Reisling

$5.25

1/2 GL House Chard

$4.00

1/2 GL House Moscato

$4.00

1/2 GL Sonoma Cutrer

$7.50

1/2 GL The Beach Rose

$4.75

1/2 GL Wente

$4.75

1/2 GL Wht Zin

$4.00

1/2 Kim Crawford SB

$7.50

Gl Benvolio PG GL

$8.00

GL Black Stallion SB

$8.50

GL Ferrari

$10.25

GL Heins Eifel Riesling

$9.25

GL House Chard

$7.00

GL House Moscato

$7.00

GL House Wht Zin

$7.00

GL Kim Crawford SB

$14.00

GL Sonoma Cutrer

$14.00

GL The Beach Rose

$8.50

GL Wente

$8.50

Prosecco

$8.00

CHAMPAGNE

BT Chandon .375

$33.00

BT Laurent-Perrier Brut .375

$60.00

BT Gruet Brut

$40.00

BT Schramsbrug

$68.00

BT Nicolas

$85.00

BT Billecart

$125.00

BOARD SPECIALS

GL Markham Chardonay

$14.00

GL Quilt Red Blend

$14.00

GL Amancaya Cab-Malbec

$15.00

GL Siduri PN

$14.00

GL Matua SB

$10.00

BOARD SPECIALS BTL

BTL Amancaya Malbec/Cab

$58.00

BTL Markham Chard

$54.00

BTL Matua SB

$38.00

BTL Quilt Red

$54.00

BTL Siduri PN

$54.00

BTL RED WINE

BLT Pine Ridge Cab

$80.00

BTL Beringer Cab

$51.00

BTL Canvasback Cab

$70.00

BTL Cass Cab

$56.00

BTL Charles Krug Cab

$58.00

BTL Decoy Cab

$45.00

BTL House Cab

$26.00

BTL Mt Veeder Cab

$85.00

BTL Prisoner Cab

$98.00

BTL Robert Craig Affinity Cab

$148.00

BTL Stag's Leap Cab

$105.00

BTL Turnbull Cab

$73.00

BTL Venge Cab

$93.00

BTL Torbreck Shiraz

$48.00

BTL Qupe Bien Nacido Syrah

$62.00

BTL Two Hands Shiraz

$74.00

BTL J. Lohr Tower Rd. Petite Sirah

$44.00

BTL Michael David Inkblot Petite Sirah

$56.00

Stags' Leap Petite Sirah

$86.00

BTL Ancient Peaks Renegade Red

$48.00

BTL Frog's Leap Merlot

$96.00

BTL Kude Merlot

$48.00

BTL Markham Merlot

$52.00

BTL Michael David Inkblot Petit Verdot

$51.00

BTL Oberon Merlot

$58.00

BTL Orin Swift Locations

$44.00

BTL Quilt Red Blend

$58.00

BTL Stags' Leap Merlot

$74.00

BTL Text Book Merlot

$61.00

BTL Earthquake Zin

$45.00

BTL Frank Family Zin

$89.00

BTL Frogs' Leap Merlot

$56.00

BTL Martinelli Vigneto Di Evo Zin

$67.00

BTL Opolo Mt. Zin

$48.00

BTL St. Francis Zin

$51.00

BTL Finca El Origen Malbec

$38.00

BTL Pascual Toso Malbec

$55.00

BTL Susana Balbo Malbec

$57.00

BTL Terrazas Malbec

$40.00

BTL Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$75.00

BTL Boen Pinot Noir

$52.00

BTL J Vineyards Pinot Noir

$46.00

BTL Ken Wright Pinot Noir

$61.00

BTL Kistler Pinot Noir

$135.00

BTL Robert Talbott Pinot Noir

$83.00

BTL Amancaya Malbec/Cab

$55.00

BTL Justin Isosceles

$182.00

BTL Prisoner Cab Blend

$95.00

BTL Ramey Claret

$90.00

BTL WHITE WINE

BTL Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$27.00

BTL Castelfeder Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL Heinz Eifel Riesling

$34.00

BTL House Pink Moscato

$26.00

BTL Elouan Rose

$41.00

BTL Halter Ranch Rose

$37.00

BTL The Beach Rose

$34.00

BTL Black Stallion SB

$32.00

BTL Justin SB

$32.00

BTL Kim Crawford SB

$39.00

BTL Matanzas Creek SB

$48.00

BTL House Chardonnay

$26.00

BTL Wente Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Ferrari Carano Chard

$39.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$46.00

BTL Mantanzas Creek Chard

$50.00

BTL Hartford Court Chard

$58.00

BTL Brewer Clifton Chard

$67.00

BTL Ramey Chardonnay

$83.00

BTL Rombauer Chard

$93.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

6320 East Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, AZ 85715

