The Cork Tucson 6320 East Tanque Verde Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6320 East Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, AZ 85715
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Taegukgi - AZ - 6118 E Speedway Blvd. Ste. 152
No Reviews
6118 E Speedway Blvd. Ste. 152 Tucson, AZ 85712
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tucson
Lucky Wishbone - 1- 5220 S. Nogales Hwy
4.6 • 2,828
5220 South Nogales Highway Tucson, AZ 85706
View restaurant
Costa Vida - Tucson Broadway - Tucson Broadway
4.6 • 2,301
6307 E Broadway Tucson, AZ 85710
View restaurant