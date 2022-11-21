The Melting Pot Boise ID

Cookbook

$29.00

Now you can take The Melting Pot fondue experience with you, and Dip into Something Different at home. The Melting Pot's first cookbook, Dip into Something Different: A Collection of Recipes from Our Fondue Pot to Yours, allows you to create your own fondue at home. This exciting new book's 160 pages are filled with step-by-step instructions for making perfect fondue, finding the perfect fondue pots for chocolate or cheese, throwing unforgettable fondue parties, and hundreds of recipes for cooking styles, lavish cheese fondues, tempting chocolate and dessert fondues, and decadent drinks.