The Melting Pot Boise ID

200 N 6th St

Boise, ID 83702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Fondue Night in for 2
Deluxe Cheese & Chocolate for 2

To Go Combo

Deluxe Cheese & Chocolate for 2

$69.00

Includes choice of a creamy Cheese Fondue paired with our Charcuterie Board filled with a selection of premium cured meats*, artisan crackers and accompaniments. Finished with a Chocolate Fondue of your choice paired with our Sweet Additions of Seasonal Cheese Cake, Cream Puffs and assorted Macarons.

Deluxe Cheese & Chocolate for 4

$140.00

Includes choice of a creamy Cheese Fondue paired with our Charcuterie Board filled with a selection of premium cured meats*, artisan crackers and accompaniments. Finished with a Chocolate Fondue of your choice paired with our Sweet Additions of Seasonal Cheese Cake, Cream Puffs and assorted Macarons.

Fondue Night in for 2

Fondue Night in for 2

$65.00

Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

3 Course Date Night In for 2

3 Course Date Night In for 2

$79.00

Get cozy with your sweetie and make it a date night at home! Includes choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share. Includes rose petals and 3 Signature Dipped Strawberries.

Family Night In for 4

Family Night In for 4

$105.00

We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.

To Go Cheese

Charcuterie Board

$14.00

Our selection of premium cured meats, artisan crackers and accompaniments.

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

$25.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)

Classic Alpine SM

Classic Alpine SM

$25.00

Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (368 cal per serving)

Spinach Artichoke SM

Spinach Artichoke SM

$25.00

Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (302 cal per serving)

Loaded Baked Potato SM

Loaded Baked Potato SM

$25.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Vegetable Broth, Green Goddess, Garlic & Wine Seasoning, Potatoes, Bacon*, Scallions Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (344 cal per serving)

Fiesta SM

$25.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Lager Beer, Housemade Salsa, Jalapeño Gluten-Free: with Redbridge® beer (332 cal per serving)

Wisconsin Trio SM

$25.00

robust, aromatic Featured Cheeses: Butterkäse, Fontina, Gorgonzola Melted with: White wine, sherry, shallots, scallions

To Go Salad

MP House Salad

MP House Salad

$7.50

Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons, Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch (248-255 cal) GF without croutons

Caesar

Caesar

$7.50

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts GF without croutons (172 cal)

California

California

$7.50

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Gluten Free (125 cal)

Strawberry Pecan

$6.95

Spinach, Strawberries, Feta, Candied Pecans, come with Lemon Poppyseed Vinaigrette Gluten Free (222 cal)

To Go Chocolate

Sweet Additions

$10.00

Cream Puffs | Macarons | Cheesecake (contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)

The Original SM

$25.00

The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (289 cal per serving)

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

$25.00

Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (272 cal per serving)

Flaming Turtle SM

Flaming Turtle SM

$25.00

The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (333 cal per serving)

Chocolate S'mores SM

$25.00

The smooth, creamy flavor of milk chocolate is swirled with marshmallow crème, flambéed, and topped with graham cracker. GF: without graham cracker bits

Retail Tea Light Fondue Pot

$15.00

A unique fondue pot for keeping your cheese and chocolate warm with a candle.

Bananas Foster SM

Bananas Foster SM

$25.00

The buttery flavor of white chocolate is melted with bananas & dulce de leche, and flambéed. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. (345 cal per serving)

Cookies 'n Cream Marshm Dream SM

$25.00

Decadent flavor of dark chocolate is swirled with marshmallow crème, flambéed, and topped with Oreo® cookie crumbles.

To Go Beverage

NA Mango Madness Punch

$6.50

Mango, Pineapple and Orange Juices, Sprite

NA Shark Nibble

$6.50

Pineapple, Orange Juice, Coconut Purée, Blue Raspberry, Muddled Strawberries, Pineapple and Gummy Shark Garnish

NA Eat A Peach

$6.50

NA Blackberry Sage Lemonade

$6.50

Lemonade, Blackberry, Sage GF

NA Peach Berry Limeade

$6.50

Raspberry, Peach, Lime, Sprite

Coke

$4.25

(61 cal)

Diet Coke

$4.25

(0 cal)

Sprite

$4.25

(121 cal)

Lemonade

$4.25

(121 cal)

Mr. Pibb

$4.25

(contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)

Root Beer

$4.25

(83 cal)

To Go Retail and Gift Cards

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$20.00

(65 cal per berry)

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$11.00

(65 cal per berry)

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

$8.00

(0 cal)

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

$10.00

(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)

Cookbook

$29.00

Now you can take The Melting Pot fondue experience with you, and Dip into Something Different at home. The Melting Pot's first cookbook, Dip into Something Different: A Collection of Recipes from Our Fondue Pot to Yours, allows you to create your own fondue at home. This exciting new book's 160 pages are filled with step-by-step instructions for making perfect fondue, finding the perfect fondue pots for chocolate or cheese, throwing unforgettable fondue parties, and hundreds of recipes for cooking styles, lavish cheese fondues, tempting chocolate and dessert fondues, and decadent drinks.

Rose Petals

$10.00

Touch of Romance

$29.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Website

Location

200 N 6th St, Boise, ID 83702

Directions

