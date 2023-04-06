Restaurant header imageView gallery

Saint Lawrence Gridiron

705 W Bannock St

Boise, ID 83702

Snacks & Apps

Poutine

$15.00

Fries, brisket, fermented black bean paste, gorgonzola

Dry Rub Wings

$18.00

16oz of wings, house slaw, white BBQ sauce

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Pickle Board

$16.00

various house made pickles, assorted cheeses, crostini

Nashville Nuggies

$14.00

Nashville style chicken bites, house pickles

Salads & Soups

Cornbread Panzanella

$16.00

Cornbread croutons, heritage greens, heirloom tomato, shallots, radish, parmesan, balsamic reduction, basil vinaigrette

Smoked Salmon Salad

$21.00

Smoked salmon, mixed greens, shaved red onion, radish, lemon zest, capers, buttermilk dressing.

Bowl Soup & Side Salad

$14.00

Soup of the day, and house salad

Bowl Soup

$9.00

Soup of the day

Cup Soup

$6.00

Soup of the day

Garlic Chicken Salad

$18.00

Entree

Brisket Platter

$32.00

Sliced Brisket, Kil't greens, house Cornbread, House pickles

Requisite Veggie Dish

$19.00

Rotating greens, herbs, seasonal veggies, parmesan cheese.

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

Stone ground grits, andouille sausage, tomato gravy, pan seared shrimp.

The Ploughmans

$26.00

Fried chicken, smoked potato salad, Texas toast, house pickles.

Beef Rib

$41.00

Worcestershire gastrique, chimichurri, kil't greens, cornbread, hoppin' John's

PBR Platter

$38.00

Pulled pork, brisket, portion of beef ribs, kilt greens, cornbread, house slaw

Jambalaya

$26.00

Pork Chop

$27.00

Sandwiches/Burgers

Bleu Brisket

$18.00

Pickled red onions, horseradish gorgonzola cream, arugula

Dirty Bird

$18.00

fried chicken, Louisiana spices, chili oil, white BBQ sauce, house slaw, house pickles

Gridiron Burger

$19.00

Bacon Jam, grilled onions, special sauce, cheddar cheese, jalapenos

Pulled Pork

$18.00

Mustard or BBQ sauce, house slaw

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sucootash

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Small Mac

$6.00

Kil't Greens

$5.00

Sliced Brisket

$9.00

Brisket Ends

$9.00

Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Chicken

$7.00

Pulled Pork

$6.00

Hoppin' John

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Cornbread

$3.00

Crostini

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Catering

1lb Brisket

$27.00

1lb Pulled Pork

$16.00

Dessert

Dessert

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Exploring the roots of American cuisine, pairing our menu with a curated beer and wine selection.

Website

Location

705 W Bannock St, Boise, ID 83702

Directions

