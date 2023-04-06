Saint Lawrence Gridiron
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Exploring the roots of American cuisine, pairing our menu with a curated beer and wine selection.
Location
705 W Bannock St, Boise, ID 83702
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Boise
Costa Vida - Boise Entertainment - Boise Entertainment
4.6 • 1,386
1666 S Entertainment Ave Boise, ID 83709
View restaurant