Wild Root 276 N 8th St.

Popular Items

Garden Pasta

$18.00

Zucchini noodles, garlic, sauteed seasonal vegetables, micro greens, toast

Small House Salad

$6.00

Heritage mixed greens, carrots, watermelon radish, heirloom cherry tomatoes, house dressing

Spring Risotto

$20.00

Creamy risotto, roasted beets, thyme, confit garlic, lemon zest, pea shoots, microgreens

Dinner

Apps

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Ziti noodles, smoked gouda, bechamel, garlic bread crumbs

Ahi Tacos

$18.00

Wild caught ahi tuna, sesame asian cabbage slaw, wasabi peas, cilantro, green onion

Pan Con Tomate

$15.00

Local rustic sourdough, heirloom tomatoes, garlic oil, microgreens

Elote

$15.00

Fire roasted corn, Mexican crema, queso fresco, Latin spices, micro cilantro

Salads

House Salad

$12.00

Heritage mixed greens, carrots, watermelon radish, heirloom cherry tomatoes, house dressing

Small House Salad

$6.00

Heritage mixed greens, carrots, watermelon radish, heirloom cherry tomatoes, house dressing

Dinner

Zucchini noodles, garlic, sautéed seasonal vegetables, micro greens, toast

Spring Risotto

$20.00

Creamy risotto, roasted beets, thyme, confit garlic, lemon zest, pea shoots, microgreens

Bison Burger

$21.00

Half pound Bison patty, brioche bun, arugula, pickled red onion, garlic aioli, served with beef tallow pom frites or side salad

Cioppino

$24.00

Tomato seafood stew, with calamari, muscles, scallops, white fish, served with grilled ciabatta

Garden Pasta

$18.00

Zucchini noodles, garlic, sauteed seasonal vegetables, micro greens, toast

Seared salmon

$26.00

Wild caught Alaskan salmon, wild rice, green beans, lemon zest, red wine reduction

Short rib

$36.00

Braised beef short rib, sunchoke puree, roasted garlic, pan reduction sauce , microgreens

Halibut

$34.00

Pan seared halibut, roasted root vegetables, fennel garlic cream sauce, micro salad

Seared Ahi

$26.00

Wild caught ahi tuna, heritage mixed greens, olives, pickled red onions, potatoes, green beans, hard boiled egg, heirloom tomatoes, white balsamic vinaigrette

Soup/ Bone Broth

16oz soup

$9.00

12oz soup

$7.00

16oz bone broth

$9.00

12oz bone broth

$7.00

A La Carte

Bacon A la Carte

$6.00

1 egg A la Carte

$2.00

2 eggs A la Carte

$4.00

Steak A la Carte

$9.00

Salmon A la Carte

$10.00

Ahi A la Carte

$9.00

Sweet Potato Hash

$6.00

Tavern Potato Hash

$6.00

Garlic Tofu A la Carte

$4.00

Gluten Free Bread A la Carte

$4.00

Ciabatta A la Carte

$2.00

Sourdough A la Carte

$2.00

Pork Sausage A la Carte

$4.00

Chicken A la Carte

$4.00

Smash Avocado A la Carte

$4.00

Avocado A la Carte

$4.00

Tempeh A la Carte

$4.00

Dressing/Sauce A la Carte

$0.50

Sautéed Seasonal Veg A la Carte

$6.00

Chips A la Carte

$4.00

French Fries A La Carte

$4.00

Cashew Cheese

$2.00

Small Salad

$6.00

Heritage mixed greens, carrots, watermelon radish, heirloom cherry tomatoes, house dressing

Add Falafel

$2.00

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

276 N 8th St., Boise, ID 83702

Directions

