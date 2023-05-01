Main picView gallery

The Mother Kitchen 132 n. main ave

132 n. main ave

scranton, PA 18504

Bob's Burger

Burger

$9.00

Plain Burger

The Mother Ship

The Mother Ship

$15.00

Tater Tots, Bacon, Egg, Jalapeños, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions and Choice Of Cheese.

Volcano

$12.00

Wing Sauce and Bleu Cheese

Porky's Burger

$13.50

Pulled Pork, BBQ, Caramelized Onions, and Cheddar Cheese.

Keystone Burger

$12.50

Wiener Sauce, Mustard and Onions

Lil' Frankie

Lil' Frankie

$13.50

Chicken Tender, Seasoned Fries, Honey Mustard, and Swiss Cheese.

Southwest Burger

$13.50

Bacon, Onion Ring, BBQ Sauce, And Pepper Jack Cheese.

Cheese Steaks

Philly

$9.00

Chicken or Beef

Pizza Steak

$12.00

Chicken or Beef, Marinara and Mozz

BLT Steak

$12.00

Chicken or Beef, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

Keystone Steak

$12.00

Chicken or Beef, Wiener Sauce, Mustard and Onion

Crabbie Steak

$13.00

Chicken or Beef, Old Bay, White Cheese Sauce and Crab Meat

Good Morning Steak

$13.00

Chicken or Beef, Bacon, Sausage and Egg

Rajun Cajun Steak

$12.00

Chicken or Beef, Cajun Seasoned, Fries and Cheese

Buffalo Cheese Steak

$12.00

Chicken Or Beef, Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese and Celery

Fries & Tots

Boring Fried

$5.00

Keystone Fried

$6.00

Wiener Sauce, Mustard and Onions

CrabbieFried

$8.00

Old Bay, Crab and White Cheese Sauce

Old Bay Fried

$6.00

Old Bay Seasoned

Pizza Fried

$8.00

Pepperoni, Mozz and Marinara

Buffalo Fried

$7.00

Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese and Celery

San Fran Fried

$7.00

Garlic Parm

Cajun Fried

$6.00

Cajun Dusted

Porky Fried

$8.00

Pulled Pork, BBQ and Cheese

Extras

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Onion Rings

$7.50

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$8.00

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$8.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Fried Ravioli

$8.00

Wing Bites

$8.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
A one stop place for all to enjoy with many different varieties!

132 n. main ave, scranton, PA 18504

