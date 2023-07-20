High Desert High Desert
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2810 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, NM 87507
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Rowley Farmhouse Ales - 1405 Maclovia St
No Reviews
1405 Maclovia St Santa Fe, NM 87505
View restaurant
Yamas Greek Rotisserie - 2411 Cerrillos Rd.
No Reviews
2411 Cerrillos Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505
View restaurant
Pizzeria Espiritu - 1722 St Michaels Dr
No Reviews
1722 St Michaels Dr Santa Fe, NM 87505
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Santa Fe
El Nido - Historic Tesuque, New Mexico
4.6 • 1,592
1577 Bishops Lodge Rd Ste A Santa Fe, NM 87506
View restaurant
More near Santa Fe