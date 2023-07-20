Cocktails A-C

Amaretto Sour

$13.00

Americano

$12.00

AMF

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Appletini

$14.00

Astro Pop

$12.00

Aviation

$14.00

B-52

$12.00

B&B

$13.00

Bacardi Cocktail

$13.00

Bay Breeze

$13.00

Bee's Knees

$13.00

Bellini

$12.00

Black Russian

$13.00

Bloody Maria

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Blue Hawaiian

$13.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Brandy Alexander

$14.00

Buttery Nipple

$12.00

Cable Car

$13.00

Caipirinha

$13.00

Cape Cod

$12.00

Casino

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Clover Club

$13.00

Colorado Bulldog

$14.00

Corpse Reviver No. 2

$14.00

Cosmo

$14.00

Cuba Libre

$12.00

Cocktails D-H

Daiquiri

$13.00

Dark 'N' Stormy

$12.00

Dirty Shirley

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

French 75

$14.00

Fuzzy Navel

$13.00

G&T

$12.00

Gibson

$13.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Gin Fizz

$14.00

Girl Scout Cookie

$13.00

Godfather

$14.00

Grasshopper

$13.00

Green Tea Shot

$12.00

Greyhound

$13.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$13.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$13.00

Highball

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Hurricane

$13.00

Cocktails I-M

Incredible Hulk

$13.00

Irish Car Bomb

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

Irish Mule

$12.00

Jagerbomb

$12.00

John Daly

$13.00

Jolly Rancher

$13.00

Kamikaze

$13.00

Knickerbocker

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

LIT

$13.00

Lychee Martini

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martinez

$13.00

Martini Gin

$14.00

Martini Vodka

$14.00

Michelada

$13.00

Midori Sour

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julep

$13.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$13.00

Cocktails N-R

Negroni

$14.00

New York Sour

$14.00

Nuts N Berries

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Orange Blossom

$13.00

Orange Creamsicle

$12.00

Painkiller

$13.00

Paloma

$13.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Pink Lady

$13.00

Pink Starburst

$13.00

Pisco Sour

$13.00

Porn Star Martini

$14.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

Redheaded Slut

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Rose Kennedy

$12.00

Rum Runner

$13.00

Rusty Nail

$13.00

Cocktails S-W

Salty Dog

$13.00

Sangria

$14.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Scooby Snack

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

7&7

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$13.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Singapore sling

$13.00

Slippery nipple

$12.00

Tequila sunrise

$13.00

The last word

$14.00

Three wise men

$14.00

Tokyo iced tea

$13.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Vesper

$14.00

Vieux Carre

$14.00

Ward 8

$13.00

Washington Apple

$12.00

Wedding Cake Shot

$12.00

Whiskey sour

$13.00

White lady

$13.00

Mystic Cocktails

Cactus Flower

$15.00

Desert Mystic

$15.00

Mesa Rain

$15.00

Moon Storm

$15.00

Rainbow Eclipse

$15.00

Snake Charmer

$15.00

WEDDING

SF BEER

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

White claw

$7.00

Wine

$8.00

Well

$9.00

Shot

$9.00

Domestic

$6.00

Soft Open Liquor

$10.00

Soft Open Beer

$8.00

Soft Open Wine

$8.00

Soft Open NA

$5.00