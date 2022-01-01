  • Home
  Fullerton
  The Olde Ship British Pub and Restaurant - Fullerton
The Olde Ship British Pub and Restaurant Fullerton

709 N. Harbor Blvd.

Fullerton, CA 92832

Order Again

Breakfast

Traditional British Breakfast

Traditional British Breakfast

$18.00

Fried Bread, Two Fried Eggs, English Bacon, Banger, Tomatoes, Mushrooms & British Baked Beans

Traditional American Breakfast

$14.00

British Bacon & Eggs

$16.00

British Breakfast Omelet

$17.00

Four English Cheese Omelet

$16.00

Vegetarian Omelet

$15.00

British Breakfast Pasty

$18.00

British Baked Beans On Toast

$9.00

Banger

$7.00

Black Pudding

$8.00

English Bacon

$8.00

Extra Egg

$3.00

Mixed Fruit Cup

$3.00

Toast & Jam

$4.00

Starters

Basket of Chips

$8.00
Calamari

Calamari

$13.00

Calamari steak cut in thick strips, then beer battered and fried.

Fish Bites

$14.00

Garlic Mushrooms

$10.00

Garlic Prawns

$17.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Ploughmans Platter

$21.00
Prawn Cocktail

Prawn Cocktail

$18.00

Samosas

$10.00

Sausage Rolls

$10.00
Scotch Egg

Scotch Egg

$10.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

CORNED BEEF SLIDERS

$14.00

Soups/Salads/Sandwiches

Add American Bacon

$1.00

Add Cheese

$1.50

Add Egg

$3.00

Add Grilled Onions

$1.50

Add Mushrooms

$1.50

Add Salad??

$6.00

Add Soup??

$6.00

Add Tomato

$2.00
Bacon Sarnie

Bacon Sarnie

$16.00

Imported British bacon served on a freshly baked bap

Beef Dip

$17.00

U.S.D.A Choice Prime Rib, Freshly Sliced And Served On A Freshly-Baked Bap With Au Jus.

Chowder Bowl

$11.00

Chowder Cup

$8.00

Grill Cheese

$12.00

Grilled With Both Cheddar And Swiss Cheeses.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Organic Chicken Breast With Bacon, Swiss Cheese And Grilled Mushrooms.

House Salad

$10.00

Fresh Baby Greens, Cucumber, Carrots And Tomatoes. Served With Your Choice Of Dressing.

Soup Day Cup

$8.00

Soup Day Bowl

$11.00

Banger In A Roll

$15.00

Chip Butty

$8.00

IRISH STEW BOWL

$11.00

Seafood

(1) Piece

$15.00

Tender, White And Flaky Icelandic Cod Dipped In Our Own Famous Light Beer Batter And Fried To A Crispy Golden Brown. Served With Thick English-Cut Chips And Garnished With Homemade Coleslaw And Tartare Sauce.

(2) Piece

(2) Piece

$21.00

Tender, White And Flaky Icelandic Cod Dipped In Our Own Famous Light Beer Batter And Fried To A Crispy Golden Brown. Served With Thick English-Cut Chips And Garnished With Homemade Coleslaw And Tartare Sauce.

Haddock

$24.00

Tender, White And Flaky Haddock Dipped In Our Own Famous Light Beer Batter And Fried To A Crispy Golden Brown. Served With Thick English-Cut Chips And Garnished With Homemade Coleslaw And Tartare Sauce.

Salmon Filet

Salmon Filet

$24.00

Wild-Caught Fresh Filet Of Salmon Grilled To Perfection. Served With Wild Rice, Vegetables And A Crab And Parsley Cream Sauce.

Scampi

Scampi

$22.00

Six Large Prawns Dipped In Our Famous Light Beer Batter And Fried To A Crispy Golden Brown. Served With Thick English-Cut Chips, Garnished With Homemade Coleslaw And Our Famous Pink Sauce.

Seafood Pl

$22.00

Combination Of Cod, Prawn And Calamari, Dipped In Our Famous Beer Batter And Fried Until Golden Brown. Served With Thick English-Cut Chips, Garnished With Homemade Coleslaw, Our Famous Pink Sauce Or Tartare Sauce.

X Cod

$11.00

X Haddock

$17.00

Prawn (4) Fried

$8.00

Fish Pie

$20.00

Neptune Sandwich

$17.00

Fish Cakes

$18.00

Fish Cakes

$18.00

England Favs

Bangers & Mash

Bangers & Mash

$18.00

Two Plump Juicy British Bangers, Served With Grilled Onions, Fresh Mashed Potatoes, Vegetables And Gravy.

Bridie

Bridie

$20.00

Choice Certified Angus Beef With Onions And Special Scottish Spices In A Rich Scotch Whisky Sauce Wrapped In Pastry And Baked In A “Bagpiping Hot” Oven. Served With Fresh Mashed Potatoes, Vegetables And Spicy “Bridie” Gravy.

Captain's Burger

Captain's Burger

$18.00

Half A Pound Of CA Grown All Natural Harris Ranch Ground Beef And Spices, Served On A Large Bun With Bacon, Melted Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles And Onions.

Chick Pie

Chick Pie

$18.00

Mary’s Free Range Organic Chicken Braised With Onions, Mushrooms, Carrots, Peas, Celery And Spices In A Smooth Creamy Sauce. Covered With Pastry And Freshly Baked. Served With Fresh Mashed Potatoes, Vegetables And Gravy.

Cott Pie

Cott Pie

$20.00

CA Grown All Natural Harris Ranch Ground Beef, Vegetables, And Onions Cooked In A Rich Guinness Sauce, Topped With Fresh Mashed Potatoes And Baked In The Oven Until Perfection. Served With Vegetables And Gravy.

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$21.00

Made To Order Mary’s Free Range Chicken Breast Braised With Fresh Vegetables And Special Indian Spices In A Creamy Sauce. Served Mild, Medium Or Bloody Hot, With Your Choice Of Rice, Thick English-Cut Chips Or Half Of Each. Served With Mango Chutney And Papadum.

Curry Vegetable

Curry Vegetable

$17.00

Sautéed With A Mixture Of Crisp, Fresh Curried Vegetables And Special Indian Spices In A Creamy Sauce. Served Mild, Medium Or Bloody Hot, With Your Choice Of Rice, Thick English-Cut Chips Or Half Of Each. Served With Mango Chutney And Papadum. .

Pasty

Pasty

$19.00

A Traditional-Shaped Pastry Baked With Choice Certified Angus Beef, Onions, Swede And Potatoes. Served With Fresh Mashed Potatoes, Vegetables And Gravy.

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Black Bean And Corn Veggie Burger, Served On A Large Bun And Garnished With Melted Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles And Onions.

Veggie Cott Pie

$16.00

Gulf Shrimp Curry

$23.00

Steak & Ale

$20.00

CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE

$21.00

Sides

Bread basket

$6.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

16oz Tartar Sauce To Go

$10.00

Extra Chutney

$0.70

Extra Pink Sauce

$0.70

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.70

Extra Branson Pickles

$0.70

Extra Tartar Sauce

$0.70

Extra Olives (2)$$

$0.50

Avocado

$3.00

Baked Beans

$6.00

Blk Pudd

$8.00

Bread Buttered

$4.00

Bread Garlic

$5.00

Cheese Sl (2)

$3.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Curry Sauce

$5.00

Curry Sauce W/Bacon

$6.00

Fried Bread

$4.00

Fruit

$7.00

Gravy Bridie

$3.00

Gravy Brown

$3.00

Gravy Chick

$3.00

Grilled Chicken Side 4oz

$6.00

Grilled Salmon Side 6oz

$9.00

Mash No Gravy

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$8.00

Mushy Peas

$6.00

Naan

$4.00

Pick Onion

$2.00

Poppadum

$2.00

Prawn (4) Fried

$8.00

Rice Wild

$5.00

Scallop(2)

$3.00

Stilton

$3.00

Toast & Jam

$4.00

Veggies

$6.00

White Rice

$5.00

X Cod

$11.00

X Haddock

$17.00

Yorkie

$5.00

Grilled Cod 5oz

$11.00

Grilled Shrimp (4)

$8.00

American Bacon (2)

$2.00

8oz Tartar Sauce To Go

$7.00

Extra Branson Pickles

$0.70

Tomato

$2.00

Cheese

$2.00

Grilled Mushrooms

$2.00

Kids

Kid Cod

$13.00

Kid Gr Cheese

$13.00

Kid Chicken Strips

$13.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

7 Up

$3.75

Arnold

$3.75

Cherry 7 Up

$3.75

Cherry Coke

$3.75

Coffee

$4.25

Coke

$3.75

Cranberry

$4.25

Diet Coke

$3.75

Energy

$4.00

Ging Ale

$3.75

Ging Beer

$5.25

Grapefruit

$5.25

Iced Tea

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Milk

$4.50

Oj

$4.50

Pineapple

$5.00

Ribena

$5.00

Pot of Tea

$5.25

Roy Rogers

$3.75

Shirley

$3.75

Soda

$3.75

Splash Ribena

$0.75

Tonic

$3.75

S. Pellegrino Water

$4.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Desserts

Ice Cream

$6.00

Sticky Toffee

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Mince Pies

$7.00

Xmas Pudding

$8.00

Mince Pies

$9.00

Xmas Pudding

$9.00

Custard Bowl

$11.00

Custard Cup

$6.00

Rubarb

$10.00

Brownie

$10.00

Retail

T Shirt

$18.52

Fish ‘n Chips Car Decal

$13.92

New Ship Shirt Short Sleeve

$20.00

New Ship Shirt Long Sleeve

$30.00

New Ship Hoodie

$45.00

Reusable Bag

$5.00

Crisps

$2.39

Glass

$5.52

Lamp

$22.99

Plum Pudd

$6.50

Box of 12 Christmas Crackers

$20.00

Grocer Goodies

Aero Large

$17.50

Cadbury Dairy Milk 71 gram (small)

$4.95

Cadbury Dairy Milk 286 gram

$19.95

Cadbury Dairy Milk 515 gram

$23.95

Celebrations Large

$17.50

Flake 249 gram

$19.95

Kit Kat Large

$11.50

Lion Bar Large

$14.95

Malteasers 127 gram

$7.95

Malteasers Large

$17.50

Mars 280 gram

$12.95

Peppa Pig Paw Patrol 62 gram (small)

$4.00

Peppa Pig Barbie 62 gram (small)

$4.00

Smarties 119 gram

$7.95

Smarties 250 gram

$12.95

Quality Street Large

$16.50

Yorkie 272 gram

$11.95

McVities Digestives

$3.95

McVities Hobknobs

$5.75

Walkers Shortbread

$5.95

Norfolk Wine Gums

$3.95

Haribo (Blk Licorice) Cakes

$3.95

Lemon & Honey Drops

$4.95

Hangover Drops

$4.95

Nipits

$3.95

Maynards Wine Gums

$6.50

Taverns Wine Gums

$4.50

Taverns Jelly Babies

$4.50

Refreshers

$1.50

Fruit Pastilles

$1.85

Chew Its

$1.75

Fruit Gums

$1.85

Polo Fruits

$1.85

HP Small Glass

$5.50

HP Large Squeezable

$8.50

Colemans

$3.20

Branston Pickles

$7.95

Salad Cream

$6.95

FA CUP FOOTY

ENGLISH BACON & EGG SARNY BASKET

$16.00

AMERICAN BACON & EGG SARNY BASKET

$14.00

SAUSAGE & EGG SARNY BASKET

$15.00

EGG & CHEESE SARNY BASKET

$12.00

SUNDAY ROAST

ROAST BEEF DINNER

$29.00

ROAST TURKEY DINNER

$27.00

WEEKEND SPECIALS

Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$33.00

Lemon Pepper Cod & Shrimp

$20.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

LUNCH FISH & CHIPS

$12.00

LUNCH COTTAGE PIE

$16.00

LUNCH VEGGIE COTTAGE PIE

$13.00

LUNCH VEGGIE CURRY

$14.00

LUNCH CHICKEN CURRY

$18.00

LUNCH BANGERS & MASH

$15.00

LUNCH SOUP & SALAD

$13.00

Fritters

$11.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Southern California's most authentic British Pub.

Location

709 N. Harbor Blvd., Fullerton, CA 92832

Directions

The Olde Ship British Pub and Restaurant image

