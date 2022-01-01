- Home
The Other Place Cedar Falls 209 Main Street
209 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Appetizers
Cheesy Bread Stix
Garlic buttery breadstix topped with our four cheese blend, topped with garlic parmesan seasoning. Served with marinara sauce.
Chips and Cheese
Chips and Salsa
Dip Trio
GARLIC CHEESE BREAD
French bread brushed with garlic butter, topped with mozzarella and baked golden brown. Served with homemade marinara.
Pizza Bread
French bread brushed with garlic butter, topped with mozzarella and baked golden brown. Served with homemade marinara.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Spinach and artichoke hearts baked in a creamy blend of cheeses and served with tri-colored chips.
Garlic Parmesan Bread Stix
Soup and Salads
Bowl of Potato Soup
Cup of Potato Soup
Bowl of Chicken Tortilla Soup
Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup
Bowl of Chili
Original recipe served for over 45 years.
Cup of Chili
Original recipe served for over 45 years.
Chili Gumbo
Black and green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella cheese topped with our homemade chili.
House Salad
Taco Salad
Seasoned chicken or beef on a bed of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and tortilla chips. Served with taco sauce & choice of dressing.
Chef Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, fresh mushrooms, sliced egg, ham, turkey & cheddar cheese.
Pastas
Large Lasagna
An "OP” favorite for over 45 years. Our homemade recipe loaded with Italian meat sauce, ham, mushrooms, fresh ricotta and melted mozzarella.
Spaghetti
A heaping bowl of pasta with your choice of sauce: Italian meat or marinara.
Ravioli
A heaping bowl of pasta with your choice of sauce: Italian meat or marinara.
Oven-Baked Subs
Italian Sub
Our pizza sauce, ham, salami and mozzarella baked until golden brown.
Other Sub
Oven-roasted beef sliced thin and topped with mozzarella cheese then baked golden brown.
Roasted Turkey Sub
Oven-roasted turkey breast, crispy strips of bacon and Swiss cheese topped with creamy horseradish mustard, sliced avocado, red onion, green leaf lettuce & tomato.
Grinder Sub
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and American cheese.
Super Sub
Our pizza sauce, ham, pepperoni, salami, black and green olives, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers topped with mozzarella cheese then baked until golden brown.
Taco Sub
Our own seasoned chicken or beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese then baked until golden brown. Topped with lettuce & tomato.
Honey Ham Club
Ham, Canadian bacon, and bacon, zesty honey mustard and Swiss topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Turkey Club
Sliced turkey, bacon and Swiss cheese baked till golden brown then topped with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Big Pig
Our freshly seasoned sausage, pepperoni, crispy bacon and ham topped with homemade pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese.
Ham & Cheese
Sides
1000 Island (2oz)
Alfredo (Monkey)
Au Jus
Basket Kettle Chips
Basket Taco Chips
Basket Tortilla Chips
BBQ (2oz)
Beer Cheese Sauce (Cup)
Blue Cheese (2oz)
Bun
Beer Cheese Sauce (Monkey)
Cottage Cheese
Diced Onion (2oz)
French (2oz)
Garlic Bread (5pcs)
Garlic Bread (Slice)
Honey Balsamic (2oz)
Honey Balsamic (4oz)
Honey Mustard (2oz)
Honey Mustard (4oz)
Horse Whip (2oz)
Horseradish (2oz)
Italian (2oz)
Jalapeno (2oz)
Marinara (Cup)
Marinara (Monkey)
Mayo (2oz)
Meat Sauce (Cup)
Meat Sauce (Monkey)
Pickle Spear (3pcs)
Pizza Sauce (Cup)
Pizza Sauce (Monkey)
Ranch (2oz)
Ranch (4oz)
Salsa (2oz)
Salsa (Cup)
Salsa 4oz
Sour Cream (2oz)
Taco Sauce (2oz)
O.P Pizza (9")
Cheese (9")
All Meat (9")
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.
Double Decker Pepperoni (9")
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
Four Star (9")
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.
Grinder (9")
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
House Special (9")
An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.
Maui (9")
Smokehouse pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon and a drizzle of honey.
Smokehouse (9")
Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.
Taco (9")
Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips
The Alamo (9")
Pepperoni, beef, diced onions and jalapeños, topped with mozzarella and pepper-jack cheese with a drizzle of sriracha.
Veggie (9")
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
O.P Pizza (12")
Cheese (12")
All Meat (12")
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.
Double Decker Pepperoni (12")
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
Four Star (12")
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.
Grinder (12")
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
House Special (12")
An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.
Maui (12")
Smokehouse pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon and a drizzle of honey.
Smokehouse (12")
Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.
Taco (12")
Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips
The Alamo (12")
Pepperoni, beef, diced onions and jalapeños, topped with mozzarella and pepper-jack cheese with a drizzle of sriracha.
Veggie (12")
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
O.P Pizza (14")
Cheese (14")
All Meat (14")
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.
Double Decker Pepperoni (14")
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
Four Star (14")
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.
Grinder (14")
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
House Special (14")
An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.
Maui (14")
Smokehouse pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon and a drizzle of honey.
Smokehouse (14")
Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.
Taco (14")
Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips
The Alamo (14")
Pepperoni, beef, diced onions and jalapeños, topped with mozzarella and pepper-jack cheese with a drizzle of sriracha.
Veggie (14")
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
O.P Pizza (16")
Cheese (16")
All Meat (16")
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.
Double Decker Pepperoni (16")
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
Four Star (16")
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.
Grinder (16")
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
House Special (16")
An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.
Maui (16")
Smokehouse pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon and a drizzle of honey.
Smokehouse (16")
Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.
Taco (16")
Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips
The Alamo (16")
Pepperoni, beef, diced onions and jalapeños, topped with mozzarella and pepper-jack cheese with a drizzle of sriracha.
Veggie (16")
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
209 Main Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50613