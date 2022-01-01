Main picView gallery

The Other Place Cedar Falls 209 Main Street

209 Main Street

Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Appetizers

Cheesy Bread Stix

$10.00

Garlic buttery breadstix topped with our four cheese blend, topped with garlic parmesan seasoning. Served with marinara sauce.

Chips and Cheese

$8.00

Chips and Salsa

$8.00

Dip Trio

$12.50

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

$9.50

French bread brushed with garlic butter, topped with mozzarella and baked golden brown. Served with homemade marinara.

Pizza Bread

$9.50

French bread brushed with garlic butter, topped with mozzarella and baked golden brown. Served with homemade marinara.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Spinach and artichoke hearts baked in a creamy blend of cheeses and served with tri-colored chips.

Garlic Parmesan Bread Stix

$9.00

Soup and Salads

Bowl of Potato Soup

$5.75

Cup of Potato Soup

$4.25

Bowl of Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.25Out of stock

Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.75Out of stock

Bowl of Chili

$6.25

Original recipe served for over 45 years.

Cup of Chili

$4.75

Original recipe served for over 45 years.

Chili Gumbo

$7.25

Black and green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella cheese topped with our homemade chili.

House Salad

$5.25

Taco Salad

$13.50

Seasoned chicken or beef on a bed of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and tortilla chips. Served with taco sauce & choice of dressing.

Chef Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, fresh mushrooms, sliced egg, ham, turkey & cheddar cheese.

Pastas

Large Lasagna

$15.50

An "OP” favorite for over 45 years. Our homemade recipe loaded with Italian meat sauce, ham, mushrooms, fresh ricotta and melted mozzarella.

Spaghetti

$14.50

A heaping bowl of pasta with your choice of sauce: Italian meat or marinara.

Ravioli

$14.00Out of stock

A heaping bowl of pasta with your choice of sauce: Italian meat or marinara.

Oven-Baked Subs

Italian Sub

$13.00

Our pizza sauce, ham, salami and mozzarella baked until golden brown.

Other Sub

$14.00

Oven-roasted beef sliced thin and topped with mozzarella cheese then baked golden brown.

Roasted Turkey Sub

$14.50

Oven-roasted turkey breast, crispy strips of bacon and Swiss cheese topped with creamy horseradish mustard, sliced avocado, red onion, green leaf lettuce & tomato.

Grinder Sub

$13.00

A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and American cheese.

Super Sub

$14.00

Our pizza sauce, ham, pepperoni, salami, black and green olives, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers topped with mozzarella cheese then baked until golden brown.

Taco Sub

$14.00

Our own seasoned chicken or beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese then baked until golden brown. Topped with lettuce & tomato.

Honey Ham Club

$14.00

Ham, Canadian bacon, and bacon, zesty honey mustard and Swiss topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Turkey Club

$14.00

Sliced turkey, bacon and Swiss cheese baked till golden brown then topped with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Big Pig

$14.50Out of stock

Our freshly seasoned sausage, pepperoni, crispy bacon and ham topped with homemade pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Ham & Cheese

$13.00

Kid's Menu

Kid Pizza

$7.00

Choice of One Topping

Kid Spaghetti

$7.00

Kid Mac and Cheese

$6.50

Sides

1000 Island (2oz)

$0.50

Alfredo (Monkey)

$1.25

Au Jus

$1.00

Basket Kettle Chips

$2.50

Basket Taco Chips

$2.50

Basket Tortilla Chips

$2.50

BBQ (2oz)

$0.50

Beer Cheese Sauce (Cup)

$2.00Out of stock

Blue Cheese (2oz)

$0.50

Bun

$2.00

Beer Cheese Sauce (Monkey)

$1.25Out of stock

Cottage Cheese

$2.95

Diced Onion (2oz)

$0.50

French (2oz)

$0.50

Garlic Bread (5pcs)

$2.25

Garlic Bread (Slice)

$0.50

Honey Balsamic (2oz)

$1.35Out of stock

Honey Balsamic (4oz)

$1.65Out of stock

Honey Mustard (2oz)

$1.35

Honey Mustard (4oz)

$0.75

Horse Whip (2oz)

$0.50

Horseradish (2oz)

$0.50

Italian (2oz)

$0.50

Jalapeno (2oz)

$0.50

Marinara (Cup)

$2.50

Marinara (Monkey)

$1.75

Mayo (2oz)

$0.50

Meat Sauce (Cup)

$1.50

Meat Sauce (Monkey)

$1.75

Pickle Spear (3pcs)

$0.50

Pizza Sauce (Cup)

$2.00

Pizza Sauce (Monkey)

$1.25

Ranch (2oz)

$0.50

Ranch (4oz)

$0.75

Salsa (2oz)

$0.50

Salsa (Cup)

$2.00

Salsa 4oz

$0.50

Sour Cream (2oz)

$0.50

Taco Sauce (2oz)

$0.50

O.P Pizza (9")

Cheese (9")

$9.00

All Meat (9")

$15.00

Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.

Double Decker Pepperoni (9")

$13.00

Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.

Four Star (9")

$14.50

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.

Grinder (9")

$14.50

A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

House Special (9")

$15.00

An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.

Maui (9")

$15.00

Smokehouse pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon and a drizzle of honey.

Smokehouse (9")

$15.00

Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Taco (9")

$14.50

Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips

The Alamo (9")

$15.00

Pepperoni, beef, diced onions and jalapeños, topped with mozzarella and pepper-jack cheese with a drizzle of sriracha.

Veggie (9")

$13.00

Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.

O.P Pizza (12")

Cheese (12")

$12.50

All Meat (12")

$20.50

Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.

Double Decker Pepperoni (12")

$17.50

Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.

Four Star (12")

$19.50

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.

Grinder (12")

$19.50

A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

House Special (12")

$20.50

An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.

Maui (12")

$20.50

Smokehouse pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon and a drizzle of honey.

Smokehouse (12")

$20.50

Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Taco (12")

$19.50

Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips

The Alamo (12")

$20.50

Pepperoni, beef, diced onions and jalapeños, topped with mozzarella and pepper-jack cheese with a drizzle of sriracha.

Veggie (12")

$17.50

Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.

O.P Pizza (14")

Cheese (14")

$15.00

All Meat (14")

$24.75

Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.

Double Decker Pepperoni (14")

$21.00

Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.

Four Star (14")

$23.75

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.

Grinder (14")

$23.75

A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

House Special (14")

$24.75

An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.

Maui (14")

$24.75

Smokehouse pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon and a drizzle of honey.

Smokehouse (14")

$24.75

Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Taco (14")

$23.75

Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips

The Alamo (14")

$24.75

Pepperoni, beef, diced onions and jalapeños, topped with mozzarella and pepper-jack cheese with a drizzle of sriracha.

Veggie (14")

$21.00

Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.

O.P Pizza (16")

Cheese (16")

$17.75

All Meat (16")

$29.00

Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.

Double Decker Pepperoni (16")

$24.50

Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.

Four Star (16")

$28.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.

Grinder (16")

$28.00

A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

House Special (16")

$29.00

An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.

Maui (16")

$29.00

Smokehouse pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon and a drizzle of honey.

Smokehouse (16")

$29.00

Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Taco (16")

$28.00

Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips

The Alamo (16")

$29.00

Pepperoni, beef, diced onions and jalapeños, topped with mozzarella and pepper-jack cheese with a drizzle of sriracha.

Veggie (16")

$24.75

Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.

NA Beverages (Copy)

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Mt. Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kid Bev Refill

$1.00

Apple Juice

$2.25

Milk

$2.50

Tonic Water

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Grapefruit Juice

$2.25

OJ

$2.25

Pineapple Juice

$2.25
Main pic

