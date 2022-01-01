Restaurant header imageView gallery

George's Local

108 E 4th St.

Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Order Again

Soft Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mug Rootbeer

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Soda Water

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Drip Coffee

$2.00

Rishi Tea

$2.00

French Press

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Mist

$2.50

Water

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$4.00

Kids Refill

$1.00

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Hot cocoa

$2.50

Strawberry Mocktail

$6.00

Cinnamon Plum Mocktail

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Blackberry Lemonade

$5.00

Draft Beer

Busch Light (16)

$5.00

Two Hearted (16)

$6.00

La Fin Du Monde (13)

$10.00

Boulevard Tank 7 (13)

$6.00

Ever Clever (16)

$7.00

Abt. 12 (13)

$12.00

Stompbox BB Porter

$10.00

Paulaner Hefeweizen 16

$6.00

Easy Eddy (13)

$7.00

Single Speed Tricycle (16)

$6.00

Big Grove Oktober Festbier16

$7.00

Bubba (16)

$6.50

Wilson's Cherry Cider (16)

$7.00

Big Grove Wade Wisely (16)

$6.00

BG Tropical Jam 13

$8.00Out of stock

Goose Island Sophie 13

$9.00

Cans

Bud Tall

$5.00

Bud Light Tall

$5.00

Coors Light Tall

$5.00

Ultra Slims

$4.00

Mango Cart 12

$5.00

Miller Highlife Tall

$5.00

House Special

$8.00

Corona

$5.00

Ultra Tall

$5.00

Untitled Apricot Kumquat

$7.00

Untitled Navel Orange Yuzu

$7.00

Untitled Meyer Lemon Watermelon

$7.00

Untitled Strawberry Kiwi

$7.00

Cocktails

Fitzgerald

$10.00

Mule

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

George's G&T

$10.00

Cedar Falls Siesta

$10.00

Main Street Mai Tai

$11.00

The Snow bird

$8.00

Jalapeno Marg

$10.00

Space Gin

$8.00

The Fireside

$10.00

Kentucky Blues

$9.00

Twilight Skies

$9.00

Classic Cocktails

Guadalcanal

$7.00Out of stock

French 75

$8.00

Clover Club

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Negroni

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Boulevardier

$10.00

Dark n Stormy

$8.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Long Island

$12.00

White russian

$10.00

Lemon drop

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Lemon drop shot

$6.00

Kansas City (KC) Ice Water

$10.00

Brunch Cocktails

Mimosa

$7.00

Group Mimosa

$28.00

Aperol Sun

$8.00

Irish coffee

$8.00

Breakfast Old Fashioned

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

OJ Carafe

$3.00

Saigon Sunrise

$9.00

Rosé mimosa

$7.00

Rosé Group Mimosa

$28.00

Screw Driver

$8.00

Spanish Coffee

$8.00

Wine

Decoy Pino Noir

$11.00+

Broadside Cab

$12.00+

Nespolino Red Blend

$9.00+Out of stock

Daou Cab Bottle

$55.00

Pessimist Red Blend Bottle

$45.00

La Playa Chard

$10.00+

Prisma Sauv Blanc

$9.00+

Perle de Mer Muscadet

$10.00+

La Marca Prosecco (187ml)

$12.00

Faisao Rosé Vinho Verde

$8.00+

Duckhorn Chard Bottle

$49.00

Goutte D'Argent Sauv Blanc Bottle

$56.00

Gloria Brut Bottle

$58.00

Cristalino Rose bottle

$28.00

La Victoire Champagne Bottle

$98.00

Cristalino Bottle

$28.00

Corking Fee

$25.00

Cristalino Bottle

$28.00Out of stock

Whiskey

Jim Beam

$6.00+

Woodford Reserves

$11.00+

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$14.75+

Makers Mark

$8.00+

Elijah Craig

$9.00+

Jefferson's

$9.00+

Jefferson's Reserved

$13.25+

Basil Haydens

$10.25+

Cedar Ridge

$8.75+

Old Ezra 7

$14.50+

Jefferson's Ocean

$20.50+

Old Forester

$5.00+

Elijah Craig 18

$45.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.25+

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$17.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$11.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$6.25+Out of stock

Blantons

$17.25+Out of stock

Weller 12 Year

$20.00+Out of stock

Whistle Pig 15 year Straight Rye

$61.25+

Whistle Pig Piggy Back

$12.00+

Whistle Pig Small Batch

$19.00+

Michters Single Barrel Rye

$11.25+

Sazerac

$8.25+Out of stock

Rittenhouse

$6.25+

George Dickel Rye

$6.50+Out of stock

Woodford Reserve Rye

$11.00+

Tempelton Rye Cask Strength

$15.00+

Famous Grouse

$6.00+

Lagavulin 11 Offerman

$21.75+

Dewars White Lable

$8.50+

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$10.25+

Monkey shoulder

$9.25+

Laphroaig 10

$14.25+

Highland Park 12

$13.25+

Ardberg 10 Islay Single Malt

$14.50+

Macallan Double Cask 12

$18.00+

Balvenie 12 Doublewood single malt

$17.00+

Balvenie 14 Caribian Cask

$21.25+

Glenfiddage 15 Solera Reservation

$17.50+

Glenfiddage 18

$26.50+

Oban 14 Single Malt

$19.25+

Glenlivet 12

$14.25+

Bowmore 12 Single Malt

$16.75+Out of stock

Jameson

$7.25+

Teeling Small Batch

$9.00+

Writers Tears

$9.75+

Red Breast 12

$16.75+

Jameson 18

$60.00

Drumshanbo

$29.00+

George Dickel 8

$6.00+

Uncle Nearest

$14.25+

Crown Royal

$7.25+

Jack Daniels Bottled in Bond

$9.75+

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Hatozaki

$11.25+Out of stock

Suntory Toki

$10.25+

Nikka Coffee Grain

$25.50+

Hatozaki Single Barrel

$15.75+

Tequila/Mezcal

Exotico

$6.00+

Sombra Mezcal

$9.50+Out of stock

Altos Plata

$6.00+Out of stock

Don Julio Reposado

$15.50+

El Major Anjayo

$7.50+

Camarena Silver

$6.00+

Monte Alban Mezcal

$6.50

Clase Azul Reposado

$40.75

Rum

Don Q

$6.00+

Goslings

$6.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Flor de Cana

$6.00+

Cedar Ridge BA Rum

$8.50+

Gin

Beefeater

$6.00+

Gunpowder

$10.00+Out of stock

Uncle Vals

$9.75+Out of stock

Hendricks

$8.00+

Boodles

$6.00+

Empress

$9.75+Out of stock

St George Botanivor

$8.50+Out of stock

Vodka

Titos

$6.00+

Cedar Ridge Bagger

$6.00+Out of stock

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Cordials

Grand Marnier

$9.50

Drambuie

$11.25

St. Germain

$9.75

St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram

$8.50

Pimm's Cup No. 1

$6.00

Yellow Chartruse

$15.75

E Dolce Amaretto

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00Out of stock

Five Farms Irish Cream

$8.75

Chambord

$9.25

Dom B&B

$9.50

Creme de Violette

$6.25Out of stock

Luxardo

$9.25

Fernet Branca

$9.50

Campari

$8.00

Aperol

$7.00

Courvoisier Cognac

$8.50

Cointreau

$9.75

Cocchi Americano Blanco

$4.50

Cocchi Americano Rosa

$4.50

Cedar Ridge Fruited Brandy

$9.75

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.00

Chila (Like Kahlua)

$6.00

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Orange Dream

$9.00Out of stock

Miami Vice

$8.00Out of stock

Specials

Cocktail for a Cure

$8.00Out of stock

Panther Pride

$8.00Out of stock

Cardinal Crushers

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:30 pm - 2:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:30 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:30 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:30 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:30 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

108 E 4th St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Directions

Gallery
George's Local image
George's Local image
George's Local image
George's Local image

