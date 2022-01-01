George's Local
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:30 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:30 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:30 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:30 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:30 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Location
108 E 4th St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613
