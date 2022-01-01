COOLINARY & THE PARCHED PIG

A map showing the location of COOLINARY & THE PARCHED PIGView gallery

4580 DONALD ROSS RD SUITE 100

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL 33418

VEGETABLE

SOUP

$9.00

CREAMY ROASTED RED PEPPER SOUP Cotija, Cilantro, Lime, Garlic Aioli and Chili Spice

SMASHED CUCUMBER

$9.00

Harissa & Chili Pickle Vinaigrette, Fresh Dill, Toasted Sesame

WOOD FIRED CARROTS

$13.00

Labneh, Mint, Pumpkin Granola, Carrot Caramel and Sherry vinegar

STREET CORN

$12.00

Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Lime, Garlic Aioli and Chili Spice

STRACCIATELLA TOAST

$14.00

Roasted Brussels, Bacon, Onion Jam, Hazelnuts and aged Balsamic

HOUSE SALAD

$15.00

Radicchio, Dried Cranberry, Tomato, Radish, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pepita, Creamy Red Wine Vinaigrette

BEET SALAD

$15.00

Baby Lettuce, Sour Apple, Goat Cheese, Curried Cashew with Yogurt Dressing

WOOD ROASTED CAULIFLOWER GRATIN

$19.00

Castelvatrano Olives, Speck Ham, Almonds, Raisins and Arugula

VEGETABLE RAMEN

$27.00

Broccolini, Napa, Bok Choy, Daikon, Mushroom Miso Coconut Broth

SEAFOOD

SMOKED FISH DIP

$15.00

Hardwood Smoked, Pickled Jalapeno, Crudite, Club Cracker

BLT SHRIMP EGGROLLS

$15.00

GROUPER PARM BITES

$16.00Out of stock

Italian Breadcrumb, Calabria Mustard, Aioli, Lemon and Artichoke

CEVICHE

$20.00

Dolphin CEVICHE Tomato, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Citrus, Yuca

CHARGRILLED SPANISH OCTOPUS

$28.00

Smoke Scamorza Fondue, Pickled Peppers, Acorn Squash. Kohlabri and Olive

SHRIMP PAPPARDELLE

$29.00

Calabria Chili, Tomato, Swiss Chard, Lemon, Queso Butter

SHRIMP PANZENELLA

$29.00

Multigrain Bread, Labneh, Arugula, Zucchini, Olive, Radish, Onion, Fried Artichoke, Honey Sherry Vinaigrette

GROUPER PLATE

$38.00

Jeweled Jasmine Rice, Butternut Puree, Pineapple Jicama Salad

MEAT

JENNYS DIRTY DIP

$14.00

Sausage, Rotel, Pickled Jalapeños, Cilantro and Tortilla

LAMB MEATBALLS

$14.00Out of stock

Mediterranean Spices, Charred Eggplant, Cucumber Yogurt

MEATLOAF SLIDERS

$16.00

Jicama, Cabbage, Chipotle Ketchup, Arugula, Cheesy Pull Apart

CARNITAS TACOS

$15.00

Chimichurri, Refried Black Bean, Sautéed Onions, Cilantro, Pickled Jalapeno, Cotija, Crema and Lime

CHICKEN WINGS

$16.00

Garlic Oil, Fresh Herbs, Parmesan and Lemon

CHARGRILLED BURGER

$24.00

Our Creekstone Farms Brisket and Chuck Burger. Comes with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato Pistou, Ketchup, Grain Mustard and Mayo. Served with a side salad and pickled vegetables.

PORK POSOLE

$27.00

Hominy, Bell Pepper, Tortilla, Lime Crema, Smoked Chili Tomatillo Broth

CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$27.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Waffle, Cole Slaw and Lemon

BONE IN PORK MILANESE

$36.00

Sweet Potato Cream, Arugula, Radicchio, Fennel, Apple, Sunflower Seeds, Sherry Vinaigrette

PRIME SIRLOIN

$40.00

Mushroom and asparagus Farotto, Mustard Bechamel, Balsamic Marinated Tomato

CHICKEN WITH RICE

$25.00

BOARDS

SMALL BOARD

$30.00

MEDIUM BOARD

$40.00

LARGE BOARD

$50.00

SIDES

MAC & CHEESE

$13.00

JASMINE RICE

$7.00

FRENCH FRIES

$7.00

SAUTEED SPICY BRUSSELS

$10.00

DEVILED EGGS

$8.00

YUCA CHIPS

$7.00

SIDE SLAW

$5.00

PICKLES

$7.00

SIDE TOAST

KID'S MENU

KID'S BUTTER PASTA

$6.00

KID'S CHICKEN BREAST

$9.00

KID'S FRIED CHICKEN

$9.00

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KID'S MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

SWEETS

Candied Hazelnuts, Fresh Cream and Chocolate Crunch

CARROT CAKE INSPIRED WAFFLE

$13.00

Maple Cream Cheese Frosting and Golden Raisins (Please allow time)

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE INTENSITY

$13.00

Caramel, Fresh Cream and Dark Chocolate Shavings

COOKIES

$9.00

Three warm double chocolate chunk cookies

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CAKE

$14.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Buttercream, Fudge, Peanut Butter Sauce

CARROT CAKE

$14.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

4580 DONALD ROSS RD SUITE 100, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL 33418

Directions

