The Publick House 1648 Beacon St

1648 Beacon St

Brookline, MA 02445

Order Again

Popular Items

P-House Burger
The Mac & Cheese
Chicken Sandwich

Shareable

Brussels Sprouts & Potatoes

$12.00

w/ molasses glase

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Cheese & Charcuterie

$26.00

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

w/ hand-cut fries & house honey mustard

Loaded Tots

$10.00

topped with house made beer cheese and scallions

Monk's Frites

$12.00

hand-cut, sea salt dusted yukon golds with choice of 2 sauces

Oven Roasted Wings

$14.00

Choice of Dry Rub w/ honey mustard or Buffalo Sriracha w/ blue cheese

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Pretzel

$9.00

Salads

locally harvested peaches, burrata cheese, granola, tomato, peppadew pepper, mixed greens, and toast points, w/ lime dill vinaigrette

Mixed Greens

$11.00

tomato, carrot, red onion, lemon honey vinaigrette

House Caesar

$13.00

chopped romaine, asiago cheese, croutons, caesar dressing

Autumn Salad

$13.00

Burgers

P-House Burger

$17.00

8oz all natural prime beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, sesame seed brioche

The Veggie Burger

$17.00

shaved carrot, peas, zucchini, cumin, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, sesame seed brioche

The Impossible Burger

$17.00

plant based burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, sesame seed brioche

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

grilled or fried herb marinated chicken breast, bacon, swiss, chipotle mayo, lettuce, toomato, onion, pickles, sesame seed brioche

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

spicy seasoned fried chicken, melted beer cheese, pickled jalapenos, sesame seed brioche

Bratwurst Sandwich

$18.00

Steak and Cheese

$20.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Frites

$5.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Greens

$5.00

Side Tots

$5.00

Mussel Bread

Side Autumn Salad

$6.00

Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

Chips & Pita

Larger

w/ warm corn bread

Fish & Chips

$26.00

hand battered atlantic cod, french fries, coleslaw, grilled lemon, tartar sauce

Mushroom Farro Risotto

$18.00

Pan Seared Cod

$30.00

Steak Frites

$28.00

The Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$29.00

Sauce

Bacon-Horseradish Aioli

$1.00

Reg BBQ

$1.00

Beer Cheese

$2.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Garlic - Asiago Mayo

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Tartar

$1.00

Truffle Ketchup

$1.00

Buffalo Regular

$1.00

Buff-Sriracha

$1.00

Reg Ketchup

Reg Mayo

On Side

Kid's Menu

Kid's Bronwyn Burger

$9.00

Kid's Tenders

$10.00

Kid's Pasta

$7.00

Kid's Hotdog

$8.00

Kid's Mini Corndog

$8.00

Brunch

Belgian Waffle

$9.00

Bangers & Mash

$14.00

Sriracha Benny

$12.00

Dessert

Belgian Chocolate Cake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1648 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

