The Abbey - Brookline Massachusetts 1657 Beacon Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Abbey has been a staple in Brookline since 2010. Great staff, great ambiance, great food, great service. Open 7 days a week. 11 am- 2 am. Kitchen is open, serving the full menu, till 1:30am "A Neighborhood Sanctuary" The Boston Globe
Location
1657 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Gallery