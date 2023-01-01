Main picView gallery

The Rabbit Hole 1407 University Blvd

1407 University Blvd

Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Quick Menu

Bud Light

$3.00

Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Single Well

$4.00

Double Well

$6.00

Single Frozen

$5.00

Double Frozen

$8.00

Bushwacker

$7.00

Tall Boy

$3.00

Retail

N/A Drinks

Soft Drink

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Retail

Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$25.00

Employee Hat

$20.00

Hoodie

$30.00

2x/3x Hoodie

$35.00

Employee Hoodie

$20.00

Tank Top

$15.00

Dog Treats

$5.00

Dinner

Appetizers

Queso Fries

$5.00

Wings

$12.50

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Quesadillas

$7.00

Nachos

$12.00

Cheese Squares

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$6.50

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$7.00

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$10.00

Bowl of Chili

$6.00

Mini Churros

$6.00

Rolls

Philly Cheesesteak Roll

$6.00

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$6.00

BBQ & Mac Roll

$6.00

Sliders

Philly Cheesesteak Sliders

$8.50

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$8.50

Pulled Pork Sliders

$8.50

Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.50

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Mac n Cheese

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

4oz queso

$1.50

Side Sauce

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.50

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.50

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

1407 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

