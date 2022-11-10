  • Home
  • /
  • Tuscaloosa
  • /
  • Gallettes - 1021 University Boulevard Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gallettes 1021 University Boulevard Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

review star

No reviews yet

1021 University Boulevard

Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SPEED SCREEN

YELLOWHAMMER

$8.00

WELL VODKA

$7.00

WELL WHISKEY

$7.00

WELL RUM

$7.00

WELL GIN

$7.00

BUDWEISER

$4.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

MICH ULTRA

$5.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

COORS LT

$4.00

HIGH NOON

$7.00

TEQUILA SHOT

$5.00

KAMIKAZE

$4.00

RUMPLEMINZE

$6.00

FIREBALL

$4.00

BABY BOMB

$4.00

WINE

$5.00

GALLETTES CUP

$2.00

Cans

BUDWEISER

$4.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

MICH ULTRA

$5.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

COORS LT

$4.00

CORONA

$5.00

CORONA PREMIER

$5.00

BLUE MOON

$5.00

BLUE MOON LIGHT SKY

$5.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$5.00

TRIM TAB IPA

$5.00

TRIM TAB RASPBERRY

$5.00

ANGRY ORCHARD

$5.00

HIGH NOON

$7.00

WHITE CLAW

$5.00

TWISTED TEA

$5.00

BUD LIGHT SELTZER

$4.00

$1 BEER

$1.00

$2 BEER

$2.00

$1 SELTZER

$1.00

$2 SELTZER

$2.00

Shots (Copy)

151 RUM

$6.00

BABY BOMB

$4.00

DIRTY GIRL SCOUT

$7.00

DOS PRIMOS

$8.00

DREAMCICLE

$5.00

FIREBALL

$4.00

GREEN TEA

$7.00

JAGER

$6.00

JAGER BOMB

$8.00

JAMESON

$6.00

KAMIKAZE

$4.00

KEY LIME

$5.00

LOOPY

$5.00

O BOMB

$8.00

PATRON

$10.00

PICKLE SHOT

$5.00

PICKLEBACK

$6.00

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN

$5.00

PORNSTAR

$5.00

RUMPLEMINZE

$6.00

SCREWBALL

$6.00

SWEET TART

$5.00

TEQUILA SHOT

$5.00

VEGAS BOMB

$8.00

WHITE TEA

$7.00

RETAIL

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00

CIGARETTES

$10.00

GALLETTES CUP

$2.00

GALLETTES HAT

$25.00

GALLETTES T-SHIRT

$25.00

KOOZIE

$3.00

MONSTER

$3.00

REDBULL

$3.00

REDBULL CITRUS

$3.00

REDBULL SUGARFREE

$3.00

REDBULL WATERMELON

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Home of The Yellowhammer ROLL TIDE!

Location

1021 University Boulevard, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Twelve25
orange starNo Reviews
1225 University Blvd Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurantnext
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa
orange starNo Reviews
1130 UNIVERSITY BLVD , STE A1 TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
View restaurantnext
Voodoo Wing Company
orange star4.4 • 210
1306 University Blvd Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurantnext
Moe's Original BBQ - Tuscaloosa
orange starNo Reviews
2101 University Blvd Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurantnext
Half Shell Oyster House Tuscaloosa
orange star4.5 • 793
2325 University Blvd Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi - AL-020 - Tuscaloosa, AL
orange starNo Reviews
2229 University Blvd Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tuscaloosa

Baumhower’s Victory Grille - Tuscaloosa South
orange star4.2 • 1,194
4251 Courtney Dr Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View restaurantnext
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Tuscaloosa North
orange star4.3 • 1,092
500 Harper Lee Dr. Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View restaurantnext
Dillard's Chophouse LLC - 2330 4th St, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
orange star4.1 • 1,009
2330 4th St Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurantnext
Glory Bound Gyro Co- Tuscaloosa - 1301 University Blvd
orange star4.5 • 880
1301 University Blvd Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurantnext
Half Shell Oyster House Tuscaloosa
orange star4.5 • 793
2325 University Blvd Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurantnext
Brick & Spoon - Tuscaloosa
orange star4.5 • 342
2318 4th St Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tuscaloosa
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
No reviews yet
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Starkville
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Starkville
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Prattville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston