The San Fernando 5230 San Fernando Rd

review star

No reviews yet

5230 San Fernando Rd

Glendale, CA 91203

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Ice T

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Perrier

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Food Menu

Starters

Potato Leek Soup

$11.00

White bean hummus

$11.00

Served with crisp pita

Tres Empanadas

$15.00

Beef, Chicken, Jalapeño/cheese or Spinach/cheese

Hot Wings

$15.00

Celery, Carrot, Radish and Ranch

Beef sliders

$14.00

Two beef sliders on brioche buns with tomato, lettuce and fries

Plant Based Sliders

$14.00

Two plant-based sliders on brioche buns with tomato, lettuce and fries

Classic Fries

$7.00

Garlic parmesan Fries

$9.00

Salads

Mixed Greens

$12.00

Mixed greens with pepitas, tomato, red onion, with vinaigrette dressing

Greek Salad

$16.00

Romaine with peppers, tomato, kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber and feta

Entrees

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

green cabbage slaw on toasted brioche bun

Mussels

$19.00

Allagash white ale broth, tomato, garlic, scallions with toasted ciabatta

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Tempura battered pacific cod with tartar sauce, lemon and malt vinegar

Steak frites

$26.00

Steak & Fries with Chimichurri

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Beyond Burger with tomato, red onion, market lettuce on toasted brioche bun

The San Fernando Burger

$18.00

Beef patty, tomato, red onion, market lettuce on toasted brioche bun

Dessert

Dessert

$11.00

Changes Daily

Add Ons

Bread

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Veggie Plate

$4.00

Daily Special

Wednesday Wings 6

$6.00

Wednesday Wings 1

$1.00

Shots

Tues Bourbon

$5.00

Tues Tequilla

$5.00

French Martini

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Jäger Bomb

$10.00

Wine by the Bottle

Red

Pinot Noir - BTL

$48.00

Malbec - BTL

$44.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - BTL

$42.00

Huntington Pinot - BTL

$60.00

Cotes Du Rhone - BTL

$54.00

White

Sauvignon Blanc - BTL

$42.00

Chardonnay - BTL

$42.00

Riesling - BTL

$42.00

Rosé

Rosé - BTL

$38.00

Champagne/Sparkling

Bailly LaPierre Rose - BTL

$48.00

Mont Marcal - BTL

$44.00

Bruno Palliard - BTL

$110.00

Retail

Clothing

T-Shirt (S)

T-Shirt (S)

$20.00
T-Shirt (M)

T-Shirt (M)

$20.00
T-Shirt (L)

T-Shirt (L)

$20.00
T-Shirt (XL)

T-Shirt (XL)

$20.00
Sweatshirt (S)

Sweatshirt (S)

$40.00
Sweatshirt (M)

Sweatshirt (M)

$40.00
Sweatshirt (L)

Sweatshirt (L)

$40.00
Sweatshirt (XL)

Sweatshirt (XL)

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5230 San Fernando Rd, Glendale, CA 91203

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

