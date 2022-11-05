Restaurant header imageView gallery

Artie's Express 1144 GLENDALE GALLERIA

review star

No reviews yet

1144 GLENDALE GALLERIA

GLENDALE, CA 91210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Food

Filled Potato

Filled Potato

$7.89
Chick Salad

Chick Salad

$9.89
Summer Salad

Summer Salad

$5.39
Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$5.39
Burger

Burger

$9.59

Fries

$2.98

Jalapinio

$0.99

Thousand Island Souce

$0.89

Chicken Meat

$3.00

Cucumber Yougurt

$4.99

Chicken

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Souce

$0.50
Chicken Shawarma Pita

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$10.89
Beef Shawarma Pita

Beef Shawarma Pita

$12.89
Pork Shawarma Pita

Pork Shawarma Pita

$11.89
Chicken Shawarma Lavash

Chicken Shawarma Lavash

$11.89
Beef Shawarma Lavash

Beef Shawarma Lavash

$13.89
Pork Shawarma Lavash

Pork Shawarma Lavash

$12.89
Chicken Shawarma Plate

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$12.89

Shawarma Plate includes the Meat, 2 different types of Salads, either Rice or French Fries, Tomatos, Lettuce, Onions, Pickles, Cilantro and special sauce. *let us know if you want your plate to be spicy 🌶

Beef Shawarma Plate

Beef Shawarma Plate

$13.89

Shawarma Plate includes the Meat, 2 different types of Salads, either Rice or French Fries, Tomatos, Lettuce, Onions, Pickles, Cilantro and special sauce. *let us know if you want your plate to be spicy 🌶

Pork Shawarma Plate

Pork Shawarma Plate

$12.89

Shawarma Plate includes the Meat, 2 different types of Salads, either Rice or French Fries, Tomatos, Lettuce, Onions, Pickles, Cilantro and special sauce. *let us know if you want your plate to be spicy 🌶

Plate Mix Chicken Beef

$13.89
3 Piece Tenders

3 Piece Tenders

$7.49
4 Piece Tenders

4 Piece Tenders

$8.89
5 Piece Tenders

5 Piece Tenders

$11.89
3 Piece Combo Tenders

3 Piece Combo Tenders

$14.59

This Combo includes 3 Chicken Tenders, French Fries and one Soda Drink.

4 Piece Combo Tenders

4 Piece Combo Tenders

$15.79

This Combo includes 4 Chicken Tenders, French Fries and one Soda Drink.

5 Piece Combo Tenders

5 Piece Combo Tenders

$17.89

This Combo includes 5 Chicken Tenders, French Fries and one Soda Drink.

1 Single Tender

1 Single Tender

$2.89

20 pc Tenders Family Meal

$39.59
8 Nuggets

8 Nuggets

$7.89
12 Nuggets

12 Nuggets

$9.89
30 Nuggets

30 Nuggets

$24.89
8 Nuggets Combo

8 Nuggets Combo

$12.89
12 Nuggets Combo

12 Nuggets Combo

$14.89
30 Nuggets Combo

30 Nuggets Combo

$29.89
5 Piece Wings

5 Piece Wings

$8.89
8 Piece Wings

8 Piece Wings

$12.89
12 Piece Wings

12 Piece Wings

$19.89
5 Piece Wings Combo

5 Piece Wings Combo

$12.89

Including 5 Pieces Wings, French Fries, soda drink.

8 Piece Wings Combo

8 Piece Wings Combo

$16.89

Including 8 Pieces Wings, French Fries, soda drink.

12 Piece Wings Combo

12 Piece Wings Combo

$24.89

Including 12 Pieces Wings, French Fries, soda drink.

Drinks

Strawberry Fresh

Strawberry Fresh

$5.69+
Pineapple Fresh

Pineapple Fresh

$5.69+
Banana Fresh

Banana Fresh

$5.69+
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.39+
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.39+
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.39+
Diet Cola

Diet Cola

$2.39+
Fanta

Fanta

$2.39+
Sprite

Sprite

$2.39+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.59+
Strawberry Match Milk Bubble tea

Strawberry Match Milk Bubble tea

$6.89+
Blueberry Frozen Lemonade

Blueberry Frozen Lemonade

$5.79+
Lime Frozen Lemonade

Lime Frozen Lemonade

$5.79+
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$2.39+

Yogurt Drink

$2.69

Water

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$2.69

Perrier

$3.49

Coca Cola Large

$3.62

Gift Card

$25.00

Food

Filled Potato

Filled Potato

$7.89
Chick Salad

Chick Salad

$10.78
Summer Salad

Summer Salad

$5.88
Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$5.88
Burger

Burger

$9.15

Fries

$2.93

Sauce

$0.53

Sauce

$0.97
Chicken Shawarma Pita

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$10.89
Beef Shawarma Pita

Beef Shawarma Pita

$12.96
Pork Shawarma Pita

Pork Shawarma Pita

$11.87
Chicken Shawarma Lavash

Chicken Shawarma Lavash

$12.96
Beef Shawarma Lavash

Beef Shawarma Lavash

$15.14
Pork Shawarma Lavash

Pork Shawarma Lavash

$14.05
Chicken Shawarma Plate

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$14.05

Shawarma Plate includes the Meat, 2 different types of Salads, either Rice or French Fries, Tomatos, Lettuce, Onions, Pickles, Cilantro and special sauce. *let us know if you want your plate to be spicy 🌶

Beef Shawarma Plate

Beef Shawarma Plate

$15.14

Shawarma Plate includes the Meat, 2 different types of Salads, either Rice or French Fries, Tomatos, Lettuce, Onions, Pickles, Cilantro and special sauce. *let us know if you want your plate to be spicy 🌶

Pork Shawarma Plate

Pork Shawarma Plate

$14.05

Shawarma Plate includes the Meat, 2 different types of Salads, either Rice or French Fries, Tomatos, Lettuce, Onions, Pickles, Cilantro and special sauce. *let us know if you want your plate to be spicy 🌶

3 Piece Tenders

3 Piece Tenders

$8.16
4 Piece Tenders

4 Piece Tenders

$9.69
5 Piece Tenders

5 Piece Tenders

$12.96
3 Piece Combo Tenders

3 Piece Combo Tenders

$15.90

This Combo includes 3 Chicken Tenders, French Fries and one Soda Drink.

4 Piece Combo Tenders

4 Piece Combo Tenders

$17.21

This Combo includes 4 Chicken Tenders, French Fries and one Soda Drink.

5 Piece Combo Tenders

5 Piece Combo Tenders

$19.50

This Combo includes 5 Chicken Tenders, French Fries and one Soda Drink.

1 Single Tender

1 Single Tender

$3.15
5 Nuggets

5 Nuggets

$7.51
8 Nuggets

8 Nuggets

$8.60
12 Nuggets

12 Nuggets

$10.78
30 Nuggets

30 Nuggets

$27.13
5 Nuggets Combo

5 Nuggets Combo

$11.54
8 Nuggets Combo

8 Nuggets Combo

$14.05
12 Nuggets Combo

12 Nuggets Combo

$16.23
30 Nuggets Combo

30 Nuggets Combo

$32.58
5 Piece Wings

5 Piece Wings

$9.69
8 Piece Wings

8 Piece Wings

$14.05
12 Piece Wings

12 Piece Wings

$21.68
5 Piece Wings Combo

5 Piece Wings Combo

$14.05

Including 5 Pieces Wings, French Fries, soda drink.

8 Piece Wings Combo

8 Piece Wings Combo

$18.41

Including 8 Pieces Wings, French Fries, soda drink.

12 Piece Wings Combo

12 Piece Wings Combo

$27.13

Including 12 Pieces Wings, French Fries, soda drink.

Drinks

Strawberry Fresh

Strawberry Fresh

$5.69+
Pineapple Fresh

Pineapple Fresh

$5.69+
Banana Fresh

Banana Fresh

$5.69+
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.39+
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.39+
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.39+
Diet Cola

Diet Cola

$2.39+
Fanta

Fanta

$2.39+
Sprite

Sprite

$2.39+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.59+
Strawberry Match Milk Bubble tea

Strawberry Match Milk Bubble tea

$6.89+
Blueberry Frozen Lemonade

Blueberry Frozen Lemonade

$5.79+
Lime Frozen Lemonade

Lime Frozen Lemonade

$5.79+
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$2.39+

Yogurt Drink

$2.93

Water

$2.17

Dr Pepper

$2.93
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mediterranean kitchen by fast food casual format

Location

1144 GLENDALE GALLERIA, GLENDALE, CA 91210

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Spice Season - Glendale
orange starNo Reviews
209 W. Wilson Ave. Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Eden on Brand
orange starNo Reviews
214 North Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Yifang Fruit Tea - Glendale - YIFang Glendale
orange starNo Reviews
251 North Brand Boulevard, Unit A Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Glendale
orange starNo Reviews
239 North Brand Boulevard Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Acai Grill - Brand Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
401 n brand Blvd B160 Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Seaweed Sushi Bar - Glendale - 318 North Brand Blvd Glendale CA 91203
orange starNo Reviews
318 North Brand Boulevard Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in GLENDALE

Carousel Restaurant Glendale - Glendale
orange star4.2 • 4,719
304 N Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Octopus Japanese Restaurant - GLENDALE
orange star4.1 • 3,649
112 N. Artsakh Ave. Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Steak - BSLA
orange star4.0 • 2,408
237 S Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Burger Bar - BBBLA
orange star4.0 • 2,408
237 S Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext
Massis Kabob - Galleria Glendale
orange star4.2 • 1,490
1132 Galleria Way Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext
Chick Next Door - L.A. - 1600 E Chevy Chase Dr
orange star4.5 • 1,447
1600 E Chevy Chase Dr Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near GLENDALE
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
South Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (83 restaurants)
North Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (972 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston