A map showing the location of The Speakeasy Tavern 800 South Pacific Coast HighwayView gallery

The Speakeasy Tavern 800 South Pacific Coast Highway

review star

No reviews yet

800 South Pacific Coast Highway

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Basket of Apps

$5.00

Jalapeño Popper

$6.00

Buffalo Wings

$8.00+

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips N Cheese

$5.00

Hummus

$5.00

Nachos

$10.00

Potato Skins

$5.00

Spinach Dip

$8.00

Game Day Wings Special

Game Day Loaded Fries

$6.00

Salads

Wedge

$10.00

Garden

$5.00

Caesar

$10.00

Small Garden

$5.00

Small Caesar

$5.00

Soup

Tomato Bisque

$5.00

Favorites

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Flat Iron Steak

$21.00

Grilled Margarita Chicken

$18.00

Cedar Salmon Dinner

$20.00

Tacos

$12.00

Pork Dinner

$18.00

Sandwiches

Slider

$10.00

Speakeasy Classic

$12.00

Black n Blue Burger

$14.00

Bougie Burger

$14.00

French Dip

$16.00

Philly Cheeseteak

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

H.H. Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Flat Bread Pizzas

Flat Bread Pizza

$5.00

BBQ Chicken Flat Bread

$8.00

Garden Special Flat Bread

$8.00

Meat Lovers Flat Bread

$8.00

Supreme Flat Bread

$8.00

Spinach-Artichoke Flat Bread

$8.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Sliders

$11.00

Egg Combos

$13.00

French Toast

$12.00

Pancakes

$9.00

Pork Chop and Eggs

$15.00

NA Bevs

Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Soda Water

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Diet Red Bull

$4.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Taco Tuesday

Poke

$14.00

Shrimp

$14.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

800 South Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Perfect Storm - 1611 S. Catalina Ave Ste #150
orange starNo Reviews
1611 S. Catalina Ave #150 Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Avenue Italy Redondo - 215 Avenue I
orange star4.2 • 99
215 Avenue I Redondo beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Locale90 Neapolitan Pizza Market- Redondo Beach - Redondo Beach
orange star4.1 • 673
1718 S Catalina Ave Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Swell Deli
orange star4.6 • 140
1702 S. Catalina Ave. Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Mi Burrito Mexican Grill - Redondo Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1700 S Catalina Ave suite 101 Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Good Stuff Restaurant - Redondo Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1617 S Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 102 Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Redondo Beach

W's China Bistro - Redondo Beach
orange star4.7 • 3,720
1410 S Pacific Coast Hwy Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Bettolino Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 3,242
211 Palos Verdes Blvd Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Sea Level Restaurant and Lounge
orange star4.4 • 2,339
655 N Harbor Dr Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Hudson House
orange star4.2 • 1,504
514 N Pacific Coast Hwy Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Rod's Char-broiler
orange star4.3 • 1,415
2600 Artesia Redondo Beach, CA 90278
View restaurantnext
Kirari West - 707 N Pacific Coast Hwy
orange star4.7 • 1,318
707 N Pacific Coast Hwy Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Redondo Beach
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Torrance
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston