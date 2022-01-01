Restaurant header imageView gallery

The White Spot

review star

No reviews yet

1407 University Avenue

University, VA 22903

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Seasoned Fries
Steak & Cheese
Cheese Fries

Breakfast

2 Eggs

$6.00

Includes Toast & Jelly

3 Eggs

$7.00

Includes Toast & Jelly

Bacon & Eggs

$8.00

Includes Toast & Jelly

Country Ham & Eggs

$8.00

Includes Toast & Jelly

Ham & Eggs

$8.00

Includes Toast & Jelly

Bologna & Eggs

$8.00

Includes Toast & Jelly

Sausage & Eggs

$8.00

Includes Toast & Jelly

Sausage & Gravy

$8.00

Includes Toast & Jelly

Cheese Omelette

$8.00

Includes Toast & Jelly

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$8.00

Includes Toast & Jelly

Western Omelette

$9.00

Includes Toast & Jelly

Pancakes

$7.00

Pancakes & Sausage

$9.00

Side of Home Fries (Breakfast Only)

$4.00

Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Egg & Cheese

$6.00

Country Ham & Egg

$8.00

Ham & Egg

$7.00

Sausage & Egg

$7.00

Bologna & Egg

$7.00

Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Turkey & Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

One-Eyed Bacon Cheese

$8.00

BLT

$7.00

Club

$10.00

Reuben

$10.00

Gyro - Lamb

$10.00

Gyro - Chicken

$11.00

Chicken Filet

$9.00

Fish Filet

$9.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Bacon Cheese Dog

$7.00

Make It A Combo

$7.00

Burgers

The GUS BURGER

$7.00

The Classic White Spot Burger... A Cheeseburger with Fried Egg

Double GUS

$9.00

Motor Burger

$11.00

Double Gus plus ham

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Double Cheeseburger

$8.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.00

One-Eyed Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.00

Double One-Eye Bacon Cheese

$11.00

Hamburger

$6.00

Double Hamburger

$8.00

Veggie Burger

$8.00

Veggie GUS

$9.00

Make it a Combo

$7.00

Subs

Steak & Cheese

$11.00

Double Steak & Cheese

$14.00

Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Corned Beef

$11.00

Pastrami

$11.00

Turkey & Cheese

$11.00

Ham & Cheese

$11.00

The Tequila

$9.00

Steak, Egg, Bacon

$13.00

Make It a Combo

$7.00

Combo Platters

THE GUS SPECIAL

$12.00

Includes Fries & Drink

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Includes Fries & Drink

Chicken Tenders Only

$11.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Includes Fries & Drink

Chicken Wings Only

$11.00

Shrimp in a Basket

$14.00

Includes Fries & Drink

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Includes Fries & Drink

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Free Refill

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Free Refill

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Free Refill

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Free Refill

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Free Refill

Lemonade

$3.00

Free Refill

Iced Tea - Unsweet

$3.00

Free Refill

Hot Tea

$3.00

Free Refill

Coffee

$3.00

Free Refill

Bottled Water

$3.00

Canned Soft Drinks

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Orange/Apple Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Gatorade

$4.00

Iced Tea - Sweet

$3.00

Desserts

The GrillsWith

$7.00

2 Grilled Donuts + ice cream

Chocolate Pie

$5.00

Lemon Pie

$5.00

Apple Pie

$5.00

Apple Pie ala Mode

$7.00

Ice Cream - Vanilla

$4.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Chile Cheese Fries

$7.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Bacon

$3.00

Egg

$2.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Honey Mustard Dressing

$1.00

Sam's Hot Sauce

$1.00

Merchandise

Cotton T-Shirt

$15.00

Sportek T-Shirt

$20.00

Cap

$15.00

Apron

$25.00

Booking Fee

$100.00

Booking Fee

$50.00

Gift Cards

Gift Card - $5

$5.00

Gift Card - $10

$10.00

Gift Card - $20

$20.00

Burgers

The GUS BURGER

$7.00

The Classic White Spot Burger... A Cheeseburger with Fried Egg

Double GUS

$9.00

Motor Burger

$11.00

Double Gus plus ham

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Double Cheeseburger

$8.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.00

One-Eyed Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.00

Double One-Eye Bacon Cheese

$11.00

Hamburger

$6.00

Double Hamburger

$8.00

Veggie Burger

$8.00

Veggie GUS

$9.00

Make it a Combo

$7.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Chile Cheese Fries

$7.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Bacon

$3.00

Egg

$2.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Honey Mustard Dressing

$1.00

Sam's Hot Sauce

$1.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Egg & Cheese

$6.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Free Refill

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Free Refill

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Free Refill

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Free Refill

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Free Refill

Lemonade

$3.00

Free Refill

Iced Tea - Unsweet

$3.00

Free Refill

Hot Tea

$3.00

Free Refill

Coffee

$3.00

Free Refill

Bottled Water

$3.00

Canned Soft Drinks

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Orange/Apple Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Gatorade

$4.00

Iced Tea - Sweet

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Classic diner located on The Corner adjacent to The University of Virginia known for The Gusburger

Website

Location

1407 University Avenue, University, VA 22903

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Corner Juice (UVA Corner)
orange star4.6 • 149
1509 University Ave Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Farm Bell Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1209 W Main Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Asado Wing and Taco Company - 1327 W Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
1327 W Main Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 1400 Wertland St
orange star4.7 • 572
1400 Wertland St Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Sammy's On The Corner
orange starNo Reviews
1427 University Avenue Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Pronto!
orange starNo Reviews
104 14th St. NW Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in University

The Local
orange star4.4 • 2,764
824 Hinton Avenue Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Monsoon Siam
orange star4.7 • 2,409
113 W Market St Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Charlottesville
orange star4.7 • 2,257
1114 Emmet Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Maya
orange star4.5 • 2,219
633 West Main Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Beer Run
orange star4.4 • 1,429
156 Carlton Rd Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
South Street Brewery - 106 W South St.
orange star4.5 • 1,214
106 W South St. Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near University
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston