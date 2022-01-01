Roots Natural Kitchen imageView gallery

Roots Natural Kitchen 1400 Wertland St

572 Reviews

$

1400 Wertland St

Charlottesville, VA 22903

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Southern
El Jefe

Signature Grain Bowls

El Jefe

El Jefe

$16.25

Primary Base: Brown Rice Secondary Base: Kale Ingredients: Black Beans, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips, Avocado Dressings: Cilantro Lime Grilled Item: Chicken

Balboa

Balboa

$17.25

Primary Base: Brown Rice Ingredients: Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Charred Corn, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips, Lime Pickled Onion, Avocado Dressings: Lemon Tahini, Caesar (& a dash of Frank's Red Hot) Grilled Item: 1.5x Chicken

Southern

Southern

$15.50

Primary Base: Roots Rice Secondary Base: Kale Ingredients: Chickpeas, Roasted Broccoli, Charred Corn, Lime Pickled Onion, White Cheddar Dressings: Lemon Tahini Grilled Item: BBQ Tofu

Apollo

Apollo

$15.50

Primary Base: Brown Rice Secondary Base: Spinach Ingredients: Chickpeas, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips Dressings: Lemon Za'atar Grilled Item: Chicken

Mad Bowl

Mad Bowl

$15.00

Primary Base: Brown Rice Secondary Base: Spinach Ingredients: Cannellini Beans, Roasted Broccoli, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Shaved Parmesan Dressings: Pesto Vinaigrette & Basil Balsamic Grilled Item: Mushrooms

Roots Bowl

Roots Bowl

$15.00

Primary Base: Roots Rice Secondary Base: Spinach Ingredients: 2x Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Pita Chips, Dried Cranberries Dressings: Lemon Tahini Grilled Item: None Included

Signature Salads

Pesto Caesar Salad

Pesto Caesar Salad

$15.45

Primary Base: Kale Secondary Base: Bulgur Ingredients: Grape Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan, Lime Pickled Onions, Pita Chips Dressings: Pesto Vinaigrette & Caesar Grilled Item: Chicken

Mayweather Salad

Mayweather Salad

$16.25

Primary Base: Kale Secondary Base: Bulgur Ingredients: Roasted Beets, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Avocado Dressings: Lemon Tahini & Pesto Vinaigrette Grilled Item: Chicken

Corner Cobb Salad

Corner Cobb Salad

$16.25

Arcadian Mix, with Kale, Roots Rice, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Avocado, and Hard-boiled Egg; Greek Feta dressing and Grilled Chicken

Tamari Salad

Tamari Salad

$16.25

Primary Base: Kale and Brown Rice Ingredients: Roasted Broccoli, Red Onion, Pickled Carrots, Cabbage, Pickled Jalapenos, Almonds Dressing: MIso Ginger Grilled Item: Red Chili Miso Tofu

Signature Wraps

El Jefe Wrap

El Jefe Wrap

$12.95

Brown Rice, with Kale, Black beans, Red onions, Corn, Feta, Pita chips, Avocado; Cilantro Lime dressing & Grilled Chicken

Pesto Caesar Wrap

Pesto Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Kale, with Bulgur, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Lime-Pickled Onions, Pita Chips; Pesto Vinaigrette & Caesar Dressing and Grilled Chicken -- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Southern Wrap

Southern Wrap

$12.95

Roots Rice, with Kale, Chickpeas, Roasted Broccoli, Corn, Cheddar, Lim-Pickled Onions; Lemon Tahini dressing & Grilled BBQ Tofu -- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Balboa Wrap

Balboa Wrap

$12.95

Brown Rice, with Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Corn, Feta, Pita chips, Avocado, Lime-Pickled Onions; Lemon Tahini & Caesar dressing with a dash of Frank's Red Hot; & 1.5x Grilled Chicken -- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Mayweather Wrap

Mayweather Wrap

$12.95

Kale, with bulgur, Roasted Beets, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Avocado; Lemon Tahini & Pesto Vinaigrette dressing & Grilled Chicken -- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Apollo Wrap

Apollo Wrap

$12.95

Brown Rice, with Spinach, Chickpeas, Red onions, Cucumber, Feta, Pita chips; Lemon Za'atar dressing & Grilled Chicken-- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Cobb Wrap

Cobb Wrap

$12.95

Arcadian Mix, with Kale, Roots Rice, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Corn, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Avocado, Hard-boiled egg; Greek Feta dressing & Grilled Chicken -- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Tamari Wrap

Tamari Wrap

$12.95

Kale & Brown Rice, with Roasted Broccoli, Carrots, Cabbage, Pickled Jalapeños, Red Onion, Toasted Almonds; Miso Ginger Dressing & Red Chili Miso Tofu-- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Mad Wrap

Mad Wrap

$12.95

Brown Rice, with Spinach, Cannellini beans, Roasted Broccoli,Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Red Onion; Basil Balsamic & Pesto Vinaigrette dressing & Grilled Mushrooms-- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Roots Wrap

Roots Wrap

$12.95

Roots Rice, with Spinach, 2x Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Red Onions, Goat Cheese, Pita Chips, Dried Cranberries; Lemon Tahini Dressing -- all mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Comes with no grill item (optional: add chicken, tofu, or mushrooms).

Create Your Own

Create your own bowl! Choose your bases, ingredients, dressing, and a grill item if you'd like.
Create Your Own Bowl

Create Your Own Bowl

$13.25
Create Your Own Wrap

Create Your Own Wrap

$10.95

Create Your Own Wrap! Choose your bases, ingredients, dressing and an item from the grill. Mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Create Your Own Veggie Wrap (No Grilled Item)

Create Your Own Veggie Wrap (No Grilled Item)

$8.95

Create Your Own Wrap! Choose your bases, ingredients, dressing. This item does NOT include a grill item (protein). Mixed and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Create Your Own Veggie Bowl (No Grilled Item)

Create Your Own Veggie Bowl (No Grilled Item)

$10.25

Create Your Own Bowl! Choose your bases, ingredients, and dressings. This item does NOT include an item from the grill.

Drinks

Lemon Seltzer

Lemon Seltzer

$1.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
Spindrift - Half & Half

Spindrift - Half & Half

$2.00
Spindrift - Berry Variety Flavor

Spindrift - Berry Variety Flavor

$2.00
Roots Flavored Teas (Choose Flavor)

Roots Flavored Teas (Choose Flavor)

$3.50

Our newest drink! We now make and bottle our own tea at Roots. Refreshing and naturally sweetened. • Blackberry Black Tea - 30 cal, 7g sugar • Hibiscus Green Tea - 30 cal, 7g sugar • Half Tea / Half Lemonade - 55 cal, 13g sugar

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1400 Wertland St, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Directions

Roots Natural Kitchen image

