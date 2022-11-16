Restaurant header imageView gallery

The View at Morgan Hill

234 Reviews

$$

100 Clubhouse Dr

Easton, PA 18042

Order Again

Popular Items

Santa Fe Wrap
The Shroomin
Harvest Quinoa Salad

Appetizers

Harvest Hummus

$10.00

Pumpkin Seed Crumble, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Grilled Pita

The View Quesadilla

$13.00

Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Sweet Corn Salsa, Rotisserie Chicken.

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$12.00

Shredded Lettuce, Corn Salsa, Green Onion

Loaded Bavarian Pretzels

$12.00

Cheddar Jack, Garlic Butter, Bacon, Scallions, Dijon Aioli

Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

Marinara, Sun-Dried Tomato Tapenade

Warm Brie

$12.00

Cinnamon Apple Bacon Compote, Grilled Baguette

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Roasted Garlic Aioli, Parmesan

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Provolone, Swiss

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$13.00

House-Made, Sriracha Aioli, Fresh Herbs

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Hot & Honey

Fried Pierogies

$10.00

Sauteed Onions, Caramelized Bacon

Pot Stickers

$12.00

Shaved Parmesan, Marinara

Classic Wings

$16.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Salads

Granny Smith Apple Salad

$11.00

Candied Walnuts, Bleu Cheese, Maple-Balsamic Vinaigrette

House Salad

$9.00

Carrots, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomatoes

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Croutons, Classic Caesar Dressing

Harvest Quinoa Salad

$11.00

Red Onion, Roasted Butternut Squash, Apple, Arugula, Mixed Greens, Craisins, Lemon Vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Arugula, Prosciutto, Sherry Viniagrette

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Provolone Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Baked Roll

Santa Fe Wrap

$12.00

Chicken, Chipotle Mayo, Pico de Gallo, Pepper Jack, Romaine Lettuce

Reuben

$13.00

Marble Rye, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, Swiss Cheese

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Cilantro Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato

Chicken Apple Melt

$13.00

Cranberry Aioli, Brie, Arugula

Roasted Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Provolone, Dijon Aioli, Caramelized Onions, Sweet Pickles

Tacos

Fried Avocado Taco

$11.00

Chipotle Aioli, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Lettuce

Grilled Chicken Taco

$12.00

Chipotle Aioli, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Lettuce

Cajun Shrimp Taco

$13.00

Chipotle Aioli, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Lettuce

Burgers

The Classic

$12.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion

The Shroomin

$14.00

Mushrooms, Bacon, Garlic Aioli, Swiss

The View Burger

$15.00

Bacon Jam, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Red Onions.

Chef's Burger

$15.00

Crispy Provolone, Pancetta, Pesto Aioli, Roasted Peppers

The Beyond Burger

$16.00

Vegan Mayo

Entrees

10 oz. Strip Steak

$29.00

Cheddar Mashed Potatoes, Chef's Vegetable, Demi

The View Meatloaf

$19.00

Mashed Potatoes, Chef's Vegetable, Gravy

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Cavatappi, Old Bay Breadcrumbs, Mozzarella Parmesan Cheese Sauce

Buffalo Mac Skillet

$17.00

Cavatappi, Housemade Cheese Sauce, Breadcrumbs

Smoked Salmon Pasta

$20.00

Capers, Dill, Lemon, Spaghetti, Shaved Parmesan

Chicken Osso Bucco

$21.00

Barley, Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Craisins, Roasted Mushrooms, Chicken Jus

Autumn Gnocchi

$19.00

Brussel Sprouts, Craisins, Roasted Butternut Squash, Walnut Crumble, Sage Cream Sauce

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$21.00

Meyer Lemon Barley, Chef's Vegetable, Fire Roasted Green Tomatillo Verde

Pork Ragu Pasta

$20.00

Cavatappi, Roasted Butternut, Spinach, Shaved Parmesan

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$5.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$8.00

Kids Buttered Linguine

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

Kids Ice Cream

$1.00

Sides

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side O Rings

$3.00

Side Sweet Fries

$3.00

Side Veg

$3.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markRomantic
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Let The View at Morgan Hill take care of all your takeout needs!

Website

Location

100 Clubhouse Dr, Easton, PA 18042

Directions

