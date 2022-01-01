The Westside Local imageView gallery

The Westside Local 1663 Summit St

1,983 Reviews

$$

1663 Summit St

Kansas City, MO 64108

Localities

Brie

$4.00

Castelvetrano Olives

$4.00

Deviled Eggs

Toasted Sourdough

$2.50

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Fritters

$6.50

Country Ham

$4.00

Hemme Bros Black Pepper Cheddar

$4.00

Hemme Bros Herbed Quark Cheese

$4.00

House Dill Pickle Spears

$3.00

Pumpkin Bread

$6.50

Hummus Locality

$4.50

Kale Salad

Pita Locality

$2.50

Port Salute

$4.00

Roasted Beets

$3.50Out of stock

Side House Chips

$3.50

Side Of Crostini

$2.50

Spicy Pickles

$3.00

Tillamook Cheddar

$4.00

Heirloom Tomato

$3.50

Broadway Sausage

$4.50

Starters

Cheese Board

$18.00

Chef's Board

$27.00

Elote Tots

$14.00

Good Sprouts

$11.00

Hummus Plate

$13.50

Pint of Fries

$9.00

Poblano Spinach Dip

$13.50

Fried Shrooms

$12.00

Sausage & Pretzel Board

$13.50

Salads / Soups

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$5.00

Bowl Tomato Soup

$5.00

Kale Salad

$7.00+

Arugula Salad

$7.00+

Steak Salad

$19.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$14.50

Cajun Burger

$16.50

Hummus Vegan Burger

$14.50

Jalapeno Jam Burger

$17.50

Summit Burger

$15.50

Veggie Burger

$14.50

Fried Portabello Sammy

$15.50

Turkey Sandwich

$16.50

Sriracha Chicken Sammy

$16.50

Blue Cheese Burger

$16.50

Reuben

$15.50

Kale Wrap

$11.00

Entrees

Blackened Salmon

$26.00

Thai Chicken

$22.00

Garlic Cream Pasta

$21.00

Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Steak

$32.00

Seasonal Quinoa

$17.50

Tacos

$17.00

Veggie Pasta

$16.50

Broc Beef Bowl

$18.00

Feesh + Cheeps

$17.00

Short Rib

$28.00

Pot Pie

$18.00

Quesobirria

$17.00Out of stock

Red Snapper

$26.00Out of stock

Sides

Add Onion

$0.50

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Bacon

$2.50

Side Beyond Vegan Sausage

$6.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Side Burger Patty

$8.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Fresh Fruit

$2.50

Side Grilled Ham

$4.50

Side Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Side Maple Tahini

$0.50

Side of Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

$0.50

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side of Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side of Salt N Pepper Tots

$5.00

Side of Vegan Fries

$5.00

Side of Vegetables

$3.50

Side Salmon

$7.00

Side Steak

$9.00

Side VEGAN Black Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side VOD 2.0

$5.00

Xtra Salad Slaw-Double It

$2.00

Desserts

Pumpkin Bread

$6.50

Pumpkin Bread W/ Ice Cream

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Fritters

$6.50

Fritters W/ Ice Cream

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.50

Choc PB Vegan Ice Crm

$6.00

Choc PB Ice Crm

$6.00

Mixed Berry Crisp

$11.00Out of stock

Beer

Martin City Abbey

$8.00

Athletic Brewing-Cerveza Non-Alcoholic

$6.00

Boulevard-Tank 7

$9.00

Boulevard-Wheat

$6.00

Technical XTC Pilsner

$7.00

CinderBlock IPA

$7.00

Crane Brewing

$7.00

Prairie Seasick Crocodile

$6.00

KC Bier Dunk

$7.00

Yoga Pants

$6.00

High Life

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Cider

$7.00

House Brew Stout

$7.00

Stockyard Black IPA

$7.00

Mothers Brewery-3 Blind Mice

$6.00

2 Pitchers Radler

$6.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Stockyards Cerveza

$5.00

Loyal Hemp Mango

$8.00

Clearstate Key Lime

$6.00

Companion Kombucha

$4.50

Employee Loyal Hemp

$4.47

Mothers Imperial Stout

$11.00

Torn Label-Alpha Pale Ale

$6.00

Cocktails

Andromeda

$11.00+Out of stock

Beet Cachaca / Elderflower / Mint Syrup / Lime / Grapefruit

Blood Moon

$13.00Out of stock

Bourbon / China China / Aperol / Sherry / Blood Orange / House #2 Bitters

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Stout Bloody Mix / Chili-Salt Rim / Olives / Citrus (Vegan/Gluten-Free)

Butterfly Nebula

$13.00

Butterfly Pea and Rose Gin / Cassis / Cava / Honey /Lemon

Eclipse

$12.00Out of stock

Bourbon / Aperol / China China / Sherry / Blood Orange Syrup / House #2 Bitters

Irish Coffee

$10.00

KC BFK

$12.00

Milky Way

$13.00

PB Fat Washed Dark Rum / Averna / Cacao / Caramelized Banana Coconut Milk

Mimosa

$9.00+

Quasar

$11.00+

Don Q / Pineapple Liqueur / Celery Shrub / Lime / Simple

Sangria

$10.00+

Stardust

$13.00

Lychee Vodka / Lillet Blanc / Plum Soju

Yardbird

$9.00

Westside Cocktail

$10.00+

Lunazul Blanco Tequila / Cilantro Syrup / Lime

Sidecar

$10.00

Yamakonami

$11.00+

The Fae

$12.00+

Mayahuel

$12.00+

Baba Jagodowa

$12.00

The Valkyries

$12.00

Dionysus

$13.00

Kaldi

$14.00

Avalon

$11.00

Cordials

Aperol

$7.00

Averna

$9.00

Baileys

$8.00

Cafe Amaro

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Cardamaro

$9.00

Chartreuse [Green]

$8.00

Chartreuse [Yellow]

$8.00

Cynar 70

$9.00

Disaronno [Amaretto]

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Fernet Mentha

$7.00

Five Farms Irish Cream

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Kubler Absinthe

$9.00

Montenagro

$8.00

Pimms

$7.00

Gins

Broker's

$7.00

Builder's

$8.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

Rieger Gin

$8.00

Uncle Val's

$9.00

Empress Gin

$8.00

Red Wine

Corkage

$25.00

Folonari Montepulciano

$8.00

Hybrid Pinot Noir

Poppy Cabernet Sauvignon

Dos Fincas Malbec

Vidigal Vinho Tinto

North by Northwest-Reserve Cab

$45.00

Amigoni Estate Vineyards 'Urban Cépages'-Resereve Red

$45.00

Mon Coeur, Cotes-Du-Rhone-Reserve Red

$45.00

Lambrusco

$45.00

Gundlach Bundschu, 'Mountain Cuvee'-Reserve Red

$50.00

Bedrock, Old Vine Zinfandel-Reserve Zin

$50.00

Rum

Don Q Cristal

$7.00

Gosling's Black Seal

$8.00

Novo Fogo Cachaca

$9.00

Paranubes

$9.00

Plantation Dark

$8.00

Sailor Jerry's Spiced

$8.00

Plantation Pineapple

$8.00

Scotch

Dalwhinnie 15yr

$13.00

Dewars White

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$16.00

Laphroaig

$13.00

Oban 14yr

$14.00

Arran 10yr

$12.00

Sparkling Wine

Pol Clement Brut

Pol Clement Sparkling Rose

Giancarlo Prosecco

Lambrusco Secco

$45.00

GLS Lamby

$12.00

Taittinger, Brut Champagne-Reserve Bubble

$70.00

Pierre Sparr, Cremant D'Alsace , Brut Rose --Reserve Bubble

$50.00

Quercioli, Medici Ermet, Dolce Reggiano Lambrusco--Reserve Bubble

$45.00

Corkage

$25.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Cimmaron (well)

$7.00

Del Maguey Crema

$9.00

Del Maguey Vida

$9.00

Madre Espadin Mezcal

$9.00

Tequila Ocho Plata

$9.00

Tequila Ocho Repo

$10.00

Vodka

Chopin

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Nue Vodka

$7.00

Tito's

$8.00

Whiskey

Angels Envy

$9.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$9.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

JTS Brown (Well)

$7.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Rieger Whiskey

$8.00

Ritenhouse Rye

$9.00

Willet Reserve

$10.00

Old Overholt Rye

$7.00

Sons Of Erin

$8.00

White Wine / Rose

Folonari Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Marques Still Rose

Mr. Pink Still Rose

$35.00+

Sauv Blanc

$11.00+

Hybrid Chardonnay

Curator White Blend

Hopler Gruner Vet

$12.00+

Pfeffingen 2019, Dry Riesling - Reserve White

$45.00

Château Lamothe de Haux, Bordeaux Blanc

$45.00

Corkage

$25.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Half tea / Half lemonade

Bottle Water

$1.00

Canned Soda

$2.50

Coke Products

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Blipp Roasters Coffee

Iced Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

Lemonade/Limeade

$3.00

Fresh squeezed to order

Mocktails

N/A "cocktails"

Refill Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Refill Lemonade/Limeade

$2.00

Perrier Soda Water

$3.50

Boylan Root Beer

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Virgin Bloody

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Add Proteins

Add Bacon

$2.00

Add Beyond Patty

$8.00

Add Beyond Sausage

$6.00

Add Burger Patty

$8.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Salmon

$6.00

Add Steak

$9.00

Add Sauces

Ketchup

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Black Garlic Aioli

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Dijon Mustard

Steak Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Maple Tahini

$0.50

Vegan Black Garlic

Garlic Spread

$0.50

Lemon Basil

$0.50

Vegan Lemon Basil

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Sweet Chili Aioli

$0.50

Add Extras

Add Extra Kale Slaw

$1.50

Add Fresh Jalapeno

$0.50

Add Pickled Jalapeno

$0.50

Side Parm

$0.50

Blacken It!!!

Add Tomato(not heirloom)

$0.50

Add Onion-Raw

$0.50

Add Onion-Grilled

$1.00

Add Avocado

$2.00

Add Vegan Cheese

$2.00

Side of Guac

$3.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
The Westside Local image

