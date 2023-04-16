Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Whiskey Biscuit

3299 S Broadway Unit A

Englewood, CO 80113

FOOD

Appetizers

Jalapeno Popper Dip

$12.50

baked cream cheese blended with cheddar cheese and bacon, topped with jalapeño jam, served with grilled sourdough bread

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

fried green tomatoes with bacon ribbons and sauce

Fried Pickle Chips

$10.00

served with a southwestern remoulade

Wings

$15.50

wings with your choice of sauce: Honey-Siracha (Subject to availability), Traditional, BBQ, Teriyaki, or

Green Chili Fries

$12.00

French fries smothered in our homemade pork green chili, shredded cheddar cheese, and a drizzle of chipotle ranch

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

fried crispy, drizzled with pomegranate reduction, goat cheese and pepitas

Basket of Fries

$8.50

Pretzel Bites

$12.00

warm, soft pretzel bites buttered and topped with salt. Served with homemade Denver Beer Co. beer cheese sauce and honey mustard

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

a creamy cheese blend mixed with grilled chicken and our traditional Buffalo wing sauce. Served warm with crisp tortilla chips

Salads

1/2 Simple Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cheddar, croutons

Full Simple Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cheddar, croutons

1/2 Cobb Salad

$7.00

mixed greens, hard-boiled egg, diced ham, bleu cheese crumbles, onions, tomatoes and cucumbers with dressing of choice

Full Cobb Salad

$12.50

mixed greens, hard-boiled egg, diced ham, bleu cheese crumbles, onions, tomatoes and cucumbers with dressing of choice

Taco Salad

$15.00

taco seasoned beef* on crisp romaine lettuce, avocado, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo and shredded cheddar. Served with fried Raquelitas red chile tortilla chips. (can be served as a wrap)

Cup Green Chili

$6.00

a hearty cup of our homemade southwest pork green chili served with 1 warm flour tortilla

Bowl Green Chili

$11.50

a hearty bowl of our homemade southwest pork green chili served with 2 warm flour tortillas

Burgers & Sandwiches

Chicken Club

$17.00

grilled marinated chicken breast, whiskey glazed bacon, tomato, mixed greens, avocado, and ranch on a toasted brioche bun

Ribeye Philly

$17.50Out of stock

6oz. of shaved ribeye steak sautéed with roasted red pepper and caramelized onions. Topped with cilantro mayo, and melty Havarti cheese on a hoagie roll with Au jus on the side

Fried Green BLT

$15.50

smokey crisp bacon, crunchy lettuce and our crispy fried green tomatoes with a southwestern remoulade on sourdough

Classic Cheese Burger

$15.00

LTO, mayo, choice of cheese on toasted brioche bun

Jalapeno Dip Burger

$16.00

a duo of cheddar and cream cheese, crispy jalapeños, and smokey bacon served with a side of our jalapeño jam

Bacon Mushroom Burger

$16.00

sautéed seasoned mushrooms and onions with blue cheese and bacon on a whiskey-glazed patty

The Slopper

$16.00

Open face burger topped with our house made green chili, melted cheddar, cilantro-lime sour cream and surrounded by our fries

Cow & Chicken

$18.50

an all beef patty & a crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast, LTO, mayo and choice of cheese. For those of you with a big mouth and a big appetite

Tuesday Burger Special

$15.00Out of stock

The Weekly Burger inspiration from our crew

Entrees

Avocado Toast

$14.00

fresh avocado on Texas toast topped with an egg, 2 slices of bacon, greens and tomatoes on the side

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

A delicious hot biscuit smothered with our hearty bacon & sausage gravy and served with fried potatoes

Breakfast Burrito

$15.50

scrambled eggs and fried potatoes with your choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage or Avocado wrapped in a red chile tortilla and smothered in green chili or country gravy

Cajun Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

2 warm soft flour tortillas filled with cajun-seasoned sauteed shrimp, a mexican inspired coleslaw, and topped with a sweet and spicy aioli

French Toast

$9.50

lightly battered and fried Texas toast served with fresh fruit

Fried Chicken and Gravy

$16.00

crispy buttermilk fried chicken and our famous french fried potatoes smothered in a hearty bacon & sausage gravy

Heart Stopper

$15.50

fried potatoes with ham, bacon, sausage, gravy, and 2 eggs any style. Then smothered in melty cheddar cheese. (no modifications or substitutions to this dish) (( not for the faint of heart ))

Mac and Cheese

$14.00

pasta covered in our rich smoked Gouda cheese sauce, topped with parsley $14 (GFO) add: bacon for $3, or a chicken breast grilled or fried $4.5

Monte Cristo

$16.00

ham and creamy Havarti cheese on Texas toast dipped and fried in French toast batter. Take a breath, read that again. Served with syrup and a side of fried potatoes

Sauteed Veggie Medley

$14.50

a delicious mix of sautéed garlic, onions, carrots, squash, spinach and sun-dried tomatoes. Served with quinoa and finished with fresh lemon juice

Traditional Breakfast

$11.00

the classics: two eggs your way, fried potatoes, and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage. Served with toast (sausage only available weekend mornings)

Special 10

$10.00

Special 11

$11.00

Special 12

$12.00

Special 13

$13.00

Special 14

$14.00

Special 15

$15.00

Special 16

$16.00

Special 17

$17.00

Special 18

$18.00

Special 19

$19.00

Special 20

$20.00

Special 25

$25.00

SIDES

SD 2 Egg

$3.00

SD Avocado

$2.00

SD Bacon

$3.00

SD Biscuit & Gravy

$8.00

SD Biscuit

$5.00

SD Chicken

$6.00

SD Flour Tortilla

$1.50

SD Fries

$5.00

SD Chips

$2.00

SD Mac & Cheese

$5.00

SD Fruit

$5.00

SD Ham

$4.00

SD Gravy

$4.50

SD Veggies

$5.00

SD Sausage

$3.00

SD Toast

$2.00

Popper Toast

$3.50

GF Popper Toast

$4.50

SD French Toast

$6.00

Kid/Dessert

Kid Soda

Kid Milk

Kid Juice

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid Corn Dogs

$7.00

Kid Hamburger

$7.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Ice Cream

$1.25

Chocolate Mousse

$12.00Out of stock

Served with whipped cream and fresh strawberry

Strawberry Cream Cheese Wontons

$11.00

Handmade crispy wontons filled with strawberry cream cheese, with a couple dollops of lime curd

Dessert Pretzels

$12.00

Soft, warm pretzel bites tossed in cinnamon and sugar and served with a side of our whiskey glaze dipping sauce

DRINK

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Bear Creek Vodka

$7.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$6.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$6.00

Haku Vodka

$6.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli Blue

$7.00

Stoli Citros

$7.00

Stoli Orange

$7.00

Stoli Raspberry

$7.00

Stoli Vanilla

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Wheatley

$6.00

DBL Well Vodka

$10.00

DBL Bear Creek Rye Vodka

$12.00

DBL Belvedere

$16.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy Peach

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$10.00

DBL Haku Vodka

$10.00

DBL Ketel One

$14.00

DBL Stoli

$12.00

DBL Stoli Blue

$12.00

DBL Stoli Citros

$12.00

DBL Stoli Raspberry

$12.00

DBL Stoli Vanilla

$12.00

DBL Titos

$12.00

DBL Wheatley

$10.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Aviation

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.50

Leopolds Navy Strength

$9.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Roku

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.50

DBL Well Gin

$10.00

DBL Aviation

$12.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$15.00

DBL Leopolds Navy Strength

$16.00

DBL Hendricks

$20.00

DBL Roku

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray

$15.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bear Creek Spiced

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Myers Dark

$7.00

DBL Well Rum

$10.00

DBL Bacardi

$10.00

DBL Bear Creek Spiced

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.00

DBL Myers

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Casa Migos Blanco

$13.00Out of stock

Casa Migos Reposado

$15.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$11.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$13.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$16.00

Espolon Silver

$8.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$11.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$15.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$21.00

Organic 3 Anejo

$16.50

Siete Leguas Blanco

$12.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$14.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$15.00

Aprendiz Mexcal

$8.00

DBL Well Tequila

$10.00

DBL Casa Migos Blanco

DBL Casa Migos Repo

DBL Don Fulano Blanco

DBL Don Fulano Reposado

DBL Don Fulano Anejo

DBL Espolon

DBL Fortaleza Blanco

DBL Fortaleza Repo

DBL Fortaleza Anejo

DBL Organic 3 Anejo

DBL Siete Leguas Blanco

DBL Siete Leguas Repo

DBL Siete Leguas Anejo

DBL Aprendiz Mexcal

Bourbon

Well Bourbon

$6.00

Angels Envy

$12.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Bardstown Fusion

$11.00

Bardstown Discovery

$27.00

Bardstown Prisoner

$27.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Blantons

$13.00

Bombergers

$22.00

Bowman Brothers Small Batch

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Eagle Rare

$8.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$13.00Out of stock

EH Taylor Single Barrel

$19.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$8.00

Elmer T Lee

$19.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$8.00

Four Roses SMB Select

$14.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$11.00

Garrison Bros

$15.00

Garrison Bros Cowboy

$55.00

Garrison Bros HoneyDew

$17.00

Garrison Bros Laguna Madre

$75.00

Garrison Bros Balmorhea

$38.00

Garrison Bros Guadalupe

$33.00

Hancock Reserve

$13.00

Henry McKenna SglBbl

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

John J Bowman

$14.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Michters Sour Mash

$9.00

Michters American

$9.00

Michters Bourbon

$9.00

Old Forester 100proof

$8.00

Old Forester 1897

$11.50

Old Forester 1910

$13.00

Old Forester 1920

$13.00

Shenks Sour Mash

$16.00

Smoke Wagon Small Batch

$12.00

Smoke Wagon Straight

$11.00

Smoke Wagon UCUF

$15.00

Uncle Nearest

$8.00

Van Winkle 10

$45.00

Van Winkle 12

$55.00

Weller 12

$20.00

Weller Reserve

$7.00

Weller Single BBL

$45.00

Weller Antique 107

$16.00Out of stock

Weller Full Proof

$28.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Woodford Double Oak

$12.00

Wyoming Whiskey

$9.00

Yellowstone

$8.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Bourbon DBLS

DBL Well Bourbon

$10.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$16.00

Well Bourbon

$10.00

DBL Bardstown Fusion

$20.00

DBL Bardstown Discovery

$50.00

DBL Bardstown Prisoner

$50.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$16.00

DBL Blantons

$24.00

DBL Bombergers

$42.00

DBL Bowman Brothers Small Batch

$14.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$12.00

DBL Bulleit

$12.00

DBL Eagle Rare

$14.00

DBL EH Taylor Small Batch

$24.00

DBL EH Taylor Single Barrel

$36.00

DBL Elijah Craig Bourbon

$14.00

DBL Elmer T Lee

$36.00

DBL Four Roses Small Batch

$14.00

DBL Four Roses SMB Select

$26.00

DBL Four Roses Single Barrel

$20.00

DBL Garrison Bros

$28.00

DBL Garrison Bros Cowboy

$105.00

DBL Garrison Bros HoneyDew

$32.00

DBL Garrison Bros Laguna Madre

$145.00

DBL Garrison Bros Balmorhea

$74.00

DBL Garrison Bros Guadalupe

$64.00

DBL Hancock Reserve

$24.00

DBL Henry McKenna SglBbl

$24.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL John J Bowman

$26.00

DBL Knob Creek

$20.00

DBL Makers Mark

$14.00

DBL Michters Sour Mash

$16.00

DBL Michters American

$16.00

DBL Michters Bourbon

$16.00

DBL Old Forester 100proof

$14.00

DBL Old Forester 1897

$21.00

DBL Old Forester 1910

$24.00

DBL Old Forester 1920

$24.00

DBL Shenks Sour Mash

$29.00

DBL Smoke Wagon Small Batch

$22.00

DBL Smoke Wagon Straight

$20.00

DBL Smoke Wagon UCUF

$28.00

DBL Uncle Nearest

$14.00

DBL Van Winkle 10

$88.00

DBL Van Winkle 12

$108.00

DBL Weller 12

$38.00

DBL Weller Reserve

$12.00

DBL Weller Single BBL

$88.00

DBL Weller Antique 107

$32.00

DBL Weller Full Proof

$54.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$16.00

DBL Woodford Double Oak

$22.00

DBL Wyoming Whiskey

$16.00

DBL Yellowstone

$14.00

CO Whiskey

291 Single Barrel BBN

$14.00

291 Single Barrel RYE

$14.00

291 Small Batch BBN

$11.00

291 Small Batch RYE

$11.00

291 E Series

$19.00

Axe & Oak Rye

$12.00

Bear Creek Straight Bourbon

$13.00

Boulder Peated

$12.00Out of stock

Boulder Port Cask

$12.00

Boulder Amer Single Malt

$9.00

Breck Bourbon

$10.00

Breck Port Cask

$12.00

DeerHammer Hickory

$9.00

Laws Four Grain

$11.00

Laws Bonded BBN

$15.00

Laws San Luis RYE

$12.00

Laws Bonded RYE

$15.00

Laws Origins

$25.00

Laws Cognac BBN

$15.00

Laws Bonded Malt

$15.00

Rocker Bbn

$10.00

Rocker Port Cask

$12.00

Stranahans

$11.00

Stranahans Sherry

$16.00

Tin Cup

$7.00

DBL 291 Single Barrel BBN

$26.00

DBL 291 Single Barrel RYE

$26.00

DBL 291 Small Batch BBN

$20.00

DBL 291 Small Batch RYE

$20.00

DBL 291 E Series

$36.00

DBL Axe & Oak Rye

$22.00

DBL Bear Creek Rye

$20.00

DBL Boulder Peated

$22.00

DBL Boulder Port Cask

$22.00

DBL Boulder Amer Single Malt

$16.00

DBL Breck Bourbon

$18.00

DBL Breck Port Cask

$22.00

DBL DeerHammer Hickory

$16.00

DBL Laws Four Grain

$20.00

DBL Laws Bonded BBN

$28.00

DBL Laws San Luis RYE

$22.00

DBL Laws Bonded RYE

$28.00

DBL Laws Origins

$48.00

DBL Laws Cognac BBN

$28.00

DBL Laws Bonded Malt

$28.00

DBL Rocker Bbn

$18.00

DBLRocker Port Cask

$22.00

DBL Stranahans

$20.00

DBL Stranahans Sherry

$30.00

DBL Tin Cup

$12.00

CO Whiskey DBLS

DBL 291 Single Barrel BBN

$26.00

DBL 291 Single Barrel RYE

$26.00

DBL 291 Small Batch BBN

$20.00