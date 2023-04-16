The Whiskey Biscuit
FOOD
Appetizers
Jalapeno Popper Dip
baked cream cheese blended with cheddar cheese and bacon, topped with jalapeño jam, served with grilled sourdough bread
Fried Green Tomatoes
fried green tomatoes with bacon ribbons and sauce
Fried Pickle Chips
served with a southwestern remoulade
Wings
wings with your choice of sauce: Honey-Siracha (Subject to availability), Traditional, BBQ, Teriyaki, or
Green Chili Fries
French fries smothered in our homemade pork green chili, shredded cheddar cheese, and a drizzle of chipotle ranch
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
fried crispy, drizzled with pomegranate reduction, goat cheese and pepitas
Basket of Fries
Pretzel Bites
warm, soft pretzel bites buttered and topped with salt. Served with homemade Denver Beer Co. beer cheese sauce and honey mustard
Buffalo Chicken Dip
a creamy cheese blend mixed with grilled chicken and our traditional Buffalo wing sauce. Served warm with crisp tortilla chips
Salads
1/2 Simple Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cheddar, croutons
Full Simple Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cheddar, croutons
1/2 Cobb Salad
mixed greens, hard-boiled egg, diced ham, bleu cheese crumbles, onions, tomatoes and cucumbers with dressing of choice
Full Cobb Salad
mixed greens, hard-boiled egg, diced ham, bleu cheese crumbles, onions, tomatoes and cucumbers with dressing of choice
Taco Salad
taco seasoned beef* on crisp romaine lettuce, avocado, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo and shredded cheddar. Served with fried Raquelitas red chile tortilla chips. (can be served as a wrap)
Cup Green Chili
a hearty cup of our homemade southwest pork green chili served with 1 warm flour tortilla
Bowl Green Chili
a hearty bowl of our homemade southwest pork green chili served with 2 warm flour tortillas
Burgers & Sandwiches
Chicken Club
grilled marinated chicken breast, whiskey glazed bacon, tomato, mixed greens, avocado, and ranch on a toasted brioche bun
Ribeye Philly
6oz. of shaved ribeye steak sautéed with roasted red pepper and caramelized onions. Topped with cilantro mayo, and melty Havarti cheese on a hoagie roll with Au jus on the side
Fried Green BLT
smokey crisp bacon, crunchy lettuce and our crispy fried green tomatoes with a southwestern remoulade on sourdough
Classic Cheese Burger
LTO, mayo, choice of cheese on toasted brioche bun
Jalapeno Dip Burger
a duo of cheddar and cream cheese, crispy jalapeños, and smokey bacon served with a side of our jalapeño jam
Bacon Mushroom Burger
sautéed seasoned mushrooms and onions with blue cheese and bacon on a whiskey-glazed patty
The Slopper
Open face burger topped with our house made green chili, melted cheddar, cilantro-lime sour cream and surrounded by our fries
Cow & Chicken
an all beef patty & a crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast, LTO, mayo and choice of cheese. For those of you with a big mouth and a big appetite
Tuesday Burger Special
The Weekly Burger inspiration from our crew
Entrees
Avocado Toast
fresh avocado on Texas toast topped with an egg, 2 slices of bacon, greens and tomatoes on the side
Biscuits & Gravy
A delicious hot biscuit smothered with our hearty bacon & sausage gravy and served with fried potatoes
Breakfast Burrito
scrambled eggs and fried potatoes with your choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage or Avocado wrapped in a red chile tortilla and smothered in green chili or country gravy
Cajun Shrimp Tacos
2 warm soft flour tortillas filled with cajun-seasoned sauteed shrimp, a mexican inspired coleslaw, and topped with a sweet and spicy aioli
French Toast
lightly battered and fried Texas toast served with fresh fruit
Fried Chicken and Gravy
crispy buttermilk fried chicken and our famous french fried potatoes smothered in a hearty bacon & sausage gravy
Heart Stopper
fried potatoes with ham, bacon, sausage, gravy, and 2 eggs any style. Then smothered in melty cheddar cheese. (no modifications or substitutions to this dish) (( not for the faint of heart ))
Mac and Cheese
pasta covered in our rich smoked Gouda cheese sauce, topped with parsley $14 (GFO) add: bacon for $3, or a chicken breast grilled or fried $4.5
Monte Cristo
ham and creamy Havarti cheese on Texas toast dipped and fried in French toast batter. Take a breath, read that again. Served with syrup and a side of fried potatoes
Sauteed Veggie Medley
a delicious mix of sautéed garlic, onions, carrots, squash, spinach and sun-dried tomatoes. Served with quinoa and finished with fresh lemon juice
Traditional Breakfast
the classics: two eggs your way, fried potatoes, and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage. Served with toast (sausage only available weekend mornings)
Kid/Dessert
Kid Soda
Kid Milk
Kid Juice
Kid Chicken Tenders
Kid Mac & Cheese
Kid Corn Dogs
Kid Hamburger
Kid Cheeseburger
Kid Grilled Cheese
Kid Ice Cream
Chocolate Mousse
Served with whipped cream and fresh strawberry
Strawberry Cream Cheese Wontons
Handmade crispy wontons filled with strawberry cream cheese, with a couple dollops of lime curd
Dessert Pretzels
Soft, warm pretzel bites tossed in cinnamon and sugar and served with a side of our whiskey glaze dipping sauce