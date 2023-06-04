Restaurant header imageView gallery

ZOMO

3457 South Broadway

Englewood, CO 80113

Appetizers

Spring Rolls

$8.00

Jalapeno Wontons

$11.00

Eggrolls

$13.00

Banh Mi Bites

$13.00

Taro Fries

$9.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Broccoli Wings

$13.00

Dozen Eggrolls

$20.00

Entrees

Yellow Curry

$18.00

Fried Rice

$18.00

Lo Mein

$18.00

Stirfry

$16.00

Bas Shrimp

$15.00

Noodle Bowl

$16.00

Luc Lac

$19.00

Meat Loaf

$14.00

Rice Bowl

$16.00

Burger

$15.00

Pho

Pho 1 Meat

$14.00+

Pho 2 Meat

$16.00+

Pho 3+ Meat

$17.00+

Pho Tofu Veggie

$14.00+

Pho Veggie Only

$14.00+

Pho Shrimp Veggie Only

$16.00+

Salads

Papaya Salad

$16.00

Sweet & Tangy Chicken Salad

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Kids

Kids Vietnamese Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids Pho

$9.00

Kids Stirfry W Rice

$9.00

Laylis Lo Mein

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Puppy Chow

$4.00

Sides

Single Eggroll

$2.50

Single Spring Roll

$4.00

Single Wonton

$2.00

Single Banh Mi Bite

$3.25

Side Sauce

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Brown Rice

$3.00

Side Zoodles

$3.00

Side Rice Noodle

$3.00

Side Pho Noodles

$3.00

Side of Lo Mein

$3.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side 4 Bread

$2.00

Steam Veggies

$3.00

Add Veggi Custom

$3.00

Side Garlic Broccoli

$3.50

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Pickled Veggie

$2.00

Large Pickled Veggie

$2.00

Side Beef Broth

$3.00+

Side Veggie Broth

$3.00+

Side Kid Meatballs

$4.00

Side 3 Bas Shrimp

$5.00

Side Grilled Meat

$5.00

Side Egg

$2.00

Side Pho Meat

$5.00

Side Wok Meat

$5.00

Dessert

Apple Pie Eggrolls

$8.00

Coconut Jelly

$10.00

Jello Cake

$6.00

Hippy Dip

$9.00

Viet Coffee Float

$7.00

Viet Coffee Float (Dairy Free)

$9.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Ice Cream Scoop (Dairy Free)

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Cool, down-to-earth restaurant serving creative cocktails & homestyle Asian-American cuisine.

3457 South Broadway, Englewood, CO 80113

